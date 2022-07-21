IT services market in Latin America, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 6.61%, Segmentation based on Type and Deployment - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Services market in Latin America market size is set to grow by USD 33.68 billion at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. The IT services market report of Latin America also offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A. among others.
This report extensively covers reinsurance market segmentation by
Type (project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service)
Deployment (hosted service and managed service)
Top Key Players in Latin America Companies
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
Accenture Plc
Alphabet Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
Atos SE
Capgemini SE
Cisco Systems Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
HCL Technologies Ltd.
International Business Machines Corp.
SONDA S.A.
Key Market Dynamics
The increased emphasis on core competencies and increased efficiency is one of the major drivers propelling growth in the Latin American IT services market. Companies contract with IT outsourcing service providers to handle IT-related needs like application and infrastructure maintenance. By investing their resources and human capital in their core business, is helping businesses fulfill their vision and goal.
As businesses do not have to invest in resources or worry about managing scarce available resources, it also helps them operate more efficiently. The organizational frameworks and delivery teams that IT outsourcing service providers have to enable them to keep expenses to a minimum. As a result, businesses may concentrate on their core skills while leaving the challenging IT chores to service providers.
IT Services Market in Latin America Segmentation
Type
Deployment
IT Services Market in Latin America Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist its services market in Latin America growth during the next five years
Estimation of IT services market in Latin America size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of IT services market in Latin America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of its services market in Latin American vendors
IT Services Market Scope in Latin America
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 33.68 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.75
Regional analysis
Latin America
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
