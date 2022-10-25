U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.38
    +53.04 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,789.86
    +290.24 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,167.56
    +214.95 (+1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.86
    +44.46 (+2.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.32
    +0.74 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.80
    +6.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    +0.0095 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0960
    -0.1380 (-3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1479
    +0.0197 (+1.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8770
    -1.1430 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,268.48
    +940.71 (+4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.52
    +28.12 (+6.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

ServiceMax Wins 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Award for Customer Success

·2 min read

ServiceMax Named an Overall SaaS Award Winner in the Collaboration & Productivity Category

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management software, announced today that it has been selected as the Overall SaaS Award winner in the Collaboration & Productivity category of the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards.

ServiceMax logo (PRNewsfoto/ServiceMax)
ServiceMax logo (PRNewsfoto/ServiceMax)

"ServiceMax is excited to be recognized by APPEALIE for the collaboration and productivity our customers have achieved."

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software. Customer feedback, among other things - the winners are selected based on customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS) significantly above SaaS benchmarks. The organization also conducts further due diligence to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence, including an evaluation of the user experience, recent product enhancements, and third-party analyst research. The Customer Success Award winners are selected based on the best customer success stories and outcomes.

"As the cloud continues to grow, user expectations are also growing. Our highly selective software awards honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that deliver extraordinary experiences and results," commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.

The 2022 APPEALIE award is the latest award generated by ServiceMax innovation in field service management, and underscores the company's momentum in achieving business success and industry leadership recognition.

"ServiceMax is excited to be recognized by APPEALIE for the collaboration and productivity our customers have achieved with our Field Service Management platform, our in-depth industry experience, and our customer-driven approach to innovation," said Sumair Dutta, Vice President Product Marketing at ServiceMax. "Our DNA is being customer obsessed and receiving this award confirms we are helping to keep the world running."

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software. Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence. Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS. 
https://appealie.com/

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth, and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit: www.servicemax.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servicemax-wins-2022-appealie-saas-award-for-customer-success-301658995.html

SOURCE ServiceMax

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Apple?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has fallen about 10% since mid-September. As the highest-valued company in the world, with a market cap of $2.37 trillion, Apple is one of the world's most scrutinized companies. The last two months have been no different as analysts pick apart the company's September iPhone launch and its 2022 iPad lineup unveiling in mid-October.

  • BlackBerry Wins High Profile NATO Clearance

    The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) has vested security accreditation to BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) for global use in official NATO secure communications. The NCI Agency has awarded SecuSUITE security accreditation for high-level secure communications, which allows the global NATO network to extend SecuSUITE as a solution of choice for conducting secure voice and messaging communications. "BlackBerry SecuSUITE enables our teams to use their smartphones for secure, encr

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $28.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day.

  • Microsoft Earnings Growth Seen Slowing as Computer Sales Slip

    Microsoft likely recorded slower earnings and sales growth last quarter as a sharp decline in personal computer sales eroded demand for its Windows software, counteracting some of the demand for its cloud and other businesses serving companies. The Redmond, Wash., corporation’s revenue growth is expected to slow to about 10% in the three months through September compared with a year earlier, while its net income is expected to edge up 1%, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. The software giant, which gets the lion’s share of its sales from companies, is doing better than tech companies that depend more on consumer spending and advertising.

  • Lowe’s exec Seemantini Godbole on how $153M tech hub takes retailer's efforts 'to a whole different level'

    Lowe’s Cos. Inc. Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President Seemantini Godbole knows the home-improvement retailer's South End tech hub will play a key role in accelerating efforts to become a best-in-class omni-channel retailer.

  • Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand - TrendForce

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. Apple's focus on high-end models may help it counter the softness in smartphone sales. In the thick of the chip crisis, Apple's Pro and Pro Max premium tier of devices, which have been strong sellers, helped the company push margins higher.

  • ‘Absolutely terrified’: A growing scam could have real consequences for cell phone customers

    SIM swapping is a growing scam where criminals take over your cell service without ever touching your phone.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Cryptocurrency News Update: Crypto’s That Should Interest You – Cardano and Big Eyes Coin

    In the cryptocurrency market, every bull run is invariably followed by a bear run. In a market that takes pride in its ability to withstand volatility, the price fluctuations are little more than a cyclical blip.

  • Apple to keep 30% fee for NFT purchases on apps

    In a new set of stricter rules outlined by Apple on Monday, the company has decided to keep its de-facto 30% fee for all NFTs traded through its App Store

  • Apple raises prices of its services as media executives double down on price hikes

    Apple announced price increases across its various services businesses: Apple TV+, Apple Music, and the Apple One Bundle.

  • India orders Google to allow third-party payments, slaps another fine

    Alphabet Inc's Google should not restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India, the country's antitrust body said on Tuesday, as it fined the U.S. giant $113 million for anti-competitive practices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google used its "dominant position" to force app developers to use its in-app payment system, noting the sale of in-app digital goods is a key means for developers to monetize their work. The CCI's move is the latest setback for Google in one of its priority markets, where it was fined another $162 million by the watchdog on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to its Android operating system, and was asked to change its approach to its Android platform.

  • Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft Form Multi-Cloud in South Africa

    Oracle (ORCL) announces the opening of a new Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure location in Johannesburg, South Africa.

  • Elon Musk’s Neuralink delays show-and-tell event to November 30th

    On Sunday morning, Elon Musk tweeted that the showcase would take place on November 30th.

  • Dogecoin Layer 2 Dogechain Up 228% for the Week

    After steady declines over two months, DC spikes over 300% since Friday.

  • The Morning After: Testing out Apple's new entry-level iPad

    Justice Department alleges Chinese spies tried to disrupt a criminal investigation into Huawei, Apple raises the price of Music and TV+ subscriptions, Listen to the eerie sounds of a solar storm hitting the Earth's magnetic field.

  • Solana Might Be Down 85%, But It Has a Jaw-Dropping Strategy to Bounce Back in 2023

    For the year, Solana has fallen almost 85%, and recent network outages have many users concerned about the crypto's future. At this year's big Tech Crunch Disrupt event in San Francisco, Solana doubled down on its mobile crypto strategy. This strategy includes the release of a full software mobile stack (SMS) for developers to make mobile apps and games, as well as the official launch of the Saga crypto phone in 2023's first quarter.

  • Apple Plans to Quietly Give You More Ads

    A happy life on the internet requires a delicate balance between instant access to information and an onslaught of digital advertising. Whether its an independently-run blog or a major social media giant like Meta or TikTok, internet advertising has become a ubiquitous part of everyone's life. On the other hand, the use of ad services allows online content creators and entrepreneurs to monetize their content.

  • Apple releases iOS 16.1

    New features include access to Apple Fitness+ and an option for clean energy charging to reduce the iPhone’s carbon footprint.

  • Google's Pixel 6a falls to a new all-time low of $299

    Though the Pixel 6a may not be top of mind now that the Pixel 7 is out, it only came out in July and is still a darn good budget phone.