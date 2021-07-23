U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,385.99
    +18.51 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,972.09
    +148.74 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,711.14
    +26.54 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.41
    -5.07 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.60
    -0.31 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.10
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2830
    +0.0180 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4240
    +0.3090 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,516.19
    +439.09 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    791.29
    -2.44 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.88
    +39.58 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Serverless Stack raises $1M for open-source application framework

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Open-source framework startup Serverless Stack announced Friday that it raised $1 million in seed funding from a group of investors that includes Greylock Partners, SV Angel and Y Combinator.

The company was founded in 2017 by Jay V and Frank Wang in San Francisco, and they were part of Y Combinator’s 2021 winter batch.

Serverless Stack’s technology enables engineers to more easily build full-stack serverless apps. CEO V said he and Wang were working in this space for years with the aim of exposing it to a broader group of people.

While tooling around in the space, they determined that the ability to build serverless apps was not getting better, so they joined Y Combinator to hone their idea on how to make the process easier.

Here’s how the technology works: The open-source framework allows developers to test and make changes to their applications by directly connecting their local machines to the cloud. The problem with what V called an “old-school process” is that developers would upload their apps to the cloud, wait for it to run and then make any changes. Instead, Serverless Stack connects directly to the cloud for the ability to debug applications locally, he added.

Since its launch six months ago, Serverless Stack has grown to over 2,000 stars on GitHub and was downloaded more than 60,000 times.

Dalton Caldwell, managing director of YC, met V and Wang at the cohort and said he was “super impressed” because the pair were working in the space for a long time.

“These folks are experts — there are probably just half a dozen people who know as much as they do, as there aren’t that many people working on this technology,” Caldwell told TechCrunch. “The proof is in the pudding, and if they can get people to adopt it, like they did on GitHub so far, and keep that community engagement, that is my strongest signal of staying power.”

V has earmarked the new funding to expand the team, including hiring engineers to support new use cases.

Serverless initially gravitated toward specific use cases — APIs are now allowing its community to chime in and it is using that as a guide, V said. It recently announced more of a full-stack use case for building out APIs with a database and also building out the front end frameworks.

Ultimately, V’s roadmap includes building out more tools with a vision of getting Serverless Stack to the point where a developer can come on with an idea and take it all the way to an IPO using his platform.

"That’s why we want the community to drive the roadmap," V told TechCrunch. “We are focused on what they are building and when they are in production, how they are managing it. Eventually, we will build out a dashboard to make it easier for them to manage all of their applications.”

Where top VCs are investing in open source and dev tools (Part 1 of 2)

 

Recommended Stories

  • Square Wants in on the DeFi Boom

    Square's (NYSE: SQ) interest in cryptocurrency just took a big step up. Decentralized finance, an industry that uses blockchain technology to replace centralized institutions like banks and exchanges, has grown significantly over the last couple of years. Dorsey and company think the industry is still in its early stages and that it presents a big growth opportunity for Square.

  • Intel Server-Chip Woes Drag on Sales Forecast; Shares Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said the worst of a sales slump has passed and struck a bullish tone about the chipmaker’s prospects for the rest of the year and beyond. Investors are waiting to see proof that the company can regain dominance in the semiconductor industry.The key to winning them over will be Gelsinger’s ability to lure back some of the largest companies in technology -- cloud giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- whose purchas

  • Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will turn into a ‘metaverse’ so ‘our software will be everywhere’

    The metaverse will look like ‘a hybrid between the social platforms that we see today, but an environment where you’re embodied in it’, Mr Zuckerberg said

  • Major websites begin to come back following widespread outage

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reports the latest on the global internet shortage.

  • Matterport Takes Its 3D Maps to the Public Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Matterport Inc. is set to begin trading Friday on the Nasdaq under the symbol MTTR, after seeing a surge in demand for its 3D mapping products during the pandemic. The software company is raising $640 million by merging with special purpose acquisition company Gores Holdings VI Inc. and through a related funding round led by Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group and others. The equity of Matterport and Gores Holding VI, backed by billionaire Alec Gores, is valued at

  • After $27.7 billion deal, Salesforce aims to connect companies via Slack

    Business software maker Salesforce.com on Wednesday closed its $27.7 billion purchase of Slack Technologies Inc, a massive bet that Slack's workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies. U.S. antitrust regulators cleared the deal this week, allowing the creation of a stronger challenger to Microsoft Corp, the top workplace software provider whose Teams app competes with Slack for market dominance. The merger partners hope the deal will bolster efforts to connect their joint customers to smooth out common business deals, Salesforce President Bret Taylor and Slack Chief Executive Stewart Butterfield said in an interview on Wednesday.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 23rd, 2021

    Following a relatively bullish middle part of the week, Bitcoin would need to break back through to $33,000 levels to support the broader market.

  • Inseego Continues to Be the 'Stock of Broken Dreams'

    "This is the stock of broken dreams and I'm done with broken dreams," replied Cramer of the provider of 5G network hardware. In the daily bar chart of INSG, below, we can see that the shares declined from late March into May before a rebound rally to June to the $11 area. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved up and down with the price action.

  • AT&T Tops Earnings Estimates on Surging Subscriber Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. exceeded Wall Street profit estimates and blew past wireless subscriber targets, showing its newly concentrated focus on fiber and 5G network expansion is making progress.Second-quarter earnings rose to 89 cents a share, with revenue reaching $44 billion, AT&T said Thursday. That topped estimates of 80 cents and $42.8 billion. The most recent figure excludes a 52-cent charge for the Latin American video unit Vrio, which is being sold.The results show consumers are respon

  • Foresight Received Notice of U.S. Patent Allowance for All Weather and Lighting Conditions Vision System

    The allowed patent covers a multi-spectral system for providing pre-collision alerts that includes stereo data fusion and automatic calibration modules

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • MDA and partner Asia Pulp & Paper Sinar Mas Awarded Project of the Year & Named Judges Choice by Environment + Energy Leader magazine

    MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, is pleased to announce that the company and its partner Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas have obtained top honours named a 'Project of the Year' along with receiving the Judges Choice award by Environment + Energy Leader magazine.

  • Snap Beats Expectations on User Growth, Revenue; Shares Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. reported gains in revenue and users that exceeded analysts’ estimates, as the company’s investments in content and creative tools lured young people and the advertisers trying to reach them. Shares gained.Second quarter sales more than doubled to $982.1 million, the company said Thursday. That dwarfed the $846.9 million average analysts’ estimate. Snapchat, the mobile app for sending disappearing messages and watching video content, had 293 million daily active users in

  • The Morning After: LG adds a mic and speaker to its high-tech air-purifying mask

    Did you lose connection to PSN and Steam for a few hours? Akamai said a DNS issue knocked out several services for chunks of yesterday.

  • Powerful Hacker Tools You Can Get on a Budget

    You’d think that hackers must purchase their weapons of dastardly cyber destruction from a seedy black market, but most hacking toolkit necessities (or their components) are readily available on Amazon. Some of these devices require a bit of programming knowledge, while others are plug-and-play tools. Fortunately, there are plenty of resources available for those interested in …

  • This Beautiful Nikon F in Slate Grey Will Capture Your Heart

    Considering how much hype there is around the Nikon ZFc, anyone who owns a Nikon F is probably really treasuring it right now. This Nikon F comes in Slate Gray and was powder coated after purchase. This specific Nikon F comes in Slate Gray paint with a non-metered prism finder.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 22nd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, avoiding the day’s pivot levels will be key to prevent another sell-off.

  • Verizon tops earnings expectations as promotions help drive 5G upgrades

    Verizon Communications Inc. topped second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations Wednesday as more consumers moved to get 5G phones and unlimited plans.

  • OnePlus just unveiled its answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro

    If you’re a company that makes wireless earphones these days, you have two options. And it all boils down to one type of functionality. First, there are AirPods alternatives that do not support noise cancellation. Then there are AirPods Pro and similar devices from Apple rivals that have active noise cancelation. OnePlus released its best … The post OnePlus just unveiled its answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro appeared first on BGR.

  • HTC Vive Pro 2 review: An excellent 5K headset for the VR faithful

    The Vive Pro 2 is a VR enthusiast's dream. Its 5K 120Hz display delivers the sharpest desktop VR experience I've ever seen.