IT Services Market to Record $ 478.39 Bn Growth between 2021 and 2025 | Rising Demand for IoT and Big Data to Boost Growth | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT services market size is expected to increase by USD 478.39 billion between 2021 and 2025, registering a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in IT Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download this IT Services Market Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The report on the IT services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The IT services market is analyzed by Service (IT consulting and other services, Internet services and infrastructure, and Data processing and outsources services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The growing demand for IoT and Big Data operations is expected to drive the growth of the IT services market.

In addition, factors such as the growing adoption of edge data centers and the need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance are expected to contribute to the growth of the IT services market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the IT services market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The IT services market covers the following areas:

IT Services Market Sizing
IT Services Market Forecast
IT Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture Plc

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • DXC Technology Co.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • Toshiba Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

IT Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 478.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.35

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-services-market-to-record--478-39-bn-growth-between-2021-and-2025--rising-demand-for-iot-and-big-data-to-boost-growth--technavio-301390099.html

SOURCE Technavio

