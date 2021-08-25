U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.12
    +0.58 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -16.10 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9940
    +0.3570 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,738.61
    +348.77 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.53
    +14.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Servier Announces FDA Approval of TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) in IDH1-Mutated Cholangiocarcinoma

·13 min read

TIBSOVO is the first and only targeted therapy approved for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma.

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier Pharmaceuticals, a growing leader in oncology committed to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients we serve, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test. TIBSOVO is the first and only targeted therapy approved for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma.

(PRNewsfoto/Servier Pharmaceuticals)
(PRNewsfoto/Servier Pharmaceuticals)

The supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for TIBSOVO received Priority Review, which accelerated the review timeline and is typically given to drugs that may offer major advances in treatment or may provide a treatment where no adequate therapy exists.

"Servier has been focused on exploring the significant potential of inhibiting mutant IDH enzymes as a novel approach to treating cancers with high unmet needs, including cholangiocarcinoma," said David K. Lee, CEO, Servier Pharmaceuticals. "We are proud to bring to patients the first and only targeted therapy for previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma. We are grateful to the patients, caregivers, investigators and study teams who made this achievement possible through their participation in the ClarIDHy clinical trial."

The FDA approval of this indication is supported by data from the ClarIDHy study, the first and only randomized Phase 3 trial for previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma. Results from the ClarIDHy study demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) by an independent review committee (hazard ratio [HR] 0.37; 95% CI [0.25, 0.54], p<0.001).1 The median PFS (95% CI) for TIBSOVO and placebo was 2.7 (1.6, 4.2) and 1.4 (1.4, 1.6) months, respectively. Thirty-two percent and 22% of patients randomized to TIBSOVO remained free of progression or death at 6 and 12 months, respectively, versus none on the placebo arm.

The study protocol specified that patients randomized to placebo could cross over to TIBSOVO at the time of disease progression, and a high proportion of patients in the placebo arm (70.5%) crossed over to TIBSOVO. The study also showed the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) favoring patients randomized to TIBSOVO compared to those randomized to placebo; however, statistical significance was not reached.1 OS results are based on the final analysis of OS (based on 150 events which occurred 16 months after the final analysis of PFS. The median OS (95% CI) for TIBSOVO was 10.3 (7.8, 12.4) months; and placebo was 7.5 (4.8, 11.1) months without adjusting for crossover.

The safety profile observed in the study was consistent with previously published data.1 The most common adverse reactions (≥15%) in patients with cholangiocarcinoma were fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, cough, decreased appetite, ascites, vomiting, anemia, and rash.

The recommended TIBSOVO dosage for previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma is 500 mg orally once daily with or without food until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

"Patients living with IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma, especially those whose disease progresses following chemotherapy, are in urgent need of new treatment options," said Rachna T. Shroff, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Arizona, and Chief of GI Medical Oncology at the University of Arizona Cancer Center. "In addition to an acceptable safety profile, TIBSOVO demonstrated an impressive, significant benefit in progression-free survival, underscoring its importance as a new option for patients battling this aggressive cancer."

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare, aggressive cancer of the bile ducts within and outside of the liver. An estimated 8,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma each year. However, the actual number of these cases is likely to be higher, as cholangiocarcinoma can be hard to diagnose, and may be misclassified as other types of cancer.2

"Before today's approval of TIBSOVO, there were no approved targeted therapies available to cholangiocarcinoma patients harboring the IDH1 mutation, and limited chemotherapy options available to patients with advanced disease," said Stacie Lindsey, Founder and CEO, Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. "This approval brings new hope to the cholangiocarcinoma community and we are excited that this much-needed new therapeutic option is being made available to patients."

Servier Pharmaceuticals is introducing ServierONE Patient Support Services, a program that offers one-on-one support to help patients who are prescribed TIBSOVO or other Servier products navigate their cancer journey. Eligible patients will have access to financial assistance, emotional support and other resources. More information can be found at www.servierone.com.

TIBSOVO* is also approved in the U.S. as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with IDH1-mutated relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and for adults with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated AML who are ≥75 years old or who have comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy.

About Cholangiocarcinoma

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare, aggressive cancer of the bile ducts within and outside of the liver. IDH1 mutations occur in up to 20% of cholangiocarcinoma cases in the U.S. and are not associated with prognosis.3 Prior to the approval of TIBSOVO, there were no approved targeted therapies for IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma and limited chemotherapy options are available in the advanced setting. Gemcitabine-based chemotherapy is often recommended for newly diagnosed advanced or metastatic disease.

About Servier Pharmaceuticals

Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC is a commercial-stage company with a passion for innovation and improving the lives of patients, their families and caregivers. A privately held company, Servier has the unique freedom to devote its time and energy toward putting those who require our treatment and care first, with future growth driven by innovation in areas of unmet medical need.

As a growing leader in oncology, Servier is committed to finding solutions that will address today's challenges. The company's oncology portfolio of innovative medicines is designed to bring more life-saving treatments to a greater number of patients, across the entire spectrum of disease and in a variety of tumor types.

Servier believes co-creation is fundamental to driving innovation and is actively building alliances, acquisitions, licensing deals and partnerships that bring solutions and accelerate access to therapies. With our commercial expertise, global reach, scientific expertise and commitment to clinical excellence, Servier Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients that we serve. More information: www.servier.us

Follow us on Social Media: LinkedIn, Twitter

Press contact

Megan Talon
megan.talon@servier.com

INDICATIONS
TIBSOVO is an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with a susceptible IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test with:

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

  • Newly-diagnosed AML who are ≥ 75 years old or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.

  • Relapsed or refractory AML.

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

  • Locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma who have been previously treated.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: DIFFERENTIATION SYNDROME IN AML
Patients treated with TIBSOVO have experienced symptoms of differentiation syndrome, which can be fatal if not treated. Symptoms may include fever, dyspnea, hypoxia, pulmonary infiltrates, pleural or pericardial effusions, rapid weight gain or peripheral edema, hypotension, and hepatic, renal, or multi–organ dysfunction. If differentiation syndrome is suspected, initiate corticosteroid therapy and hemodynamic monitoring until symptom resolution.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Differentiation Syndrome in AML: In the clinical trial, 25% (7/28) of patients with newly diagnosed AML and 19% (34/179) of patients with relapsed or refractory AML treated with TIBSOVO experienced differentiation syndrome. Differentiation syndrome is associated with rapid proliferation and differentiation of myeloid cells and may be life-threatening or fatal if not treated. Symptoms of differentiation syndrome in patients treated with TIBSOVO included noninfectious leukocytosis, peripheral edema, pyrexia, dyspnea, pleural effusion, hypotension, hypoxia, pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, pericardial effusion, rash, fluid overload, tumor lysis syndrome, and creatinine increased. Of the 7 patients with newly diagnosed AML who experienced differentiation syndrome, 6 (86%) patients recovered. Of the 34 patients with relapsed or refractory AML who experienced differentiation syndrome, 27 (79%) patients recovered after treatment or after dose interruption of TIBSOVO. Differentiation syndrome occurred as early as 1 day and up to 3 months after TIBSOVO initiation and has been observed with or without concomitant leukocytosis.

If differentiation syndrome is suspected, initiate dexamethasone 10 mg IV every 12 hours (or an equivalent dose of an alternative oral or IV corticosteroid) and hemodynamic monitoring until improvement. If concomitant noninfectious leukocytosis is observed, initiate treatment with hydroxyurea or leukapheresis, as clinically indicated. Taper corticosteroids and hydroxyurea after resolution of symptoms and administer corticosteroids for a minimum of 3 days. Symptoms of differentiation syndrome may recur with premature discontinuation of corticosteroid and/or hydroxyurea treatment. If severe signs and/or symptoms persist for more than 48 hours after initiation of corticosteroids, interrupt TIBSOVO until signs and symptoms are no longer severe.

QTc Interval Prolongation: Patients treated with TIBSOVO can develop QT (QTc) prolongation and ventricular arrhythmias. Concomitant use of TIBSOVO with drugs known to prolong the QTc interval (e.g., anti-arrhythmic medicines, fluoroquinolones, triazole anti–fungals, 5–HT3 receptor antagonists) and CYP3A4 inhibitors may increase the risk of QTc interval prolongation. Conduct monitoring of electrocardiograms (ECGs) and electrolytes. In patients with congenital long QTc syndrome, congestive heart failure, or electrolyte abnormalities, or in those who are taking medications known to prolong the QTc interval, more frequent monitoring may be necessary.

Interrupt TIBSOVO if QTc increases to greater than 480 msec and less than 500 msec. Interrupt and reduce TIBSOVO if QTc increases to greater than 500 msec. Permanently discontinue TIBSOVO in patients who develop QTc interval prolongation with signs or symptoms of life-threatening arrhythmia.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Guillain-Barré syndrome can develop in patients treated with TIBSOVO. Monitor patients taking TIBSOVO for onset of new signs or symptoms of motor and/or sensory neuropathy such as unilateral or bilateral weakness, sensory alterations, paresthesias, or difficulty breathing. Permanently discontinue TIBSOVO in patients who are diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

  • In patients with AML, the most common adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities (≥20%) were hemoglobin decreased (60%), fatigue (43%), arthralgia (39%), calcium decreased (39%), sodium decreased (39%), leukocytosis (38%), diarrhea (37%), magnesium decreased (36%), edema (34%), nausea (33%), dyspnea (32%), uric acid increased (32%), potassium decreased (32%), alkaline phosphatase increased (30%), mucositis (28%), aspartate aminotransferase increased (27%), phosphatase decreased (25%), electrocardiogram QT prolonged (24%), rash (24%), creatinine increased (24%), cough (23%), decreased appetite (22%), myalgia (21%), constipation (20%), and pyrexia (20%).

  • In patients with newly diagnosed AML, the most frequently reported Grade ≥3 adverse reactions (≥5%) were fatigue (14%), differentiation syndrome (11%), electrocardiogram QT prolonged (11%), diarrhea (7%), nausea (7%), and leukocytosis (7%). Serious adverse reactions (≥5%) were differentiation syndrome (18%), electrocardiogram QT prolonged (7%), and fatigue (7%). There was one case of posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES).

  • In patients with relapsed or refractory AML, the most frequently reported Grade ≥3 adverse reactions (≥5%) were differentiation syndrome (13%), electrocardiogram QT prolonged (10%), dyspnea (9%), leukocytosis (8%), and tumor lysis syndrome (6%). Serious adverse reactions (≥5%) were differentiation syndrome (10%), leukocytosis (10%), and electrocardiogram QT prolonged (7%). There was one case of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML).

  • In patients with cholangiocarcinoma, the most common adverse reactions (≥15%) were fatigue (43%), nausea (41%), abdominal pain (35%), diarrhea (35%), cough (27%), decreased appetite (24%), ascites (23%), vomiting (23%), anemia (18%), and rash (15%). The most common laboratory abnormalities (≥10%) were hemoglobin decreased (40%), aspartate aminotransferase increased (34%), and bilirubin increased (30%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS
Strong or Moderate CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Reduce TIBSOVO dose with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. Monitor patients for increased risk of QTc interval prolongation.
Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO.
Sensitive CYP3A4 Substrates: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO.
QTc Prolonging Drugs: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO. If co-administration is unavoidable, monitor patients for increased risk of QTc interval prolongation.

LACTATION
Because many drugs are excreted in human milk and because of the potential for adverse reactions in breastfed children, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with TIBSOVO and for at least 1 month after the last dose.

Please see Full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING for AML patients.

Disclosures
This release contains general information about the Servier Group and its entities (hereinafter "Servier and its Affiliates") and is intended for informational purposes only. The information is thought to be reliable; however, Servier and its Affiliates make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein or otherwise provided and accept no responsibility or liability, in contract, in tort, in negligence, or otherwise, should the information be found to be inaccurate or incomplete in any respect.

Servier and its Affiliates are not acting as an advisor to the recipient of this information, and the ultimate decision to proceed with any transaction rests solely with the recipient of this information. Therefore, prior to entering into any proposed transaction, the recipient of this information should determine, without reliance upon Servier or its Affiliates, the economic risks and merits, as well as the legal, tax, and accounting characterizations and consequences, of the transaction and that it is able to assume these risks.

This statement also contains forward-looking statements that are subject to varying levels of uncertainty and risk. Investigational new drugs and indications are subject to further scientific and medical review and regulatory approval. They are not approved for use by the FDA.

Any reliance placed on this document is done entirely at the risk of the person placing such reliance. The information contained in this document is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to enter into a transaction.

The content of this document is a summary only, is not complete, and does not include all material information about Servier and its Affiliates, including potential conflicts of interest.

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, Servier and its Affiliates disclaim all representations, warranties, conditions and guarantees, whether express, implied, statutory or of other kind, nor does it accept any duty to any person, in connection with this document. Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, Servier and its Affiliates do not warrant or represent that the information or opinions contained in this document is accurate or complete.

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, Servier and its Affiliates shall not be liable for any loss, damage or expense whatsoever, whether direct or indirect, howsoever arising, whether in contract, tort (including negligence), strict liability or otherwise, for direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, punitive or special damages arising out of or in connection with this document, including (without limitation) any course of action taken on the basis of the same.

The estimates, strategies, and views expressed in this document are based upon past or current data and information and are subject to change without notice.

1 Zhu A, et al. Final results from ClarIDHy, a global, phase 3, randomized, double-blind study of ivosidenib vs placebo in patients with previously treated cholangiocarcinoma and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) mutation. Presented at Gastrointenstinal Cancer Symposium 2021. Available at: https://www.servier.us/sites/default/files/2021-04/ASCO-GI21 ClarIDHy.pdf.
2 American Cancer Society. Key Statistics for Bile Duct Cancer. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/bile-duct-cancer/about/key-statistics.html.
3 Boscoe, A., Rolland, C., & Kelley, R. (2019). Frequency and prognostic significance of isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 mutations in cholangiocarcinoma: a systematic literature review. Journal Of Gastrointestinal Oncology, 10(4), 751-765. Available at: https://jgo.amegroups.com/article/view/28868

*Servier has an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with CStone for the development and commercialization of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servier-announces-fda-approval-of-tibsovo-ivosidenib-tablets-in-idh1-mutated-cholangiocarcinoma-301363055.html

SOURCE Servier Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Is Having a Bad Day

    The FDA received a citizen petition requesting a halt to clinical trials with the company's Alzheimer's disease candidate.

  • Pfizer Stock Falls After Seeking Full FDA Approval For Covid Vaccine Boosters

    Pfizer stock dipped Wednesday after the company said it began submitting data to the FDA to gain full approval for its Covid booster shot.

  • 2 Popular Robinhood Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Robinhood Markets is the company behind investing platform Robinhood. Particularly popular among younger generations, Robinhood has received a lot of praise because of its efforts to "democratize finance." Considering the stock market remains one of the best wealth generators for the common person, that is not a bad thing.

  • Humanigen: Lenz Could Become a $1.45 Billion Drug, if Approved, Says Analyst

    So the FDA has finally given its stamp of approval to Pfizer's (PFE) Comirnaty (yes, that's really what they're going to call it) coronavirus vaccine -- and that's a huge relief. Only about 57% of Americans had signed up to be vaccinated with Pfizer's product while it was designated for only "emergency use" during the Covid-19 epidemic. Hopefully, now that the vaccine has the FDA's full endorsement as safe and effective, more people will consent to taking it. And yet, there's still the matter of

  • Cassava Sciences stock tumbles, and company responds to allegations disputing trial data

    Cassava Sciences Inc. responded Wednesday to allegations posted overnight regarding the "accuracy and integrity" of trial data for its treatment of Alzheimer's disease, saying it believed the claims are "false and misleading." Cassava's stock had rallied 1.9% on Tuesday, and 16.4% over the past three days, with the company saying early Tuesday that it reached agreement with the Food and Drug Administration under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for its Phase 3 studies of oral simufilam for th

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • Why Cara Therapeutics Shot Higher Today

    Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was a hot stock on Tuesday. One of the formerly clinical-stage biotech's drug candidates won FDA approval, and investors reacted in the usual manner. The biotech company's most promising drug, Korsuva --- developed with Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma -- addresses this medical challenge sufficiently to win that all-important FDA approval.

  • Warren Buffett Sold Off This Biotech Stock. Should You?

    For those accustomed to following stock market news, Warren Buffett needs no introduction. The legendary CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing (a quarterly report some institutional investment managers are required to file) revealed that the conglomerate closed its stake in biotech Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB).

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • UPDATE 1-Moderna completes filing process for full approval of COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna Inc has completed the real-time review process needed for a full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and above, the company said on Wednesday. The news comes within days of U.S. regulators granting full approval to Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, developed with the same mRNA technology as Moderna's. Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines prompt the human body to make a protein that is part of the pathogen, triggering an immune response.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Moderna Stock?

    Let's dig in to see whether Moderna could be one of those companies that looks perpetually overpriced while delivering life-changing gains for shareholders. Moderna raced out of the starting blocks, designing a vaccine only 48 hours after China published the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Jan. 11, 2020. After all, in the words of Moderna President Stephen Hoge, "mRNA is the software of life."

  • Moderna completes BLA submission for full approval of COVID-19 vaccine

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied 4.0% in morning trading Wednesday after the biotechnology company said it has completed the submission to the Food and Drug Administration for its Biologics License Application (BLA) for the "full licensure" of its COVID-19 vaccine, for people 18 years old and older. "This BLA submission for our COVID-19 vaccine, which we began in June, is an important milestone in our battle against COVID-19 and for Moderna, as this is the first BLA submission in our company's his

  • Chicago to Require Vaccines; Pfizer Booster Plan: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. will impose a $200 monthly surcharge on employees who aren’t vaccinated. Moderna Inc. said it had completed the application process for full approval of its vaccine in the U.S., while Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said they’re seeking full clearance for a booster shot.Johnson & Johnson said a booster provided a rapid and strong increase in antibodies. New York Governor Kathy Hochul reported nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state from Covid-19 than had been publi

  • RVPH: Second Quarter Update

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:RVPH READ THE FULL RVPH RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results On August 16, 2021, Reviva Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) presented to investors its second quarter 2021 financial and operational results and filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Highlights for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 and to date include: ➢ Report of

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Axsome Might Still be Awesome for Your Portfolio

    Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) develops novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) related disorders for which limited treatment options are available. The company’s portfolio of five CNS pipeline candidates —AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14—are being developed for various CNS indications. Outstanding results in treating clinical depression with minor side effects by AXS-05, effectiveness in relieving migraine headaches by AXS-07, and the success of AXS-12 in reducing the number of c

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and AMC Stock, Too -- Popped Today

    For the third trading day in a row, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are on the rise, up 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. EDT. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is also notching its third straight day of share-price gains -- up 2.6% -- and it's all because of COVID-19. Stocks tied to the tourism industry began moving higher on Friday in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approving Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 infection in patients aged 16 and over.

  • Moderna Concludes US Filing For COVID-19 Shot

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has completed the rolling submission process for its marketing application to the FDA, seeking full licensure of its COVID-19 vaccine. The application is for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. Moderna has requested Priority Review designation. In the final analysis of Phase 3 COVE study data, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine showed 93% efficacy, with the effectiveness remaining durable through six months. Related: Moderna COVI

  • Here's Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Is Tanking Today

    The company's second clinical-trial flop in as many months isn't sitting well with investors.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. plans COVID-19 booster shots at six months instead of eight - WSJ

    U.S. health regulators could approve a third COVID-19 shot for adults beginning at least six months after full vaccination, instead of the previously announced eight-month gap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Approval of boosters for three COVID-19 shots being administered in the United States — those manufactured by Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson — is expected in mid-September, the report said, citing a person familiar with the plans. Pfizer and BioNTech have already started the application process for the approval of its booster shot in people 16 and older, saying it spurs a more than three-fold increase in antibodies against the coronavirus.