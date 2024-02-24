Servcorp (ASX:SRV) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.12

Servcorp Limited's (ASX:SRV) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.12 per share on 4th of April. This makes the dividend yield 6.5%, which is above the industry average.

Servcorp's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Servcorp's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 194.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 51%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.15 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Servcorp Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Servcorp has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. However, the payout ratio is very high, not leaving much room for growth of the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Servcorp's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Servcorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

