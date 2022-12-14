Server Operating System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Operating System, By Virtualization, By Deployment, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker

Server Operating System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Operating System (Windows, Linux), By Virtualization (Virtual Machine, Physical), By Deployment, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

Server Operating System Market Growth & Trends



The global server operating system market size is anticipated to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing number of cloud-native server users and the increase in enterprise spending on adopting cloud services. Companies in the market are launching cloud-native applications for evaluating web-based applications that store data on a remote server. In addition, the increasing adoption of Linux-based operating systems, coupled with the surge in enterprise server deployments, is anticipated to stimulate market growth.



The industry is anticipated to grow and gain momentum in the coming years.Several businesses have adopted new strategies such as business expansion, diversification, and new product launches to assist businesses with their operations.



In January 2022, Amazon Web Services introduced a new speed, 65% faster performance, with an optimization solution for Microsoft Windows Server on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) speed on EC2 while reducing the likelihood of costly delays.



• By operating system, the windows segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate over the projected period. Windows offers on-premise as well as cloud solutions. Majority of the businesses opt for windows as it provides a wide range of features in a single platform, including increased security, easier server core administration, automatic client connectivity, and several other capabilities, which make server management easier for developers

• In terms of virtualization, the physical segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. It is attributed to the ideal performance offered by the physical servers, enhanced security, and the flexibility to fully customize hardware and software architecture

• In terms of deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. The rapidly growing IT industry across the globe is creating more demand for on-premise servers

• North America held the largest share of over 35.0% in 2021. The presence of various leading market players in the region is a major factor contributing to the market growth

