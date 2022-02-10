U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

Serverless Architecture Market size worth $ 36.84 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 21.71% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

Growing awareness about the benefits of serverless architecture, such as process agility and less operational cost, faster setup, easier operational management, are the primary drivers for the market growth of the Serverless Architecture Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Serverless Architecture Market" By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Industry (IT And Telecommunications, Retail And E-commerce, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Government And Public Sector), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Serverless Architecture Market size was valued at USD 7.29 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 36.84 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.71% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research logo
Verified Market Research logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=8132

Browse in-depth TOC on "Serverless Architecture Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Serverless Architecture Market Overview

Growing awareness about the benefits of serverless architecture, such as improved process agility and less operational cost, is one of Moreover, from a developer's view, benefits such as faster setup, easier operational management, and zero system administration facilitate their applications are the primary drivers for the market growth of the Serverless Architecture Market. The development of cloud-based technologies and third-party agents to manage server components. With the adoption of serverless architecture, organizations can annihilate expensive traditional, and time-consuming processes such as purchasing new hardware components, installing, configuring, and troubleshooting. It moves the burden of managing servers, databases, and application logic, facilitating configuration and supervision costs.

Advances in computing technology help organizations integrate serverless environments. The market is changing due to the proliferation of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT. In the fast technological shift, enterprises are under increasing stress to release new developments and features and reduce time-to-market to meet consumer expectations. Serverless architecture has appeared to be an extreme step in leveraging cloud-based technologies to their maximum potential. It allows enterprises to focus on their core products and services rather than managing a load of traffic on their IT infrastructure. Therefore, a user can run an application on a third-party server and decrease deployment time.

There have been significant innovations in the enterprise IT space, which have allowed business skills, enhanced resiliency, and obsessional cost-effectiveness. Serverless computing has appeared as a critical component for deploying cloud services and applications in such a landscape. The traditional cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service model for designing functionality that produces credit score checks for mobile users as a mobile banking application could take days or weeks to build, test, and provide the functionality. Yet, serverless computing such as AWS Lambda can design the exact functionality in a few hours.

Key Developments in Serverless Architecture Market

  • On April 2018, Google LLC launched a new version of cloud function for Firebase SDK to enhance debugging, implementation, and management functions in an application.

  • On April 2020, Amazon Web Services launched Fargate 1.4. It is an update to its serverless container platform that adds support for shared Elastic File System storage and removes the use of Docker Engine. This update makes it easy to run stateful workloads in container applications.

  • On March 2021, Alibaba Cloud launched its first personal cloud product, challenging Baidu and Tencent. The service, by Alibaba Cloud, offers users up to two terabytes of free storage and 'unlimited' uploading and downloading speeds.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Rackspace, Google, Oracle, CA Technologies, IBM, Alibaba, Tibco Software, and Platform9.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Serverless Architecture Market On the basis of Organization Size, Industry, and Geography.

  • Serverless Architecture Market, By Organization Size

  • Serverless Architecture Market, By Industry

  • Serverless Architecture Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market By Application (Product Design & Modelling, Animation, Visualization & Simulation), By End-User (Architecture, Engineering and Construction, Gaming, Healthcare), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

3D CAD Software Market By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Application (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

3D Architecture Software Market By Type (Linux and Windows), By Application (Architects, Contractors, School), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Enterprise Architecture Tools Market By Product (Standards, Basic, and Senior), By Application (Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, and Small Enterprises), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top Enterprise Architecture Tools – Nonpareil names forging craft and 3D modelling

Visualize Serverless Architecture Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serverless-architecture-market-size-worth--36-84-billion-globally-by-2028-at-21-71-cagr-verified-market-research-301479695.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

