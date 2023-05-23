The Serta Memorial Day sale helps you sleep tight with up to $900 off top mattresses

Update your bedroom with a quality mattress from this Serta Memorial Day sale.

Memorial Day 2023 is just days away and it's the perfect time to shop for all your home essentials. That includes stylish patio furniture, powerful appliances and especially mattresses. If you're in the market for a good night's sleep at better prices, the Serta Memorial Day sale is the place to shop.

Through Tuesday, June 13, shoppers can save up to $900 on select cozy sleepers from the popular mattress brand. This includes hybrid surfaces, standard mattresses-in-a-box and even an adjustable base. Whatever you need to upgrade your sleep, Serta has you covered with great deals ahead of the shopping holiday.

Featured Serta Memorial Day Deals

Serta Perfect Sleeper Queen Mattress-in-a-Box

The Serta Memory Foam Perfect Sleeper has edge support, feels cool and is on sale for Memorial Day.

A great place to start shopping is with the Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress-in-a-box. Typically listed for $999, the queen memory foam sleeper is available for 10% off at $899.10. We tested the Nestled Night version of the Perfect Sleeper which has three layers of foam in its build, whereas the current version of the Perfect Sleeper has four foam layers for more comfort. Regardless of the layers, the Perfect Sleeper has a good medium firmness level that keeps its form while also having a buoyant and responsive feel. One of its layers is made of CradleGel Foam that kept out tester cool overnight.

Serta Arctic Foam Queen Mattress

Stay cool during the hot summer nights with the Serta Arctic mattress on sale today.

If you don't want to sweat while sleeping this summer, the Serta Arctic foam mattress can help. Normally priced at $3,899, you can get the cozy queen-size sleeper for $3,499 thanks to a $400 price cut. We're also big fans of the Arctic, with our testers saying its cool feeling lives up to its namesake. That's courtesy of its multiple heat-conducting layers that diffuse hot feelings on its surface while also having great motion isolation. You'll never have to worry about overheating or bothering your partner while sleeping ever again!

Enjoy your sleep like never before by grabbing a Serta sleeper at this Memorial Day sale! Shop fast before the savings pass out.

