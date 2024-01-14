Serviceware's (ETR:SJJ) investors will be pleased with their notable 57% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Serviceware SE (ETR:SJJ) share price is 57% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 0.02% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 38% in three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Serviceware isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Serviceware's revenue grew by 8.6%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 57% in that time. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

XTRA:SJJ Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2024

It's good to see that Serviceware has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 57% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

