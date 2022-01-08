U.S. markets closed

Servcorp Chicago Announces New Virtual Office Rates for 2022

Servcorp
·3 min read

Servcorp, a flexible office space provider with nine premium locations in U.S. & 150 worldwide, recently updated its 2022 virtual office rental pricing for its two Chicago Loop locations, including 155 North Wacker Drive & 444 W Lake Street in the Chicago Loop, Financial District.

Chicago, United States, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Servcorp, a flexible office space provider with nine premium locations in the U.S. and 150 worldwide, has recently updated its 2022 virtual office rental pricing for its two Chicago Loop locations, including 155 North Wacker Drive and 444 W Lake Street in the Chicago Loop, Financial District.

Servcorp recently announced new virtual office packages for 2022. The latest special includes its two Chicago offices on North Wacker Drive and River Point, both in the Chicago Loop Financial District.

The first month is free for all virtual office packages, with no deposit and only $1 to set up.

More information is available at: https://www.servcorp.com/en/virtual-offices/prices-locations/chicago/

Servcorp’s virtual office packages start at $96 per month, less than a cup of coffee a day, and include flexible rental terms for all customers. Their virtual office packages are ideal for entrepreneurs, small businesses, associations/societies, and freelancers looking to reduce business overhead. They offer a prestigious business address with all the benefits of a Servcorp location.

The Servcorp flexible rental options include the popular virtual office bundle, the business address package, the communications package, and the premium virtual office solution.

Their most popular standard virtual bundle includes a 5-star business address, local phone number assigned instantly, dedicated receptionist, 24/7 voicemail, access to meeting rooms, a networking community of 50,000+, and more.

The premium virtual offices provide all the benefits of the standard virtual office package, plus access to a private office whenever and wherever needed.

The discounted pricing for the Virtual Office plan includes one-day private office use each month outside Chicago and 8 hours of free monthly private office usage in Chicago. Customers also get three hours per day of free use of coworking spaces at any Servcorp location worldwide.

Senior Vice President and Head of US Operations, Colleen Susini, said, “Servcorp is excited to announce these new pricing plans for Chicago virtual office clients. It’s just another way the company strives to meet the changing needs of businesses in this dynamic city.”

The Chicago locations are a business hub of fortune 500 companies and the headquarters of several international firms. These locations also have many amenities, including a cutting-edge fitness center, a dedicated conference facility, and several dining choices, Gibsons being one of the favorites.

Servcorp’s virtual office locations in the U.S. include New York City, Washington DC, Houston, and Chicago (North Wacker Drive & River Point). In addition to virtual offices, the company also offers serviced offices, coworking spaces, meeting, and conference rooms.

Servcorp, an Australia-based company with over 150 premium locations worldwide, provides several office space rental benefits, including 24/7 access, flexible rental terms, a dedicated team for secretary & reception support, mail forwarding services, and telephone answering.

For more information about Servcorp Chicago virtual offices or to set up a tour of their serviced office space, please contact: colleen.susini@servcorp.com or visit: https://www.servcorp.com/en/virtual-offices/prices-locations/chicago/

Website: https://www.servcorp.com/en/

CONTACT: Name: Colleen Susini Organization: Servcorp Address: 155 N Upper Wacker Dr Ste 4250, Chicago, IL 60606, United States Phone: +1-312-803-3700


