U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.25
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,318.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,581.25
    -16.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.60
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.40
    -0.81 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0050 (+0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    +0.28 (+1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7450
    -0.1400 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,876.73
    +209.44 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.75
    +17.89 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.69
    -44.32 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

ServerPronto IT Infrastructure Accelerator Powered by Navigate Launches in November 2021

·2 min read

Hosting industry leader, ServerPronto, announces their accelerator program to help IT founders bring their innovations to life

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServerPronto is inviting early-stage founders in the IT Infrastructure space to join a focused cohort of startups to help accelerate innovation and connections in the space. The accelerator will consider all categories in the IT infrastructure space, including solutions for servers, networking, storage, physical and virtual facilities as well as software, processes, staffing, training, security, and cloud-based services.

"The IT infrastructure industry has evolved over the years but only a handful of companies have found their way to the top. At ServerPronto, we feel that the best innovation comes from small passionate startups so we created this program to provide these founders with the support and connections they need to compete," said Chris Kurzweg, CEO of ServerPronto.

"We changed the industry 20 years ago when we found a way to make dedicated hosting services available at prices anyone could afford," said Kurzweg. "We're excited to see what innovations today's founders can bring to the industry."

The accelerator will be powered by Navigate, a startup accelerator based in Miami, FL - a major hotspot for startups. Navigate is different from other accelerators, the program does not take equity and provides 1:1 attention from dedicated advisors and customized programming.

At the end of the three month program, startups will participate in a demo day where they pitch in front of industry leaders and investors for potential funding.

Key Dates

Applications Open: August 30, 2021
Application Deadline: October 20, 2021
Program Start: November 12, 2021
Completion/Demo Day: January 14, 2021

How To Apply
To learn more and apply, visit https://serverpronto.ac-page.com/it-infrastructure-accelerator

About ServerPronto
ServerPronto offers fast, reliable, and affordable dedicated server solutions to customers in over 130 countries. They have been leading the low-cost revolution in the hosting industry since 2003 when they broke the price barrier for dedicated hosting. Learn more at http://www.serverpronto.com.

About Navigate
Navigate helps startup founders launch better, grow faster, and raise smarter. Our platform enables our team of dedicated advisors to offer customized programming and a 1:1 approach where founders get the support, frameworks, and network access they need to thrive. Learn more at https://www.navigate.capital/

Media Contact Details:
Navigate
Andres Vallejo
317643@email4pr.com
815-355-7622
https://www.navigate.capital/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serverpronto-it-infrastructure-accelerator-powered-by-navigate-launches-in-november-2021-301365201.html

SOURCE ServerPronto

Recommended Stories

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Why WeWork and Theranos have ‘so many similarities’

    Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of ‘The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion’ Maureen Farrell joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the similarities and differences in the leadership cultures found in WeWork and Theranos.

  • The Valens Company to Acquire Leading, Premium Craft Licensed Producer, Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

    The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company," "The Valens Company" or "Valens") and Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. ("Citizen Stash") (formerly Experion Holdings Ltd) (TSXV: CSC) (OTCQB: EXPFF) (FRANKFURT: MB31) are pleased to announce they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which Valens will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Citizen Stash Common Shares") of Citizen Stash by way of a court-approved plan of arrang

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • Scam Callers Still Dialing for Dollars

    A new technology designed to stem robocallers might not do much to cut down on volume.

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz funds free online educational platform for small businesses

    'If COVID had struck us back then, I thought to myself, there would be no Starbucks today,' Schultz wrote in a letter on Tuesday announcing the BackTo.Biz online learning platform.

  • How remote work led to an uneven economic fallout in U.S. cities — and a silver lining

    Researchers tracked population movements and consumer spending, and found one ‘hopeful implication.’

  • Oil edges lower as U.S. pushes OPEC to pump more

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday as OPEC and allies geared up for a meeting on Wednesday amid calls from the United States to pump more crude, although Brent still traded well above $70 per barrel. Prices were also under pressure from concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 56 cents, or 0.8%, at $68.65 a barrel as of 1140 GMT.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Apple and Google’s App Store Payment Dominance Threatened by World-First Law in South Korea

    The tech giants will have to allow alternative payment systems on their app stores and respect measures to prevent retaliation against app developers.