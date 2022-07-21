U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.25
    -10.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,786.00
    -67.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,426.00
    -39.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.70
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    +0.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,688.40
    -11.80 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.47
    -0.20 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0192
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    23.88
    -0.62 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1967
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3800
    +0.1400 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,368.91
    +239.78 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.45
    -5.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,635.08
    -45.18 (-0.16%)
     

IT services market in Latin America, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 6.61%, Segmentation based on Type and Deployment - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Services market in Latin America market size is set to grow by USD 33.68 billion at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. The IT services market report of Latin America also offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Services Market in Latin America by Type and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Services Market in Latin America by Type and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

This report extensively covers reinsurance market segmentation by

  • Type (project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service)

  • Deployment (hosted service and managed service)

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "IT Services Market in Latin America Analysis Report by Type (project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service) and Deployment (hosted service and managed service), and the Segment Forecasts". Request Sample Report!

Top Key Players in Latin America Companies

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • Accenture Plc

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Atos SE

  • Capgemini SE

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • SONDA S.A.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics

The increased emphasis on core competencies and increased efficiency is one of the major drivers propelling growth in the Latin American IT services market. Companies contract with IT outsourcing service providers to handle IT-related needs like application and infrastructure maintenance. By investing their resources and human capital in their core business, is helping businesses fulfill their vision and goal.

As businesses do not have to invest in resources or worry about managing scarce available resources, it also helps them operate more efficiently. The organizational frameworks and delivery teams that IT outsourcing service providers have to enable them to keep expenses to a minimum. As a result, businesses may concentrate on their core skills while leaving the challenging IT chores to service providers.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the IT Services Market in Latin America.

IT Services Market in Latin America Segmentation

  • Type

  • Deployment

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

IT Services Market in Latin America Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist its services market in Latin America growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of IT services market in Latin America size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of IT services market in Latin America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of its services market in Latin American vendors

Related Reports:

Domain Name System Tools Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Core Banking Solutions Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

IT Services Market Scope in Latin America

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 33.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.75

Regional analysis

Latin America

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Project-oriented service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Enterprise cloud computing service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • IT outsourcing service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • IT support and training service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Hosted service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Managed service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accenture Plc

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Atos SE

  • Capgemini SE

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • SONDA S.A.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-services-market-in-latin-america-global-industry-trends--forecast-cagr-6-61-segmentation-based-on-type-and-deployment---technavio-301589003.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Texas men are indicted in the migrant death-trailer case

    Two men were indicted Wednesday in the case of a hot, airless tractor-trailer rig found with 53 dead or dying migrants in San Antonio, officials said. A federal grand jury in San Antonio indicted Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, both of Pasadena, Texas, on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury. Martinez's attorney, David Shearer, declined to comment on the indictments.

  • Tesla reports a second-quarter earnings beat, 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's second-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Tesla and United Airlines stock after reporting second-quarter earnings today

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo looks at Tesla and United Airlines' stock after reporting second-quarter earnings today

  • China is the 'hearts and lungs' of the Tesla story: Analyst

    Dan Ives, Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst, examines Tesla's second-quarter earnings, the importance of Chinese manufacturing for the EV developer, and Tesla's purchase of bitcoin.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Tesla sells $936 million worth of bitcoin in the second quarter, still holds Dogecoin

    Electric car maker Tesla sold $936 million in bitcoin during the second quarter, the company revealed in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

  • Verizon Q2 Preview: EPS Beat in Store?

    Verizon shares have been one of the safer places for investors to park their cash in 2022, decreasing a marginal 1.6% in value.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 20.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs to fund EV investments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo details Ford's planned layoffs, which will focus on the company's internal combustion unit.

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Banks Are Flooding the US Market With Bonds Many Hadn’t Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks were supposed to be done with much of their borrowing in bond markets for the year. Then this week, they sold another $27.5 billion of notes. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV Invest

  • Tesla Tops Q2 Earnings Views, But Automotive Margins Decline; Tesla Stock Gains After Hours

    Tesla topped Q2 estimates, even as the EV maker dealt with plant closures in Shanghai and supply shortages . Tesla stock edged higher.

  • United Airlines, Peloton, and Netflix shares slip in after-hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines several stocks in after-hours trading, including Tesla.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk Makes This Boast; Netflix Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Tesla stock gained after Elon Musk issued a boast. Netflix stock charged higher on better-than-expected results.

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]