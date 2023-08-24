ServisFirst Bancshares Insiders Added US$779k Of Stock To Their Holdings

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

ServisFirst Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Lead Director James Filler bought US$281k worth of shares at a price of US$56.28 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$55.40 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

ServisFirst Bancshares insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$50.55 on average. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ServisFirst Bancshares Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that ServisFirst Bancshares insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, insider Betsy Holloway bought US$52k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does ServisFirst Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ServisFirst Bancshares insiders own 9.8% of the company, currently worth about US$295m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The ServisFirst Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about ServisFirst Bancshares. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, ServisFirst Bancshares has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

