U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.75
    -17.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,547.00
    -86.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,484.75
    -81.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.80
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.36
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.24 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0493
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.51
    +1.76 (+8.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6470
    +0.6870 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,804.08
    -175.79 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.24
    -7.57 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.33
    -3.06 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

ServiceNow Tech Services Market Value is Projected to Grow from a Worth of US$ 24.8 Bn in 2023 to US$ 123.2 Bn by 2033 at a CAGR of 17.4% over the Forecast Period | Study by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Surging Deployment of ServiceNow Tech Services to Cater to Several End Use Industries Says FMI Study. IT Asset Management Services Are Anticipated to Witness Rapid Growth in the ServiceNow Tech Services Market

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ServiceNow tech services market size has been valued at US$ 24.8 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 123.2 Bn by 2033, expanding tremendously at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

The growing demand for ServiceNow tech services from the healthcare sector to address the heightened concerns related to rising levels of security breaches is projected to aid market growth over the forecast period. The key players in the market provide solutions to help healthcare institutions to better comply with patients’ standards and regulations.

Further, the rising adoption of these services by communication and media companies to adapt to the continuously changing market, measure performance, and further optimize the metrics, is also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, the market is predicted to be propelled by the growing adoption of infrastructure-less solutions by business services providers to efficiently manage various areas within the business. Due to the powerful cloud-based computing and storage, the employees of the business can easily access ServiceNow platform via mobile devices or any other such connected system. ServiceNow tech services also provide the on-the-go feature for invoice approvals, 24/7 system maintenance, and initiation of service requests.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15886

The ServiceNow tech services market is projected to further grow owing to the rising investment in these services as they provide quick access to performance metrics of a single department or entire enterprise, thus summoning up financial insights for performance as well as resource allocation. Furthermore, rapid digitalization is creating more opportunities for the market to grow, as customers of ServiceNow tech services are innovating at scale, exploring new ideas, and realizing value faster.

Key Takeaways

  • The East Asia ServiceNow tech services market is estimated to grow significantly, witnessing a CAGR of 8% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to be positively influenced by increasing investments by end-use companies to digitize their businesses. The key industry players residing in the region are emphasizing forming strategic partnerships to elevate their revenues.

  • On the basis of service, IT services attained the largest market share, accounting for about 1% in 2021. This market valuation can be attributed to the growing demand for automation of internal processes in every department, thus empowering teams to complete the task and further drive innovation.

  • By enterprise size, small offices (1-9 employees) are estimated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 9%. The growing adoption of ServiceNow tech services by small offices is backed by the rising emphasis of key players to create SME-specific ServiceNow tech services with effective pricing.

  • By industry, the services segment attained the largest market share in 2021, representing 27.9% of the overall market. The heightened adoption rate of ServiceNow tech services to boost employees’ productivity, reduce compliance risks to a minimum, escalate business profitability, and quickly enlarge the customer base is aiding the market growth.

Get More Information on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/servicenow-tech-services-market

Competitive Landscape

The ServiceNow Tech Services market size is anticipated to observe robust growth over the forecast period owing to abundantly emerging opportunities, completion of acquisitions, formation of partnerships, and technological advancements. Following are the companies providing ServiceNow Tech Services in the market, as identified by FMI:

  • ServiceNow

  • Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.)

  • Epicor Software Corporation

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • IBM Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • com, Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SYSPRO

ServiceNow Tech Services Market by Category

By Service, ServiceNow tech services market is segmented as:

  • IT Services

  • Portfolio Management Services

  • IT Asset Management Services

  • Enterprise Asset Management Services

  • Governance, Risk, and Compliance Services

  • Operational Technology Management Services

By Enterprise Size, ServiceNow tech services market is segmented as:

  • Small Offices (1-9 employees)

  • Small Enterprises (10-99 employees)

  • Medium-sized Enterprises (100-499 employees)

  • Large Enterprises (500-999 employees)

  • Very Large Enterprises (1,000+ employees)

By Industry, ServiceNow tech services market is segmented as:

  • Service

  • Distribution Services

  • Public Sector

  • Finance

  • Manufacturing and Resources

  • Infrastructure

By Region, ServiceNow tech services market is segmented as:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15886

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Size - The global hosting infrastructure services market is expected to hold a valuation of US$ 15.4 Bn in 2022, and rise at a high CAGR of 8.1% to top a net worth of US$ 26.6 Bn by the end of 2029.

Oracle Services Market Share - The oracle services market size is expected to grow from US$ 13.8 Bn in 2022 to US$ 35.4 Bn by 2029. The oracle services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2022-29.

GaN Micro-LED Market Trends - The global GaN Micro-LED market size is expected to grow from US$ 514.4 Mn in 2022 to ~US$ 7,383.0 Mn by 2029. The GaN Micro-LED market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 46.3% during 2022-29.

Level Sensor Market Growth - The level sensor market size is expected to reach US$ 4.1 Bn in 2022 to US$ 6.4 Bn by 2029. The global level sensor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-29.

Motion Control Software in Robotics Market Outlook - The global motion control software in robotics market size is estimated to be worth around US$ 10.81 Bn in 2022. Owing to the increasing adoption of robots across diverse industries, the overall market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 19.6% between 2022 and 2029, surpassing a valuation of US$ 37.86 Bn by 2029.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • "Big Short" Michael Burry Makes a Surprising Decision

    The 2008 financial crisis, one of the biggest financial debacles in history, made Michael Burry a legend. It made him one of the examples to follow in defiance of standard practices in financial circles.

  • Why Warren Buffett's 1999 Warning Still Applies Today

    Warren Buffett arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho, with an unpopular warning — one the visionaries in the room were in no mood to hear. The tech leaders gathered there were bent on changing the world and had already made fortunes doing it. And in a year where some tech stocks were surging as much as 27-fold, many were sitting on investments with sky-high valuations that they felt just fine about. Don’t Miss: The Company Solving Traffic and Climate Change Together There were polite nods as Buffett took

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • 8 Stocks You'll Wish You Own When The Recession Hits

    Recessions aren't fun to live through. But if you're prepared, they don't have to be painful for your portfolio, either.

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • Get Ready for the Next Bull Market: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

    The idea of a bull market may seem far away right now. It tells us bear markets don't last forever and bull markets have always followed. Right now, one of the best things you can do is prepare for that bull market.

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 54% -- 2 Reasons to Avoid It Like the Plague

    Down 54% year to date, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has dropped substantially in 2022. And while that might garner the attention of bargain-hungry investors, it may pay to look before you leap at the shares.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • Apollo, Pimco in Pact to Prevent Creditor Brawl Over Carvana

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Carvana Co.’s largest creditors including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Pacific Investment Management Co. have signed a pact that binds them to act together in negotiations with the company, a move meant to prevent the kind of nasty creditor fights that have complicated other debt restructurings in recent years.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-De

  • China Reopening Rally Wobbles as Growth Concerns Weigh on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong suffered a late-day rout, as investors judged that the path to a reopening will be rocky and the prospects for an economic recovery uncertain.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesApple Scales Back Self-Dr

  • Credit Suisse Offers Higher Rates to Rebuild Depleted Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG bankers are trying to entice rich clients with higher-yield notes and bonus deposit rates in a bid to quickly recoup as much as possible of the almost $90 billion recently pulled from the bank.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]