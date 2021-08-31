ServerPronto IT Infrastructure Accelerator Powered by Navigate Launches in November 2021

Hosting industry leader, ServerPronto, announces their accelerator program to help IT founders bring their innovations to life

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServerPronto is inviting early-stage founders in the IT Infrastructure space to join a focused cohort of startups to help accelerate innovation and connections in the space. The accelerator will consider all categories in the IT infrastructure space, including solutions for servers, networking, storage, physical and virtual facilities as well as software, processes, staffing, training, security, and cloud-based services.

"The IT infrastructure industry has evolved over the years but only a handful of companies have found their way to the top. At ServerPronto, we feel that the best innovation comes from small passionate startups so we created this program to provide these founders with the support and connections they need to compete," said Chris Kurzweg, CEO of ServerPronto.

"We changed the industry 20 years ago when we found a way to make dedicated hosting services available at prices anyone could afford," said Kurzweg. "We're excited to see what innovations today's founders can bring to the industry."

The accelerator will be powered by Navigate, a startup accelerator based in Miami, FL - a major hotspot for startups. Navigate is different from other accelerators, the program does not take equity and provides 1:1 attention from dedicated advisors and customized programming.

At the end of the three month program, startups will participate in a demo day where they pitch in front of industry leaders and investors for potential funding.

Key Dates

Applications Open: August 30, 2021

Application Deadline: October 20, 2021

Program Start: November 12, 2021

Completion/Demo Day: January 14, 2021

How To Apply

To learn more and apply, visit https://serverpronto.ac-page.com/it-infrastructure-accelerator

About ServerPronto

ServerPronto offers fast, reliable, and affordable dedicated server solutions to customers in over 130 countries. They have been leading the low-cost revolution in the hosting industry since 2003 when they broke the price barrier for dedicated hosting. Learn more at http://www.serverpronto.com .

About Navigate

Navigate helps startup founders launch better, grow faster, and raise smarter. Our platform enables our team of dedicated advisors to offer customized programming and a 1:1 approach where founders get the support, frameworks, and network access they need to thrive. Learn more at https://www.navigate.capital/

