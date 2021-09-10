U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,882.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,568.00
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.30
    +4.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.01
    -0.13 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7510
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,975.68
    +1,034.93 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.29
    +22.62 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,087.33
    +79.14 (+0.26%)
     

Servicemark Hires Strategic Leader and Reinvigorates Service Offerings

·2 min read

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Servicemark Construction LLC, a commercial maintenance and repair company servicing the Puget Sound region, is pleased to welcome Chris Davis as General Manager of the firm's Construction Services division. Davis joins at a time when Servicemark is experiencing steady growth and is heavily invested in its long-term strategy to scale the business, while continuing to provide best-in-class, tenant services.

Chris Davis, General Manager
Chris Davis, General Manager

Davis possesses over 30 years of construction experience. As a former Superintendent and Service Manager, his expertise spans both project management and field supervision, which makes him uniquely qualified to run Servicemark. Formerly with Howard S. Wright, Davis ran the Service division, where he was known for his quick mobilization to the jobsite, careful communication with clients and noise mitigation efforts while working with clients in occupied spaces. Davis also held prior roles at Lease Crutcher Lewis and Anning Johnson.

"I am honored that Chris chose to plant his roots at Servicemark, and I look forward to a long partnership growing the business together to service new and existing customers in the commercial real estate and facilities industry," said Chris Henderson, President of Unimark and Servicemark. "I am confident that under Chris Davis' leadership, we can expand our footprint throughout Puget Sound, while continuing to provide the most reliable, and quality driven services to our loyal customer base."

Servicemark is known as the premier commercial tenant services company in Seattle, with ambitions to scale responsibly. Under Davis' leadership, the team of in-house project managers, foremen and tradespeople self-perform all service work including maintenance and repairs, minor renovations, touch-ups and office reconfigurations. The company specializes in carpentry, electrical, painting and general maintenance upgrades from the time a space is turned over to the tenant by the general contractor, through the end of a lease.

The company recently underwent a rebrand, launched a new website (www.servicemarkts.com) and is actively hiring for many key roles. In the upcoming months, expanded service offerings and the implementation of new technology to streamline the work order process are expected to be announced. The Servicemark team is supported by its sister company Unimark Construction LLC, a commercial interiors general contractor based in downtown Seattle, and its parent company Skyline Enterprises.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servicemark-hires-strategic-leader-and-reinvigorates-service-offerings-301373099.html

SOURCE Servicemark Construction

Recommended Stories

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • 10 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fintech stocks Redditors are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying. Financial technology companies have outperformed the wider banking sector in the past few years, registering growth numbers that have left even market […]

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • These 3 EV Stocks Are Down More Than 40% This Year. Time to Buy?

    Let's look at three EV stocks -- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) -- that have each fallen more than 40% in 2021 and see whether they are attractive buys right now. For example, management projected it would produce 300 to 400 vehicles by the end of 2020.

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Bridgerton, Stranger Things are the most important shows for Netflix: analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's epic month rally, attracting more subscribers and what's next for the streaming service before the year ends.&nbsp;

  • Affirm Earnings Missed Forecasts. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Affirm Holdings stock is soaring even after the company reported earnings that missed analyst forecasts for net income. Affirm reported a fourth-quarter loss of 48 cents a share, missing forecasts for a 29 cent loss, on sales of $261.8M. The company reported 29,000 active merchants on its network, up from 5,700 a year earlier.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • 10 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that benefit from global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage. The global chip industry has become an integral part of the smart landscape around the world, playing a […]

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    Among the several factors to consider are personal financial considerations, like funding a down payment for a home or paying tuition for a child entering college. Other factors can include company-specific considerations, like an expensive valuation due to a rising stock price or deteriorating operating performance. AMC Entertainment Group's (NYSE: AMC) stock has rocketed higher while its operating performance remains troubling.

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 9

    Stocks fell on Thursday, with Wall Street logging a 4th consecutive day of losses. Ed Campbell, QMA Portfolio Manager and Managing Director and Simeon Hyman, ProShares Global Investment Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.