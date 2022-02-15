U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.75
    +49.75 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,758.00
    +287.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,477.00
    +224.00 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.00
    +25.60 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.87
    -2.59 (-2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.60
    -9.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.41 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.59
    -0.77 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5980
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,947.49
    +1,836.65 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.50
    +52.29 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,592.73
    +61.14 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Services Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the services market include BCD Travel, Enterprise Holdings Inc. , Randstad Holding NV, Adecco Group, Travel Leaders Group, TUI Group, Recruit Holdings, ManpowerGroup Inc. , Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229741/?utm_source=GNW
and Waste Management Inc.

The global services market is expected to grow from $12586.88 billion in 2021 to $14057.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $20860.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The services market consists of the sales of services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide services.A service can be defined as a transaction between a buyer and a seller without the transfer of any physical goods or commodities.

It mainly involves the use of resources, experience, skill, ingenuity, and intelligence.Examples include equipment and machinery repairing, promoting or administering religious activities, grantmaking, advocacy, and providing drycleaning and laundry services, personal care services, death care services, pet care services, photofinishing services, temporary parking services, and dating services.

The services market is segmented into civic services; real estate; leasing; commercial services; personal services; and repair and maintenance.

The main types of services include Civic Services, Real Estate, Leasing, Commercial Services, Personal Services and Repair and Maintenance.Civic service is defined as a structured period of significant engagement and commitment to the local, national, or international community that is acknowledged and recognized by society, with little or no monetary recompense to the individual.

The different modes include online and offline.

Rapid advances in technology is expected to drive innovation in different sectors of services industry, thus driving the market during the forecast period.Areas of rapid technological change included electronic equipment, automobiles and electronics; this in turn will lead to an increase in services for that equipment.

Furthermore, technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics are increasingly being used, resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs and higher margins.Lower operating costs lead to higher margins, this allows companies to increase product portfolio and to enter new markets by making investments made through cost savings.

IoT applications are also being integrated into services to enable services such as remote monitoring, central feedback systems and to offer other services. These factors are expected to drive the services market going forward.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the services market in 2020 as the need for services offered by these establishments declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.

However, it is expected that the services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

With companies focusing on core business operations, automated billing systems are widely being used to minimize billing errors and reduce costs.Automated systems generate and send electronic copies of the invoices directly to customers.

Automated billing systems can result in savings of 60-80% compared to traditional paper-based billing systems.Automated billing systems also enable tracking of unpaid bills, automate payment reminders and recurring invoices, manage discounts and coupons, and creation of customized invoices.

These systems also generate real time reports on sales, orders, budgets that help track business performance. Some of the popular automated billing systems include Zoho Invoice, QuickBooks, Invoice2go and Intacct.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the services market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the services market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229741/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Oil Slumps as Russia Says Some Troops to Return to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated from the highest since 2014 as traders weighed a possible cooling in the Ukrainian crisis.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsBrent futures fell as much as 2.1% to trade below $95 a

  • What Conflict in Ukraine Would Mean for Oil, Gas and Food

    (Bloomberg) -- Tensions over Ukraine are entering a critical period, driving up prices of raw materials key to the global economy, and piling pressure on governments already struggling with surging inflation. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextNasdaq 100 Climbs 1%, Leading Rebound in Stocks: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Should Put the CDC

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Philip Morris Shrugs Off U.S. IQOS Import Ban as Sales Soar Elsewhere

    Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) suffered no ill effect from the import ban on its heated tobacco device IQOS into the U.S., as the cigarette giant's fourth-quarter results showed revenue and profits both beating expectations. IQOS sales hit record levels elsewhere around the world, and traditional cigarette sales stabilized on easing of COVID-19 restrictions, leading Philip Morris to offer guidance well ahead of Wall Street forecasts. The cigarette company continues to maintain its commitment to a smoke-free future where electronic cigarettes like IQOS are the primary source for nicotine delivery.

  • How Oil Could Hit $150. It’s Not Just About Russia.

    "The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • Analyst: Boeing's next jet may not come from the Seattle-area factories

    Analysts expect Boeing will develop a jet to rival the Airbus A321neo, but the Puget Sound region isn't a lock to host that production line.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • Didi to Cut Up to 20% of Jobs Before Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese ridehailing giant Didi Global Inc. plans to reduce its overall headcount by as much as 20% as the troubled tech firm pushes ahead with plans to transfer its stock-market listing to Hong Kong, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Be

  • China greenlights Audi-FAW's $3.3 billion electric vehicle venture

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Volkswagen's Audi and its Chinese state-owned partner FAW Group have received approval from Chinese authorities to start construction on their $3.3 billion electric vehicle joint venture plant, according to a government notice. The planning regulator of China's northeastern province of Jilin said work on the plant, which will be based in the provincial capital of Changchun city, is planned to start in April and that the companies will invest a total of 20.93 billion yuan ($3.29 billion) in the plant. Its statement also showed the approval was given on Feb. 11, and that the venture plans to produce three electric models, including Audi's e-tron SUV.

  • White House Seeks to Avoid Gas Price Shocks From Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is discussing with other countries and energy companies how to avoid shortages of natural gas and other fuels in the event Russia invades Ukraine, a spokeswoman said, including temporary increases in production.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, Pea

  • Microsoft to fully reopen offices soon in move toward hybrid work

    The Redmond-based tech giant expects employees to finalize hybrid work plans by the end of March. It cited declining Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in King County for its decision, as well as high vaccination rates.

  • Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down

    According to the AAA's website, the current average for regular gas prices is $3.488.

  • Natural Gas Gaps Higher on Stronger European Demand

    Natural gas prices rebounded sharply, increasing nearly 5% as concern over natural gas in Europe buoyed the U.S. Markets. Prices should be capped by local demand as the weather is expected to be warmer than normal throughout most of the United States for the next 2-weeks. LNG exports are on the rise according to the …

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.