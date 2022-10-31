U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,888.10
    -12.96 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,827.79
    -34.01 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,045.03
    -57.42 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.11
    +2.19 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.45
    -1.45 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.90
    -1.90 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9891
    -0.0075 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0460
    +0.0360 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1511
    -0.0105 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6010
    +1.1810 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,403.71
    -279.51 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.53
    -2.68 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.54
    +54.87 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

ServicePower Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Field Service Management for Sixth Time

·3 min read

ServicePower again named a Visionary in the Gartner report, which provides an overview of the Field Service Management marketplace

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, Inc. – ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced that it has been named a Visionary by Gartner in its October 2022 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management. ServicePower has been recognized as a Visionary in this report for the sixth time. To access a complimentary copy of the report, please click here.

(PRNewsfoto/ServicePower, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/ServicePower, Inc.)

Authored by Jim Robinson and Leif-Olof Wallin, the report summarizes the Field Service Management market, and evaluates providers based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

ServicePower believes its Visionary position reflects its continued innovation of field service technology, and as Gartner states "Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules1." With a solution suite that delivers exceptional customer experiences and helps drive organizations in their digital transformation initiatives, ServicePower uniquely addresses workforces that blend subcontractors and employees with schedule optimization and consumer and worker self-service. Its full field service lifecycle suite aligns field service employees and contractors to deliver a superior customer experience.

"The recognition of ServicePower as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management report is an honor for us and we are extremely proud of it," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer of ServicePower. "Customer experience is a key differentiator and critical to the sustained growth of any business, and our dedication to this and transforming field service experiences continue to resonate with global organizations, as evidenced by our rapid growth and expansion into new markets."

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management, Jim Robinson, Leif-Olof Wallin, 24th October 2022

About ServicePower:

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as AIG, Allstate, GE Appliances, Electrolux, LG, and USAA, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

Media Contact

ServicePower
Heather Mills
Vice President, Marketing
h.mills@servicepower.com

1 https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/magic-quadrants-research#:~:text=Visionaries%20understand%20where%20the%20market,out%2Dinnovate%20or%20outperform%20others.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servicepower-named-a-visionary-in-the-2022-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-field-service-management-for-sixth-time-301663494.html

SOURCE ServicePower

Recommended Stories

  • CIBC Deepens Commitment to Employee Wellbeing with New Platform, YourPulse@CIBC

    CIBC today announced the launch of YourPulse@CIBC, a new global health and wellbeing platform that gives employees the ability to set and track personalized wellness goals, engage in individual and group challenges, and access expert guidance to build healthy habits through an easy-to-use and engaging app. The new platform is free to CIBC employees, accessible anywhere, and is built to be highly engaging including the opportunity to participate in wellbeing challenges with colleagues.

  • What You Should Know Before the Nov. 4 Marketing Rule Compliance Date

    Advisors, check your calendars. The compliance date for the Securities and Exchange Commission's investment advisor marketing rule is Nov. 4. That's right around the corner. And for many investment professionals, that deadline matters. In fact, nearly 69% of investment advisor … Continue reading → The post 5 Things Advisors Should Know Before the Nov. 4 Marketing Rule Compliance Date appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Andersen Global CEO Discusses Legacy of Defunct Audit Giant, Overseas Expansion and EY’s Planned Split

    The head of the tax and legal services provider talks about what’s left of the Arthur Andersen brand 20 years after the accounting firm’s demise.

  • India shortlists nine banks to start CBDC trial from Nov. 1

    India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will pilot the country’s first digital rupee in the wholesale segment (e₹-W) from Nov. 1 and has identified nine banks for participation in the trial.

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo's $27M Fundraise Falls Through; Shares Plunge

    Argo Blockchain's plan to raise $27 million from a strategic investor has fallen through, the company said.

  • Global Payments beats revenue expectations while profit matches, stock drops

    Shares of Global Payments Inc. were fell 4.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the payment technology company reported third-quarter revenue that rose above expectations while profit matched, and affirmed its full-year outlook. Net income was $290.5 million, or $1.05 a share, after $296.7 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Net income fell while earnings per share rose because shares outstanding dropped to 275.4 million from 292.5 million. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted

  • Bethesda's Lockheed Martin invests $100M in Florida satellite company Terran Orbital

    Bethesda defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) is investing $100 million in a Florida satellite company that holds contracts with NASA and the Department of Defense. Terran Orbital Corp. (NYSE: LLAP) said Monday it is taking the investment from Lockheed in exchange for convertible notes and warrants. The two companies are also entering into an agreement where Terran Orbital said it can pursue “a wider variety of opportunities” with Lockheed.

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • Wall Street is being nicer on earnings as vaccine makers, fintech reports near

    With a downcast earnings season passing the halfway mark, results from pharma and fintech companies will dominate the week ahead.

  • South Korea’s Wemade to remedy WEMIX token after ‘investment warning’ by crypto exchanges

    South Korea-based blockchain game developer Wemade is working on a fix for WEMIX after four major crypto exchanges in the country added the cryptocurrency to an “investment warning” list for inaccurately reporting circulation numbers.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Marathon CEO Richards on Fed Pivot, Defaults and Bonds

    Marathon Asset Management CEO Bruce Richards discusses the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy, defaults and the credit market with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Roth vs. SEP vs. Traditional IRA: What's the Difference?

    Learn what distinguishes Roth, traditional, and SEP IRAs from one another and which of these retirement accounts might be the best for you.

  • Emerson receive $9.5 billion upfront for sale of stake in climate technologies business; beats Q4 profit expectations

    Shares of Emerson Electric Co. gained 0.7% in premarket trading, after automation technology and software company confirmed Monday an agreement to sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to Blackstone Inc. in a deal that values the business at $14.0 billion. The deal was originally reported by The Wall Street Journal. Under terms of the deal, Emerson will receive upfront cash proceeds of $9.5 billion. At the close of the deal, which is expected to occur in the first half of 20

  • Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. A gradual improvement in the auto chip shortage situation should help raise output in the second half of the current fiscal year, but investors' focus will shift to demand outlook, other potential disruptions in the supply chain and its electric vehicle strategy when Toyota reports earnings. "The point to look out for is why there has been such a gap in the supply chain process," said Kohei Takahashi, an analyst at UBS Securities Japan, noting improvement in chip supplies.

  • Brazilian Assets Slump as Traders Wait for Lula’s Cabinet Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets fell Monday as investors awaited more details on Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s plans for Latin America’s largest economy after he won the presidential runoff election.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchTech Leads Stocks Lower as Yields Rise on Fed Week: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out

  • Dow trims record October surge as traders eye looming Fed meeting

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Friday's session up 14.4% in October, in line for its best month since January 1976, and its best October ever.

  • Fresenius cuts profit guidance again on slower recovery, rising costs

    German healthcare group Fresenius has cut its 2022 guidance for the second time on persistent cost inflation and staff shortages with its new CEO pledging a review of all its diversified businesses. The company's shares gained 5.7% on Monday, bouncing back from a drop on Friday, on hopes that a new leadership team will right the ship. In a statement on Sunday, the drugmaker and healthcare services company said its adjusted net income would likely fall 10% this year, excluding foreign exchange effects, having previously indicated a decline in a "single-digit percentage range" at worst.

  • This seasonal investing strategy is 100% accurate in the past 35 years — here are this year’s stocks to consider buying

    In down years, professional investors sell losing stocks by the end of October, and other investors snap them up.

  • China central bank reaffirms it will step up support for real economy

    China's central bank will step up credit support for the real economy while keeping the yuan basically steady, Governor Yi Gang said in comments published on Sunday, reaffirming the bank's existing policy objectives. "We will keep liquidity reasonably ample, increase credit support to the real economy," Yi was quoted by a central bank statement as saying during a parliament session on Friday. "Going forward, China has the conditions to maintain a normal monetary policy as long as possible and maintain the stability of the currency's value."