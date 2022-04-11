U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

IT Services Market in Latin America Recorded a 4.75% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Alphabet Inc. | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT services market in Latin America is expected to grow by USD 33.68 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.61%. Also, the market recorded a 4.75% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The IT services market share growth in Latin America by the project-oriented services segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the IT services market size in Latin America and actionable market insights on each segment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Services Market in Latin America by Type and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Services Market in Latin America by Type and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments- Download a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "IT Services Market in Latin America Analysis Report by Type (project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service) and Deployment (hosted service and managed service), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/it-services-market-in-latin-america-industry-analysis

IT Services Market in Latin America - Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The IT services market in Latin America is driven by the rising focus on core competencies and improved efficiency. However, factors such as the lack of quality standards in service-level agreements (SLAs) may impede market growth. However, the holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The IT services market in Latin America analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Some of the key IT Services in Latin America Players with offerings:

The IT services market in Latin America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R&D to advance their offerings and increase their consumer base to compete in the market.

  • Accenture Plc - The company offers IT services such as ERP high velocity and core, cloud, digital technology integration, architecture and security, program, project, and service integration management.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers IT services and products which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, online maps, hardware, and many more.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers IT services such as the AWS platform, cloud products, Machine learning, Advertising and marketing, Financial services, Media and entertainment, Analytics and data lakes, and many more.

  • Atos SE - The company offers IT services to various industries such as financial services and insurances, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, and many more.

  • Capgemini SE - The company offers IT services such as Digital services, Business services, Intelligent industry, Perform AI, Technology operations, Transformation and innovation, and more.

  • To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

IT Services Market In Latin America - Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Project-oriented service - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Enterprise cloud computing service - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • IT outsourcing service - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • IT support and training service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Hosted service - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Managed service - size and forecast 2020-2025

For additional information on type and deployment outlook -Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

  • The airport IT spending market share is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Download a free sample now!

  • The software testing services market share is expected to increase by USD 55.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.07%. Download a free sample now!

IT Services Market In Latin America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 33.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.75

Regional analysis

Latin America

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Project-oriented service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Enterprise cloud computing service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • IT outsourcing service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • IT support and training service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Hosted service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Managed service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accenture Plc

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Atos SE

  • Capgemini SE

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • SONDA S.A.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-services-market-in-latin-america-recorded-a-4-75-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--evolving-opportunities-with-accenture-plc--alphabet-inc--technavio-301520994.html

SOURCE Technavio

