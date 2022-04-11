IT Services Market in Latin America Recorded a 4.75% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Alphabet Inc. | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT services market in Latin America is expected to grow by USD 33.68 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.61%. Also, the market recorded a 4.75% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The IT services market share growth in Latin America by the project-oriented services segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the IT services market size in Latin America and actionable market insights on each segment.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "IT Services Market in Latin America Analysis Report by Type (project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service) and Deployment (hosted service and managed service), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/it-services-market-in-latin-america-industry-analysis
IT Services Market in Latin America - Drivers, Trends & Challenges
The IT services market in Latin America is driven by the rising focus on core competencies and improved efficiency. However, factors such as the lack of quality standards in service-level agreements (SLAs) may impede market growth. However, the holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The IT services market in Latin America analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Some of the key IT Services in Latin America Players with offerings:
The IT services market in Latin America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R&D to advance their offerings and increase their consumer base to compete in the market.
Accenture Plc - The company offers IT services such as ERP high velocity and core, cloud, digital technology integration, architecture and security, program, project, and service integration management.
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers IT services and products which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, online maps, hardware, and many more.
Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers IT services such as the AWS platform, cloud products, Machine learning, Advertising and marketing, Financial services, Media and entertainment, Analytics and data lakes, and many more.
Atos SE - The company offers IT services to various industries such as financial services and insurances, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, and many more.
Capgemini SE - The company offers IT services such as Digital services, Business services, Intelligent industry, Perform AI, Technology operations, Transformation and innovation, and more.
IT Services Market In Latin America - Segmentation Analysis
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
Project-oriented service - size and forecast 2020-2025
Enterprise cloud computing service - size and forecast 2020-2025
IT outsourcing service - size and forecast 2020-2025
IT support and training service - size and forecast 2020-2025
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
Hosted service - size and forecast 2020-2025
Managed service - size and forecast 2020-2025
IT Services Market In Latin America Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 33.68 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.75
Regional analysis
Latin America
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
