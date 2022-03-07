Server Rail Kit Market to Grow by USD 480.3 million | Increased Demand for Cloud-based Storage to Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Server Rail Kit Market share is expected to increase by USD 480.3 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerated CAGR of 10.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
Server Rail Kit Market Driver:
Cloud storage is an on-demand service provided to users by various firms, such as Amazon.com, Facebook, and Google, at a nominal subscription fee. The increased demand for cloud storage is fueling the market for data centers. Moreover, government authorities worldwide have released several guidelines to promote the use of data centers.
Server Rail Kit Market Challenge:
Enterprises and data center service providers need advanced and high-performance servers to handle high workloads. These workloads challenge the computing capacity of servers when enterprises and data center service providers upgrade their existing infrastructure. Hence, they face issues with optimum utilization of the servers' computing capacity. Other issues include the power and physical space constraints in data centers and the unexpected surge in enterprise server capacity demands, further increasing complications.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Geographical Analysis
APAC will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key countries for server rail kits in APAC. The extensive use of big data analytics, online video streaming and gaming, and cloud services by enterprises and consumers in countries such as Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, and China will facilitate the server rail kit market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the rack server segment under the application category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Rack servers have the flexibility to be integrated with external storage devices such as RAID controller cards and have higher memory slots when compared with blade servers.
Out-of-Scope:
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments, Request a FREE sample
Highlights-
Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (rack server and blade server) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Key Companies- Accuride International Inc., AGC Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. plc, E-Link China Technology Co. Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jonathan Engineered Solutions Corp., Kendall Howard, King Slide Works Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Synology Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. among others.
Driver- Increased demand for cloud-based storage
Challenge- Server workload optimization
Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Server Rail Kit Market
Vendor Insights-
The server rail kit market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on technological innovations and forming partnerships among vendors and server rail kit providers to compete in the market.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Customer Information System Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The customer information system market share is expected to increase by USD 378.37 mn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Digital Commerce Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The digital commerce software market share is expected to increase by USD 4.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Server Rail Kit Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 480.3 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.33
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 30%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accuride International Inc., AGC Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. plc, E-Link China Technology Co. Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jonathan Engineered Solutions Corp., Kendall Howard, King Slide Works Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Synology Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Rack server - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Blade server - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Accuride International Inc.
10.4 AGC Networks Ltd.
10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
10.7 Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG
10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
10.9 King Slide Works Co. Ltd.
10.10 Oracle Corp.
10.11 Super Micro Computer Inc.
10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/server-rail-kit-market-to-grow-by-usd-480-3-million--increased-demand-for-cloud-based-storage-to-drive-growth--technavio-301495813.html
SOURCE Technavio