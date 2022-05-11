U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,972.42
    -28.63 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,056.31
    -104.43 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,484.02
    -253.65 (-2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.25
    -27.53 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.35
    +5.59 (+5.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    +11.20 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9270
    -0.0660 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    -0.0044 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8660
    -0.5640 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,079.38
    -1,535.88 (-4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    686.98
    -39.72 (-5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

With new serverless database, Cloudflare gets serious about infrastructure services

Ron Miller
·2 min read

When AWS launched its storage offering in 2006, it began a march to offer compute, storage and database services in the cloud. Google, Microsoft, Alibaba and IBM among others would follow. One player that might not be top of mind in this market is Cloudflare, but with its announcement today of a new SQL database service, it’s getting more serious about being a cloud infrastructure player.

In a blog post, announcing the new product, the company described the database this way:

“D1 is built on SQLite. Not only is SQLite the most ubiquitous database in the world, used by billions of devices a day, it’s also the first ever serverless database. Surprised? SQLite was so ahead of its time, it dubbed itself “serverless” before the term gained connotation with cloud services, and originally meant literally “not involving a server””

Cloudflare helps companies keep their websites running in a secure and speedy way, and as part of that, they have data centers across the world. Starting in 2017, when it launched the Cloudflare Workers platform, the company began making compute on their vast network available to developers.

Last year, it announced a new storage product they dubbed R2, which was a little nod/swipe to Amazon’s S3 storage product. As CEO and co-founder Matthew Prince told me at the time of the launch:

“We thought if we can build a storage solution that provides all the functionality that other storage solutions do, that takes advantage of our global network so it’s extremely performant and we can also then price it in a way that is very attractive to customers [we should do it],” he said.

Cloudflare to enter infrastructure services market with new R2 storage product

When you put the three pieces together you get a soup-to-nuts compute, storage, database package that provides a way for developers to build complete solutions on top of the vast network of Cloudflare hardware.

The cloud infrastructure market reached $53 billion last quarter, according to Synergy Research. Amazon controls a third of that amount. Microsoft was in second with 22% and Google Cloud third with around 10%. While the Big 3 own 65% of the market, that still leaves billions of dollars left for the companies at the bottom of the market.

With over 200 data centers around the world, Cloudflare may never take on the Big 3, but it can build a substantial business on top of its other services, and that could be good for the company’s growing revenue.

Cloudflare debuted in 2010 at the TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield. The company raised over $330 million before going public in 2019. In its most recent earnings report earlier this month, the company reported income of $212.2 million up 54% from the prior year period.

The stock market is down, but these 4 tech companies prove there’s still good news out there

Recommended Stories

  • 65 Billion Reasons to Buy AMD Stock

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) crushed Wall Street's expectations on May 3 with a solid set of first-quarter 2022 results, driven mainly by the terrific growth of the data center business and its acquisition of chipmaker Xilinx, which was completed in February this year. AMD reported Q1 revenue of $5.9 billion, a jump of 71% over the prior-year period. The chipmaker's adjusted earnings shot up 117% year over year to $1.13 per share thanks to a nice bump of 660 basis points in the company's non-GAAP gross margin to $1.13 per share.

  • Nvidia Faces a Crypto Wild Card

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics cards are good at the type of number-crunching necessary to mine a variety of cryptocurrencies. Nvidia got into trouble with the SEC for its behavior back in 2017-2018, the last time cryptocurrency prices entered bubble territory. The SEC charged the company with failing to provide adequate disclosures related to the impact of cryptocurrency mining on its gaming business.

  • Buy This Stock With $1,000 Right Now for Enormous Growth Potential

    The stock market has gone a bit mad recently in the wake of 40-year-high inflation levels, plans for a string of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and global economic impacts from Russia's war against Ukraine. As a result, shares of many of the world's most innovative companies in some of the fastest-growing industries have been shattered. As prudent investors, we can take advantage of the present situation by purchasing shares of financially sound companies that now carry attractively low valuations.

  • Pro-life group endorses Kathy Barnette in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary election over Trump pick Dr. Oz

    Anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List has endorsed Kathy Barnette in the GOP Senate race in Pennsylvania over former President Trump’s endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz.

  • Twitter made a game to explain its privacy policy

    Twitter has launched a game to teach you about privacy — but is it tone deaf to serious issues?

  • Kathy Barnette neck-and-neck with Trump-endorsed Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary, poll shows

    Kathy Barnette neck-and-neck with Trump-endorsed Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary, poll shows

  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...

  • Supabase raises $80M Series B for its open source Firebase alternative

    Supabase, which bills itself as an open source alternative to services like Google's Firebase, today announced that it has raised an $80 million Series B funding round led by Felicis Ventures. The service can't, of course, match Firebase on a feature-by-feature basis, but it offers many of the core features that developers would need to get started, including a database, storage and authentication service, as well as the recently launched Supabase Edge Functions, a serverless functions-as-a-service offering. As Supabase CEO and co-founder Paul Copplestone told me, the company saw rapid growth in the last year, with a community that has now grown to more than 80,000 developers who have created over 100,000 databases on the service -- a growth of 1,900% in the last 12 months.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    With the Federal Reserve implementing substantial interest rate hikes to combat high levels of inflation, growth stocks have been under pressure lately. On the other hand, recent market turbulence means that some incredibly promising stocks are now trading at huge discounts and are poised to deliver big wins for patient investors. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) delivered another round of fantastic results with its recently published first-quarter earnings report.

  • ‘Better Call Saul’ Executive Producer Melissa Bernstein Discusses Kim’s “Dark Side” and Breaks Down Goodman-Hamlin Title Fight

    [This story contains spoilers for Better Call Saul‘s “Black and Blue.”] Better Call Saul executive producer Melissa Bernstein has had a decorated career as a producer, shepherding some of this generation’s most critically acclaimed dramas including Breaking Bad, Halt and Catch Fire and Rectify. In 2020, Bernstein took on a whole new challenge and directed […]

  • Coinbase Earnings Reveal a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling Wednesday after the broker reported a wider-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares were falling 15.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when Bitcoin’s price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Clarence Dixon execution updates: Dixon executed; 1st in Arizona since 2014

    Clarence Wayne Dixon was executed on May 11 at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence for the 1978 murder of ASU student Deana Bowdoin.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Continuing to Fall Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued to tumble Wednesday morning despite an earnings report that handily beat Wall Street expectations. AMC stock was down by 7.5% as of 11:21 a.m. ET following a 5.4% drop Tuesday. AMC's first-quarter earnings report actually had a lot of meat on the bone for investors.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Ahead of Earnings Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock crashed yet again today, tumbling 7.5% by noon. Rivian stock has been in a free fall this week ever since CNBC reported this past weekend that Ford (NYSE: F) was planning to sell 8 million shares in the EV soon after the expiry of the 180-day initial public offering lock-up period that prevents early investors from selling stake in a company. Ford's regulatory filing on May 10 confirmed the the legacy automaker had indeed dumped 8 million shares in Rivian at a price of $26.80 per share the previous day.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Coinbase: ‘I’ve never been more bearish,’ analyst says

    Dan Dolev, a senior financial technology analyst at Mizuho, explains his bearish sentiment towards Coinbase after the crypto company's disappointing earnings.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes on Wednesday

    In Wednesday-morning trading, stock markets are mixed -- the Nasdaq down a fraction of a percent, the S&P 500 up a different fraction of a percent on moderately good inflation data -- a pleasant respite from the three-day streak of nonstop selling that began late last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2%. The most likely culprit for Tesla's declining share price is none other than CEO Elon Musk himself, who took the stage at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 yesterday to speak on a variety of subjects -- any one of which could be the one that upset investors today.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Outlook

    The analysts covering Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.