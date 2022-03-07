Server Rail Kit Market to Grow by USD 480.3 million | Increased Demand for Cloud-based Storage to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Server Rail Kit Market share is expected to increase by USD 480.3 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerated CAGR of 10.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Server Rail Kit Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Server Rail Kit Market Driver:

Cloud storage is an on-demand service provided to users by various firms, such as Amazon.com, Facebook, and Google, at a nominal subscription fee. The increased demand for cloud storage is fueling the market for data centers. Moreover, government authorities worldwide have released several guidelines to promote the use of data centers.

Server Rail Kit Market Challenge:

Enterprises and data center service providers need advanced and high-performance servers to handle high workloads. These workloads challenge the computing capacity of servers when enterprises and data center service providers upgrade their existing infrastructure. Hence, they face issues with optimum utilization of the servers' computing capacity. Other issues include the power and physical space constraints in data centers and the unexpected surge in enterprise server capacity demands, further increasing complications.

Geographical Analysis

APAC will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key countries for server rail kits in APAC. The extensive use of big data analytics, online video streaming and gaming, and cloud services by enterprises and consumers in countries such as Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, and China will facilitate the server rail kit market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the rack server segment under the application category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Rack servers have the flexibility to be integrated with external storage devices such as RAID controller cards and have higher memory slots when compared with blade servers.

Out-of-Scope:

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (rack server and blade server) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Companies- Accuride International Inc., AGC Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. plc, E-Link China Technology Co. Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jonathan Engineered Solutions Corp., Kendall Howard, King Slide Works Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Synology Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. among others.

Driver- Increased demand for cloud-based storage

Challenge- Server workload optimization

Vendor Insights-

The server rail kit market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on technological innovations and forming partnerships among vendors and server rail kit providers to compete in the market.

Server Rail Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 480.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accuride International Inc., AGC Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. plc, E-Link China Technology Co. Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jonathan Engineered Solutions Corp., Kendall Howard, King Slide Works Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Synology Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Rack server - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Blade server - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accuride International Inc.

10.4 AGC Networks Ltd.

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.7 Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG

10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.9 King Slide Works Co. Ltd.

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 Super Micro Computer Inc.

10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

