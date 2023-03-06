U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,048.25
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,386.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,317.25
    +6.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.30
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.54
    -1.14 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.30
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.47 (-2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0730
    +0.2420 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,394.17
    -28.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,904.94
    -42.17 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Serverless Computing Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Growth, Share, And Trends Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Serverless Computing Market is Rising at Rapid Growth Rate : Increasing Popularity of Cloud-based Microservices to Foster Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing need for serverless computing to reduce complexity and infrastructure costs is expected to drive the global serverless computing market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Serverless Computing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Services (Monitoring Services, API Management Services, Integration Services, Security, Support and Maintenance, Others), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Start-up Firms) , By Industry (BFSI, It and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare)and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030” The rising emphasis to reduce servers is expected to aid the expansion of the market.

Serverless computing is an emerging trend in the technology industry, where cloud computing providers manage the infrastructure and automatically allocate resources to execute code without the need for server management. This type of computing allows developers to focus solely on the application logic and not worry about the underlying infrastructure.

Request a free sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/serverless-computing-market-103034

List of the Key Companies in the Serverless Computing Market:

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • Google LLC.

  • Firebase

  • Alibaba Group

  • IBM Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Platform9 Systems, Inc.

  • Rackspace Inc.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Popularity of Serverless Computing to Boost Market

The growing implementation of cloud-based microservice architecture is expected to aid the growth of the market during the forecast period. The shift from the server model to the on-premise serverless computing model is expected to promote the growth of the market. The growing knowledge about the benefits of serverless computing such as reduced setup and maintenance cost is likely to enable speedy expansion of the market. The rapid adoption of serverless computing for effective database management and server support is expected to further spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The built-in scalability of serverless computing is expected to incite its deployment, thus aiding the market.

Technological advancements to reduce operational time in serverless computing are expected to foster the healthy growth of the market. Moreover, serverless computing has capabilities to eliminate infrastructure management tasks, reduce operating system maintenance costs, and encourage capacity provisioning and patching. Besides, the rising focus of companies towards serverless infrastructure is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

However, security-related issues associated with serverless computing is expected to dampen the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Covid- 19 Impact:

The occurrence of coronavirus has caused enormous damage to various businesses across the world. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are perpetually working on our reports to help uplift businesses in this crucial time. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/serverless-computing-market-103034

The report on the serverless computing market features:

  • Outstanding insights into the market

  • All-encompassing facts and figures

  • Latest industry development

  • Information about the prominent players

  • Dominating regions in the market

Regional Insights:

Rapid Technological Advancement to Favor Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to grow exponentially owing to the rapid technological advancement in the region. The presence of a large server user base in industries such as IT & Telecom, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and, manufacturing is expected to support the growth of the market in the region. Europe is expected to hold a significant share owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based services in the U.K., Germany, France. The rising digitalization is expected to create opportunities for the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate owing to the emergence of many small, medium enterprises in the region. The Middle East and Africa are expected to hold a considerable share owing to the rising awareness about serverless computers.

Segmentation of Report:

The serverless computing market can be analyzed based on various factors such as services, deployment, enterprise size, and industry.

In terms of services, the market can be segmented into monitoring services, API management services, integration services, security, support and maintenance, and others. Monitoring services help track the performance of serverless applications, while API management services provide tools to manage APIs used in serverless applications. Integration services allow for the integration of serverless functions with other applications, while security services ensure the security of serverless applications. Support and maintenance services provide assistance to developers using serverless computing services, and other services include consulting and training.

Based on deployment, the market can be categorized into public cloud and private cloud. Public cloud deployment refers to serverless computing services offered by cloud providers to the public, while private cloud deployment involves the use of serverless computing services within a private network.

Enterprise size is another factor that can be used to analyze the serverless computing market, with the market being segmented into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and start-up firms. Large enterprises typically have more complex serverless computing requirements and require more sophisticated solutions, while SMEs and start-ups may have more limited computing needs.

Finally, the serverless computing market can be analyzed based on industry, with major sectors including banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology and telecommunications (IT and telecom), retail, and healthcare. Each industry may have specific serverless computing requirements based on their unique needs and challenges.

Key Development:

Google LLC introduced a new version of cloud function for Firebase SDK to enhance functions of debugging, implementation, and management in applications.

Pivotal Software, Inc. unveiled a new serverless computing product, named Pivotal Function Service.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/serverless-computing-market-103034

Read Related Reports:

Mobile Crane Market Size, Share | Industry report

IoT in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Forecast

Interactive kiosk Market Size, Share | Industry Growth

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size, Growth & Trends

Modular Chillers Market Size, Share, Trends | Report

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Recommended Stories

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Apple, Ciena, and More

    Tesla cuts U.S. prices on the Model S and Model X, Apple stock is initiated at Buy by analysts at Goldman Sachs, Ciena posts adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beats expectations.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst fo

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Near-Term US Stock Market Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson pivoted on the short-term outlook for US stocks, saying the rally may have room to run before earnings headwinds increase.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View“Equity markets

  • Wall Street Concedes There Is Finally an Alternative to Stocks

    Wall Street says it is done with TINA. For years after the 2008 financial crisis, investors held on to the belief that “there is no alternative” to stocks. Bond yields had hit rock bottom—they were even in negative territory in Japan and much of Europe.

  • Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate crisis deepens

    The digital assets-focused bank said late on Friday that effective immediately it had made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN). Shares of the La Jolla, California-based bank were down more than 4% in premarket trading, while crypto lending peer Signature Bank fell 3%. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global and BTC mining machine maker Ebang International were both down about 1% each.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Tesla Cuts Prices on 2 Models. Analyst Raises Target for the Stock.

    The electric-vehicle company lowers the tags on the Model S and Model X. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois is now looking for $230 a share from $180.

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • I'm Retiring. Can I Live Off the Interest I Made Investing $2 Million?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the stock market rally can keep going, says Morgan Stanley strategist who only recently warned of a death zone.

    Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who warned of a 'death zone' for investors last month, says at least the short term, this rally can keep going.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Big Fund Slashes Stakes in Chip Stocks AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron

    Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest public pension, sold 20% or more of stakes in AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technologies stock in the fourth quarter.

  • Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions that could decide rally’s fate

    Investors await a marquee report on the state of the U.S. labor market, along with testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid rising Treasury yields.