ServiceNow Projects Stronger-Than-Expected Revenue Growth

(Bloomberg) -- ServiceNow Inc. provided a revenue outlook for the current quarter that topped Wall Street estimates, spurring optimism that the enterprise software provider will continue expanding even as many peers have reported slowing growth.

Subscription sales, which account for the bulk of the company’s revenue, will increase about 24% to $2.51 billion in the period ending in March, ServiceNow said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $2.46 billion. For the full year, subscription revenue will grow about 22%, slightly above the average projection.

ServiceNow makes software applications that help companies organize and automate their personnel and information technology operations. Breaking into adjacent markets beyond its traditional IT services, such as resource planning and customer tracking, has helped maintain high sales growth, Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott said in an interview.

Late last year, the Santa Clara, California-based company released a higher priced tier for its platform, which includes artificial intelligence capabilities that generate text, images or data in response to a user’s command. The success of this more-expensive product is a key focus for investors, Keith Weiss, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, wrote ahead of earnings.

AI demand provided “new fuel” for ServiceNow’s performance, McDermott said in the statement.

Shares rose about 2% in extended trading after closing at $763.42 in New York. The stock has gained about 8% this month after an 82% jump last year amid a rally in tech and other high-growth companies.

In the fourth quarter, ServiceNow reported subscription revenue increased 27% to $2.37 billion, compared with the average estimate of $2.32 billion. Profit, excluding some items, was $3.11 a share. Analysts, on average, projected $2.79 a share.

The current remaining performance obligation, a measure of contracted sales, jumped 24%, beating analysts’ estimates of about 21%. ServiceNow said it had 1,897 customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value at the end of the quarter, an increase of 15% over the period a year earlier.

ServiceNow was one of the largest tech companies to avoid significant job cuts during a tumultuous 2023. McDermott again committed to avoid layoffs in 2024. “I’m not cautious, because we believe so much in the growth,” he said of the company’s current pace of hiring, adding that roles are being added in engineering, sales and customer service.

