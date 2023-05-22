Sern Kou Resources Berhad's (KLSE:SERNKOU) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Sern Kou Resources Berhad (KLSE:SERNKOU) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Sern Kou Resources Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = RM6.0m ÷ (RM329m - RM69m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Sern Kou Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 2.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 10%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Sern Kou Resources Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Sern Kou Resources Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 2.3%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

On a related note, Sern Kou Resources Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 21% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Sern Kou Resources Berhad. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 255% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Sern Kou Resources Berhad (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

