U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,016.22
    -0.73 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,743.84
    +9.88 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,313.36
    -20.91 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.32
    +4.71 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    +0.37 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.30
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0922
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4620
    -0.0070 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2480
    -0.2610 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,136.01
    +463.66 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.31
    +14.99 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,447.12
    +52.11 (+0.19%)
     

ServiceNow Pledges ‘Absolutely No’ Job Cuts in 2023 While Stock Falls on Sales Miss

Brody Ford
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- ServiceNow Inc. declined in extended trading after subscription sales fell short of analysts’ estimates. The software maker also pledged it wouldn’t cut jobs in 2023 despite workforce reductions at many technology companies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

ServiceNow will have “absolutely no layoffs in 2023,” Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott said in an interview. Last July, McDermott was one of the first software executives to say that customers were reluctant to commit to purchases. Since then, however, the company has continued to hire and now has better sales coverage across industries, he said.

Fourth-quarter subscription revenue increased 22% to $1.86 billion, slightly below estimates of $1.89 billion. Total revenue jumped 20% to $1.94 billion in the period ended Dec. 31, ServiceNow said Wednesday in a statement. Profit, excluding some items, was $2.28 a share, topping analysts’ average estimate of $2.02.

The company delivered a better-than-expected subscription sales forecast for 2023, signaling that demand for its business workflow software remains strong in an uncertain economic environment.

Annual subscription revenue will increase about 23% to $8.44 billion to $8.5 billion. Analysts, on average, had estimated 21% growth, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. ServiceNow predicted subscription revenue, which makes up the overwhelming majority of company sales, will climb 22% in the current period ending in March, slightly above the analysts’ average projection.

ServiceNow sells applications that help companies organize and automate their personnel, customer service and information technology operations. Today, the customer anxiety ServiceNow warned of last year is gone, McDermott said. “We’re real bullish,” McDermott said, adding that clients are scaling back their commitments with other vendors to consolidate needs on ServiceNow.

The shares declined as much as 9.5% in extended trading, before paring the loss to 2.7% at 5:58 p.m. in New York. The stock dropped 40% last year, though has rallied 16% so far in 2023 and closed Wednesday at $448.77. Multiple analysts had released reports in the past few days projecting that revenue would top estimates because of improving currency exchange rates.

Currency fluctuations will moderate through the year, and probably won’t weigh on annual earnings in aggregate, according to the forecast. Currency ate up 4.5 percentage points of growth in 2022, the company said.

Current remaining performance obligations, which are contract sales that will be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months, gained 22% to $6.94 billion in the quarter. Analysts estimated $6.82 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

ServiceNow said it had 1,637 customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value at the end of the quarter, 107 more than at the end of the previous period.

The company’s headcount grew 21% to 20,433 in 2022, according to its earnings presentation.

(Updates with total workforce in the final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ServiceNow Profits Top Views, But Stock Falls On Revenue Numbers

    ServiceNow reported earnings that topped while revenue growth met expectations. Its subscription outlook for 2023 came in above views.

  • ServiceNow Earnings Beat Street Estimates. Stock Still Falls.

    The provider of workflow management software continues to outperform Wall Street estimates. But the stock is selling off on the news.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, IBM, ServiceNow, Levi Strauss, L.V. Sands

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs and Seana Smith look at several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Prosus to Cut 30% of Corporate Staff in Latest Tech Layoffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Amsterdam-listed Prosus NV and its parent Naspers Ltd. are planning to cut their corporate workforce by 30%, becoming the latest global tech company to announce layoffs. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortTech-Led Slide Fades; Tesla Whipsaws on Earnings: Markets WrapJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukr

  • Analysis-U.S. corporate bond rally stumbles on 'Goldilocks' skepticism

    A New Year rally in U.S. corporate bonds has started to lose some momentum, as some investors become skeptical of recent optimism about a 'Goldilocks' economic scenario of slowing inflation against a backdrop of moderate growth. Credit spreads for both investment-grade and high-yield bonds have been tightening in recent months, and more so this month, as lower inflation prints raised hopes of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's current hawkish policy. Seen as a measure of perceived risk compared to holding safer government bonds, spreads for investment grade bonds narrowed some 10 basis points so far in January and in total about 37 basis points since early October, while junk-rated debt spreads have come in 52 basis points and 116 basis points, respectively, in the same period.

  • Wall Street Rides Loan-Market Rally to Sell Risky Buyout Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Slowly but surely, investment bankers from New York to London are chipping away at the tens of billions of dollars in leveraged buyout debt that remains famously stuck on their balance sheets.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortTech-Led Slide Fades; Tesla Whipsaws on Earnings: Markets WrapJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmUS and Germany Se

  • Analysis-Wall Street heavyweights warn of pain ahead despite market’s recent reprieve

    Some of Wall Street’s biggest names are throwing cold water on expectations that the U.S. economy will scrape through 2023 without a recession, even as hopes of easing inflation and resilient growth propel stocks higher. Banks and asset managers that have reiterated recession calls include BlackRock, Wells Fargo and Neuberger Berman, with many warning the Federal Reserve is unlikely to force inflation lower without hurting economic growth. The S&P 500 has jumped more than 4% so far in 2023, fueled in part by bets that inflation will continue to slow, allowing the Fed to soon pull back from the rate increases that shook markets last year.

  • UPDATE 2-Musk explores raising $3 billion to pay off Twitter debt - WSJ

    Elon Musk's team has been exploring using as much as $3 billion in new fundraising to help repay some of the $13 billion in debt tacked onto Twitter Inc for his buyout of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the report, Musk's representatives discussed selling up to $3 billion in new Twitter shares in December. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Sweden Seeks to Calm Turkey Tensions Running High Over NATO Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden sought to calm tensions in its NATO accession process after Turkey threatened to block its entry to the defense alliance and Finland hinted that a permanent obstacle might cause it to consider joining alone.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortTech-Led Slide Fades; Tesla Whipsaws on Earnings: Markets WrapJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His

  • Cathie Wood Gets Back on Track; Here Are 2 Stocks She’s Snapping Up

    Cathie Wood made her name by backing growth-oriented and cutting-edge stocks with her Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) delivering huge returns for investors before and during the Covid-era. That all changed, however, as market sentiment shifted, and the past two years have seen the once-lauded investor’s reputation take a hit with the ARKK fund posting huge losses. But, so far, 2023 is turning out to be a turnaround story. ARKK is up nearly 20% since the turn of the year. Meanwhile, Wood has been loadi

  • Biden administration officials tout EVs at DC auto show

    Two senior Biden administration officials got behind the wheel of new electric vehicles (EV) Wednesday at the Washington, D.C. auto show to urge Americans to consider buying a zero-emission model. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi took spins in a Ford F-150 Lightning and a Chevrolet Bolt as they touted revamped $7,500 EV tax credits and new $4,000 second-hand EV credits. The pair also sat and walked around other EVs produced by Toyota Nissan, Subaru, Hyundai and others.

  • Shopify Stock Jumps More Than 10% As E-Commerce Player Hikes Prices

    Shopify stock gained after the provider of e-commerce software and services hiked contract prices. Earnings for SHOP stock are due Feb. 15.

  • Microsoft’s security arm is now a $20 billion per year business

    Microsoft's security business revenue has doubled since 2021.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish mixed as investors evaluate deluge of earnings

    U.S. stocks clawed back from steep losses to close mixed on Wednesday after lackluster forecasts from Microsoft and other companies reporting earnings weighed on the market for much of the session.

  • Tesla beats on Q4 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Tesla.

  • Where Will Medical Properties Trust Be in 5 Years?

    If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.

  • IBM tops Q4 earnings while announcing job cuts

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for IBM.

  • Why Shopify Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shopify said late Tuesday that it would be raising prices for all merchants that use its platform, with monthly plan prices rising 33%, on average. For merchants on annual plans, subscription prices doubled, with the Basic, Shopify, and Advanced plans rising to $14.44, $39.44, and $147.78 per month, respectively. The $2,000 monthly cost of the Shopify Plus plan remained unchanged.

  • Stocks in focus: Shopify, Boeing, AT&T

    Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Dave Briggs break down why Shopify stock is soaring, Boeing's quarterly loss, and why investors are cheering AT&T stock following the company’s latest earnings report.

  • Tesla earnings: EV giant reports Q4 revenue and profit beat; Cybertruck to begin production later this year

    Tesla shares trade slightly higher in extended trading after the EV maker reported Q4 earnings revenue and profit beat.