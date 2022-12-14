U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Server Operating System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Operating System, By Virtualization, By Deployment, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Server Operating System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Operating System (Windows, Linux), By Virtualization (Virtual Machine, Physical), By Deployment, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Server Operating System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Operating System, By Virtualization, By Deployment, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373193/?utm_source=GNW

Server Operating System Market Growth & Trends

The global server operating system market size is anticipated to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing number of cloud-native server users and the increase in enterprise spending on adopting cloud services. Companies in the market are launching cloud-native applications for evaluating web-based applications that store data on a remote server. In addition, the increasing adoption of Linux-based operating systems, coupled with the surge in enterprise server deployments, is anticipated to stimulate market growth.

The industry is anticipated to grow and gain momentum in the coming years.Several businesses have adopted new strategies such as business expansion, diversification, and new product launches to assist businesses with their operations.

In January 2022, Amazon Web Services introduced a new speed, 65% faster performance, with an optimization solution for Microsoft Windows Server on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) speed on EC2 while reducing the likelihood of costly delays.

Server Operating System Market Report Highlights
• By operating system, the windows segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate over the projected period. Windows offers on-premise as well as cloud solutions. Majority of the businesses opt for windows as it provides a wide range of features in a single platform, including increased security, easier server core administration, automatic client connectivity, and several other capabilities, which make server management easier for developers
• In terms of virtualization, the physical segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. It is attributed to the ideal performance offered by the physical servers, enhanced security, and the flexibility to fully customize hardware and software architecture
• In terms of deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. The rapidly growing IT industry across the globe is creating more demand for on-premise servers
• North America held the largest share of over 35.0% in 2021. The presence of various leading market players in the region is a major factor contributing to the market growth
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373193/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


