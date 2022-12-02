U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,071.70
    -4.87 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,429.88
    +34.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,461.50
    -20.95 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.84
    +11.16 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.26
    -0.96 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.53 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -0.0230 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2710
    -1.0350 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,023.22
    +90.48 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.33
    +2.91 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

ServiceMaster Restore Network Continues to Strengthen from Investments and Partnership

·3 min read

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restore is pleased to announce that VantEdge Partners has completed its strategic acquisition of both ServiceMaster by Century and ServiceMaster by Disaster Recon. This multi-location acquisition spans two states and 40 licenses in key markets such as Houston, TX, Dallas, TX, Austin, TX, and Cleveland, OH. The new entity will operate under the DBA of ServiceMaster CDR. Blake Moak, Jillian Moak, and Greg Dennison will continue to manage and lead the combined business into the future.

"We are very excited to be part of ServiceMaster, a clear leader in the restoration industry, and have been extremely impressed with the brand's leadership team and their vision for the future. We are similarly thrilled to be partners with Blake, Jillian, and Greg, who have demonstrated operational excellence and share our excitement about growth and the future of CDR and ServiceMaster." – Trevor Lott, and Jay Matlack, VantEdge Partners

"We are thrilled to have VantEdge Partners invest in our brand. Their management team has a long track record of success building multi-unit franchise organizations and their strategic plans for growth align with ours as a franchisor. Pairing partners such as VantEdge with proven leaders within our network like Blake, Jillian and Greg is a win for all parties involved." - ServiceMaster Chief Development Officer, Jim Boccher

"After years of friendship, sharing best practices, and our businesses working alongside each other, merging our businesses felt like the natural next step. With the support of VantEdge we are eager to align with the vision of Restore leadership, provide a more robust offering for our employees and our customers, better support the network, as well as build an industry leading competitor in the marketplace." – Blake Moak and Greg Dennison

"This is a merger of two highly capable and compatible businesses. Blake, Jillian, and Greg joined forces because they believe together, they can achieve significant growth and establish a best-in-class restoration company across multiple geographies. Their collaboration with VantEdge Partners will provide an exciting and prosperous future for all involved." – ServiceMaster Restore President, John Tovar

To learn more about franchising opportunities within the ServiceMaster Restore network please contact:

For Institutional Investors:

Jim Boccher

Chief Development Officer

Jim.boccher@servicemaster.com

901-355-2618

For Single Location Ownership Opportunities:

Leslie Boley

National Franchise Development Manager

Leslie.boley@servicemaster.com

816.819-9197

About ServiceMaster Restore:

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke, or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster Brands, a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com.

About VantEdge Partners:

VantEdge Partners is a family investment office based in Overland Park KS focused on making equity investments in great companies with excellent management teams across a variety of industries, including residential and commercial services. VantEdge has a solid track record of helping businesses grow and succeed.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servicemaster-restore-network-continues-to-strengthen-from-investments-and-partnership-301692885.html

SOURCE ServiceMaster Restore Network

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Popped Friday

    A muted reaction after record monthly deliveries were announced yesterday has turned into a surge today.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Recent regulatory filings show that billionaire Steve Cohen has bought big into high-yield dividend stocks. Cohen has built a reputation for success, and his

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a Trending Stock

    ZIM (ZIM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Can AT&T Double Your Money in 2023?

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) has been dead money for years. Its share price is down 25% over the past decade. But AT&T's recent success in getting out of the entertainment business and growing its wireless business could change the stock's trajectory.

  • Why Costco Stock Was Down on Friday

    What happened Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) investors were in the red on Friday. The retailer's stock fell 2% by 3 p.m. ET compared with a 0.6% decline in the S&P 500. That drop pushed the stock down further in 2022, although shares are modestly outperforming the market's 13% loss so far this year.

  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Lumen (LUMN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Boeing Stock Surges On Report of 787 Dreamliner Order By United Airlines

    Boeing could be close to a major win over rival Airbus amid reports of a big 787 Dreamliner order by United Airlines.

  • Zscaler stock dives despite earnings beat as outlook disappoints

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Zscaler following first-quarter earnings.

  • Why Spectrum Brands Stock Was Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) were surging 21.9% higher at 11:07 a.m. ET Friday morning after the consumer and home products company announced it was another step closer to selling off its hardware and home improvement (HHI) business for $4.3 billion. While the development could be a good one for Spectrum, it's still an amazing jump in the share price. Over a year ago, Spectrum Brands had announced its intention to sell the HHI business to Assa Abloy (OTC: ASAZY), a Swedish conglomerate.

  • Axsome Therapeutics Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    With shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) skyrocketing 87% so far this year, the biotech's shareholders are doubtlessly pleased. Thanks to a pair of newly approved products, growth is finally on the way -- with revenue set to go from practically $0 to more than $100 million in the course of a year.

  • AMC stock halted after experiencing heavy trading volume

    Trading was halted for AMC after the stock saw heavy volume on Thursday afternoon.

  • Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 93% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) by projecting its future...

  • Why Nio Stock Exploded This Week

    Nio is growing rapidly, as its latest delivery numbers suggest, but this week's epic rally was driven almost entirely by one macroeconomic trigger. For that matter, Nio's CEO William Li also had some big things to say this week, including his belief that Nio will give German luxury carmaker BMW a run for its money. Because Nio is a Chinese company, its stock price has been all over the place in recent months as China grappled with surging COVID-19 cases and put large regions, including important manufacturing hubs, under strict lockdowns.

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Buy Now. Commodities are often split into broad categories like hard and soft commodities. Natural resources are included in hard commodities […]

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is one of the most popular marijuana companies in Canada. Below, I'll look at how much a $1,000 investment in Aurora four years ago would be worth today and how the stock's returns compare with some of its peers. Today Aurora trades on the Nasdaq, but its first major U.S. exchange listing was on the NYSE.

  • Bears are Losing Control Over Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now

    Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • My 3 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

    Fast-growing businesses and healthy opportunities for expansion could give these stocks a nice shot in the arm next year.

  • Costco stock drops following weak November sales data

    Shares of Costco fell after November data revealed a drop in sales.

  • Here's Why Valero (VLO) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Valero's (VLO) premium refining operations are resilient even when the business operating environment is carbon-constrained.

  • Is Veru a Buy?

    Biotech company Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) aims to make products to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Instead, it has been the company's potential COVID treatment that has been getting investors excited. With the stock recently crashing and now at its lowest levels since March, is now the time to buy shares of Veru?