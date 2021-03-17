Servant’s Heart Behavioral Health Clinic Sheds Light on Mental Health Awareness and Social Equality
EULESS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / One of the hallmarks of today's most remarkable institutions is how relentless they are with fighting for a cause they truly believe in. Although the capacity to generate heaps of revenues is impressive, nothing beats the ability to make a meaningful impact on society. As one of the foremost advocates of mental health awareness and social equality, Servant's Heart Behavioral Health Clinic sends across a powerful message anchored in acceptance, compassion, and deep-rooted service.
On a mission to remove social stigma and discrimination, Servant's Heart Behavioral Health Clinic has been taking significant strides to revolutionize how people see others. As a facilitator of kindness and giver of care, the company opens its doors to those in need of understanding, warmth, and belongingness. With values that speak volumes about the importance of health and well-being, it has become a model institution worthy of its sterling reputation.
Servant's Heart Behavioral Health Clinic was created with the idea that mental health is just as important as physical health. Often, people shy away from talking about mental health issues because of the stigma that is still attached to them. Taking heed of this hapless gap in society, Servant's Heart Behavioral Health Clinic addressed itself to the challenge of dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding mental health. In this way, it can motivate people to start and continue their respective journeys toward the path of wellness.
As a beacon of trustworthiness and integrity, Servant's Heart Behavioral Health Clinic has a strong tradition of helping those who are marginalized, such as the IDD population. On top of that, it is also working with other communities that have been left out of the conversation, including people of color and those from the LGBTQIA community. As a matter of fact, the company's CEO, Ryan Kippes, is a member of the LGBTQIA community and has a passion for serving not only those in this circle but also the community at large.
Servant's Heart Behavioral Health Clinic provides head and heart leadership while focusing on the people it serves. In addition, it ensures that its staff has not only the qualifications but also the heart to serve. Since servant leadership is one of the company's core values, it approaches its staff and patients and utmost compassion and care. Above anything else, it has committed itself to help others build themselves up and live their best lives.
Unlike most lucrative organizations, Servant's Heart Behavioral Health Clinic focuses on client care over profits. Because of this client-centered approach, it makes sure that all of its staff are paid a living wage and that its therapists are well-compensated for their time. Moreover, the company takes all major insurances and welcomes those who what to begin their path to wellness.
With the social unrest that has headed in 2020, it has become more imperative that Servant's Heart Behavioral Health Clinic is able to fulfill its promise of standing with those affected. Determined to make a positive and long-lasting change in society, the company strives to have a diverse culture that hinges on embodying an incomparably resilient character. In this way, it can take on any adversity that comes its patients' way.
Learn more about Servant's Heart Behavioral Health Clinic here.
