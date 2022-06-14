IT Services Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 478.39 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT services market share is expected to increase by USD 478.39 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The IT service market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R&D to advance their offerings and increase their consumer base to compete in the market. The market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Toshiba Corp. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers IT infrastructure service which follows lean principles, green environmental best practices, and an industrialized approach to technical design.

IT Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

The IT services market report covers the following areas:

IT Services Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

IT Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Service

Geography

IT Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 478.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.35 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 IT consulting and other services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Internet services and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Data processing and outsources services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

10.5 DXC Technology Co.

10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10.12 Toshiba Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

