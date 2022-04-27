U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

ServisFirst Bank Announces Growth in Florida

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
3 min read
In this article:
  SFBS
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

Top-Ranked Community Bank Assembles Local Team for Tallahassee Market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), announces the opening of a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Tallahassee, Florida and the addition of four talented bankers, continuing their footprint of business operations in Florida.

Steven Lohbeck will serve as Senior Vice President, Market President. Alex Corder will serve as Vice President, Commercial Banking; Jessica Corley will serve as Vice President, Cash Management Officer; and Ryan Wolfkill will serve as Vice President, Credit Officer.

“ServisFirst Bank is excited to begin serving the Tallahassee market through the opening of our new loan production office,” states Rex McKinney, ServisFirst Bank Northwest Florida Regional CEO. “Steven, Alex, Jessica, and Ryan are experienced and successful bankers that will enable us to provide new and potential clients with the excellent service ServisFirst Bank prioritizes.”

Steven Lohbeck, Jr., Senior Vice President, Market President
Steven Lohbeck joins ServisFirst Bank as Senior Vice President, Market President with twenty years of banking experience. Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Lohbeck served as Market President with Ameris Bank for nine years across three cities. In this role, he led the growth of the market from $50 million to $330 million.

Lohbeck earned his Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs from Florida State University. He is also a graduate of the Florida School of Banking and Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking.

Robert “Alex” Corder, Vice President, Commercial Banking
Alex Corder joins ServisFirst Bank as Vice President, Commercial Banking with eleven years of banking experience. Serving in a variety of industry roles including credit analyst and lender, Corder was also the Bank Examiner for the State of Florida for four years.

Corder earned his Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics and Business from Florida State University.

Jessica Corley, Vice President, Cash Management Officer
Jessica Corley joins ServisFirst Bank as Vice President, Cash Management Officer. She is a Certified Treasury Manager with over two decades of banking experience. Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Corley spent ten years as a Treasury Management Sales officer covering eight markets including the Florida panhandle, southeast Alabama, and southwest Georgia.

Corley earned her Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences from Wingate University where she was a scholarship athlete on the volleyball team. She is also a graduate of the Florida School of Banking.

Ryan Wolfkill, Vice President, Credit Officer
Ryan Wolfkill joins ServisFirst Bank as Vice President, Credit Officer with twenty years of banking experience, serving in a variety of roles including relationship manager, loan review analyst, and credit underwriter.

Wolfkill attended Florida State University, earning his Bachelor of Science in Finance and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) with honors. He is also a graduate of Hancock Bank Commercial Credit School and SunTrust University Credit Training Program.

For more information on ServisFirst Bank opening a loan production office in Tallahassee, please contact Krista Conlin at Krista@KCProjects.net.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $15 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, Piedmont, and West Central Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT
Krista Conlin, (205) 937-3777


