IT services market in Latin America, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 6.61%, Segmentation based on Type and Deployment - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Services market in Latin America market size is set to grow by USD 33.68 billion at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. The IT services market report of Latin America also offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Services Market in Latin America by Type and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

This report extensively covers reinsurance market segmentation by

Type (project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service)

Deployment (hosted service and managed service)

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "IT Services Market in Latin America Analysis Report by Type (project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service) and Deployment (hosted service and managed service), and the Segment Forecasts". Request Sample Report!

Top Key Players in Latin America Companies

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

SONDA S.A.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report .

Key Market Dynamics

The increased emphasis on core competencies and increased efficiency is one of the major drivers propelling growth in the Latin American IT services market. Companies contract with IT outsourcing service providers to handle IT-related needs like application and infrastructure maintenance. By investing their resources and human capital in their core business, is helping businesses fulfill their vision and goal.

Story continues

As businesses do not have to invest in resources or worry about managing scarce available resources, it also helps them operate more efficiently. The organizational frameworks and delivery teams that IT outsourcing service providers have to enable them to keep expenses to a minimum. As a result, businesses may concentrate on their core skills while leaving the challenging IT chores to service providers.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the IT Services Market in Latin America.

IT Services Market in Latin America Segmentation

Type

Deployment

View Sample Report : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

IT Services Market in Latin America Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist its services market in Latin America growth during the next five years

Estimation of IT services market in Latin America size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of IT services market in Latin America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of its services market in Latin American vendors

Related Reports:

Domain Name System Tools Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Core Banking Solutions Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

IT Services Market Scope in Latin America Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 33.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis Latin America Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Project-oriented service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Enterprise cloud computing service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IT outsourcing service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IT support and training service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Hosted service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Managed service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

SONDA S.A.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-services-market-in-latin-america-global-industry-trends--forecast-cagr-6-61-segmentation-based-on-type-and-deployment---technavio-301589003.html

SOURCE Technavio