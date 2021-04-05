U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Servo Drive Market to Register 6.4% CAGR till 2027; Emerging Demand for Energy from Developing Countries to Stoke Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: Rockwell Automation, Anaheim Automation, Nidec Motor Corporation, WEG, ABB, Siemens, Danfoss Drives, Fuji Electric, Schneider Electric, Yaskawa, Toshiba International Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Automation,

Pune, India, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global servo drive market size is projected to reach USD 9.31 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled “Servo Drive Market, 2020-2027”. As per the report, the value of the market stood at USD 6.72 billion in 2019. Servo motors are highly popular in applications where precise position control is highly required. Hence, they are extensively utilized in robotic vehicles, metal cutting machines, antenna positioning systems, and oil & gas exploration equipment. Key enterprises are developing high-performance drives for such applications. For instance, in February 2021, Mitsubishi introduced a new series of servo drives, namely, MELSERVO MR-J5. The products under this series will help improve the performance of the motor.


Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/servo-drive-market-105066


The manufacturing industry is one of the many sectors that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The total shutdown of production units worldwide has left machinery stagnant across verticals. This has had a severe impact on this market. Based on our analysis, the market showcased a huge decline of -10%, holding a market value of USD 6.04 billion in 2020.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.


Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/servo-drive-market-105066


Market Segmentation

We have categorized the market on the basis of drive, voltage, end user, and region. In terms of drive, the market is divided into AC drive and DC drive. On the basis of voltage, it is bifurcated into low (up to 1kV), medium (1kV-6.6kV), and high (above 6.6kV). Based on end user, it is fragmented into automotive, healthcare, industrial machinery & equipment, semiconductors & electronics, printing & packaging equipment, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

What Does the Report Offer?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key market aspects, namely, the dominant companies, end-users, and leading product types. Apart from this, the report contains tangible insights into the current & upcoming market trends and highlights prominent industry developments. In addition to these factors, the report supplies a holistic understanding of the main drivers, restraints, and segments that are contributing to the growth of the market.

Drivers & Restraints

High Demand for Energy Backed by Increasing Consumption to Drive Growth

As the world population is increasing consistently, the demand for energy is also surging at a similar pace. For instance, as reported by the International Energy Agency, the global consumption of energy will increase by 50% between 2005 and 2030. The high rate of consumption from developed regions coupled with the emerging demand from developing countries is compelling the oil and gas industry toward efficient exploration. The increasing exploration activities are estimated to drive global servo drive market growth. In addition, the surging adoption of energy-efficient equipment from the manufacturing industry owing to stringent regulations from governments worldwide regarding energy saving is anticipated to propel the demand for these drives.

However, a servo motor comprises several parts for installation including a control circuit, amplifier, encoder, and other components. These aspects add a huge amount to the overall cost, making its usage quite expensive. This may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Increasing Infrastructure Development to Help Asia Pacific Dominate

The market value of Asia Pacific was USD 2.16 billion in 2019. The region is expected to dominate the servo drive market share owing to the increasing infrastructure development in major countries, such as India and China. For instance, in February 2021, the Government of India announced the expansion of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) while announcing the 2020 budget. The program was launched by the government in December 2019 and is estimated to expand from 6,835 projects to 7,400 projects.

The market in North America is projected to exhibit promising growth during the forecast period. The increasing focus on renewable energy including solar and wind is one of the key factors accelerating the demand for servo drives in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key Enterprises Offering Compact Drives with High Performance to Find New Applications

Prominent manufacturers operating in the servo drive market are focusing on reducing the size of their motors and drives while optimizing their speed, precision, and efficiency. This will enable them to utilize the products in compact locations. For instance, in February 2021, Celera Motion, a leading motor component manufacturer based in the U.S. announced the launch of its new captain series. The series comprises cutting-edge transistor technology that offers high power in a compact profile.


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/servo-drive-market-105066


Industry Developments:

In December 2020, OMRON introduced a new range of servo drives and motors in its latest 1S series. The motors offered in this series ensure optimum motion safety and offer reduction in commissioning time.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

  • Rockwell Automation (United States)

  • Anaheim Automation Inc. (United States)

  • WEG (Brazil)

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • Nidec Motor Corporation (United States)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Danfoss Drives (Denmark)

  • Fuji Electric (Japan)

  • Schneider Electric (France)

  • Yaskawa America, Inc. (United States)

  • Toshiba International Corporation (United States)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. (United States)


Quick Buy - Servo Drive Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105066


Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Servo Drive Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Servo Drive Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drive

      • AC Drive

      • DC Drive

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

      • Low (up to 1kV)

      • Medium Voltage (1.1-6.6kV)

      • High Voltage (Above 6.6kV)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Automotive

      • Healthcare

      • Industrial Machinery & Equipment

      • Semiconductors & Electronics

      • Printing & Packaging Equipment

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Servo Drive Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drive

      • AC Drive

      • DC Drive

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

      • Low (up to 1kV)

      • Medium Voltage (1.1-6.6kV)

      • High Voltage (Above 6.6kV)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Automotive

      • Healthcare

      • Industrial Machinery & Equipment

      • Semiconductors & Electronics

      • Printing & Packaging Equipment

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Automotive

        • Healthcare

        • Industrial Machinery & Equipment

        • Semiconductors & Electronics

        • Printing & Packaging Equipment

        • Others

      • Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Automotive

        • Healthcare

        • Industrial Machinery & Equipment

        • Semiconductors & Electronics

        • Printing & Packaging Equipment

        • Others


TOC Continued…!


Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/servo-drive-market-105066


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:


Metal Air Battery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Metal (Zinc-Air, Lithium-Air, Aluminum-Air, Iron-Air, Others), By Type (Primary, Secondary/Rechargeable), By Application (Electric Vehicle (EV), Stationary Power, Military Devices, Electronic Devices) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Others), By Application (Portable, Stationary, Transport), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

HVAC Electronically Commutated Motor (ECM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Motor Type (Brushless DC Motor, Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) Motors, and Servo Motors), By Product Type (Constant Air Flow, Constant Torque, and Constant Speed), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Transport, Stationary, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Electric Motor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Motor Type (AC Motor, DC Motor, Hermetic Motor), By Power Output (Fractional Horsepower (Up to 1HP), Integral Horsepower (Above 1HP)), By Voltage (Up to 1kV, 1kV - 6.6kV, Above 6.6kV), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, HVAC Equipment, Electrical Appliances), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


