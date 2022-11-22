U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,964.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,777.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,611.50
    +23.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.40
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.04
    +0.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0263
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    22.36
    -0.76 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1855
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8490
    -0.2470 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,873.28
    -388.15 (-2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.88
    -6.47 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,157.47
    +212.68 (+0.76%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Servo Motors and Drives Market Size is Expected to Reach $15.8 billion by 2027 at a 5.7% CAGR

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servo Motors and Drives Market size is projected to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2022 to USD 15.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising trends of automation and Industry 4.0, are improving the productivity and reliability of production processes in industries of various countries is driving the market for servo motors and drives.

The rise in smart manufacturing initiatives to improve reliability and increase productivity in industrial processes is supporting the growth of the Servo Motors and Drives Market in various countries. In Asia pacific is expected to be the largest market for servo motors and drives owing to the growing industrialization and the need to achieve high efficiency in industrial processes, which creates a high demand for servo motors and drives in the region. This has made various end-user companies across the world take smart manufacturing initiatives such as introducing industrial robots, and industrial IoT (IIoT) in their business operations.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Servo Motors and Drives Market”
174 – Tables
68 – Figures
250 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1127

The permanent magnet segment, by brake technology, is expected to be the largest Servo Motors and Drives Market during the forecast period

The permanent magnet segment has the largest share of the global Servo Motors and Drives Market owing to the ease in the operations in the industries. The presence of permanent magnets helps these brakes offer high power density. This makes them useful for applications requiring almost zero backlashes, such as pick-and-place robots and medical applications. The operating principle of permanent magnet brakes helps them resist abrasion making them suitable for robots and handling equipment. These advantages are pushing the permanent magnet segment.

The wireless segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Servo Motors and Drives Market by communication type, during the forecast period

The wireless segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Technologies such as Bluetooth and WLAN can be easily integrated into industrial systems for secure and reliable communication. These technologies offer benefits such as low setup costs, robustness, reliability, and less power consumption. These benefits offered by wireless communication type are propelling the market growth.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1127

Europe is expected to be the second largest segment in the global Servo Motors and Drives Market during the forecast period

In this report, the Servo Motors and Drives Market has been analyzed for 5 regions, namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The Servo Motors and Drives Market in Several European countries align their manufacturing processes with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards. The IEC develops international standards for adoption by companies in the field of electrotechnology. These standards ensure that the companies adopt such ways of manufacturing, which lead to the electrical energy optimization of their manufacturing processes. Energy-efficient servo motors and drives ensure that these companies pertain to IEC standards. The role of servo motors and drives in various advanced process control systems and robots to facilitate factory automation has been widely recognized throughout Europe in electronics, automotive, semiconductor, and other industries. Furthermore, various developments in the automotive industry, such as autonomous vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), are expected to increase the demand for servo motors and drives.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1127

Key Market Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Servo Motors and Drives Market. These include including Yaskawa Electric (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), and Schneider Electric (France). The leading players are trying to establish themselves in the markets of developed countries and are adopting various strategies to increase their respective market shares.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Motion Control Market – Global Forecast to 2027

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Energy Efficient Motor Market - Global Forecast to 2023

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Shares Hit a 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a recent slide, hitting a two-year low Monday. Investors have been shedding Tesla shares as CEO Elon Musk has had to sell some of his own this year to fund his Twitter acquisition. Musk has sold about $19 billion in total related to the Twitter purchase in 2022.

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Walt Disney CFO, Others Brought Concerns to Board Over Bob Chapek

    Finance head Christine McCarthy told directors of her lack of confidence in the CEO after a calamitous November earnings call.

  • How An Orphanage Made $1.8 Billion This Year On One Stock

    Having trouble finding a way to make money in the S&P 500 this year? Just ask a 113-year-old orphanage how it's done.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Fell Today

    Shares of foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling today, down as much as 3.3%, before recovering to a 2.1% decline as of 1:52 p.m. ET. Taiwan Semi surged last week on the news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had taken a sizable stake in the semiconductor foundry giant. This is especially true as the Federal Reserve has reiterated its hawkish commentary even in the face of falling inflation, as well as broader lockdowns in China amid the first reported COVID deaths in the country in six months.

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.

  • Carvana Stock Rout Hits 97% This Year With Used-Car Prices Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Online car dealer Carvana Co.’s shares tumbled to an all-time low as investors grow more concerned about the continuing decline in used-vehicle prices.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsThe pr

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • Dow Jones Drops Ahead Of Fed Minutes; Tesla Stock Dives To New Low; Zoom Slides On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Wednesday's Fed minutes. Tesla dived Monday, hitting a 52-week low and nearing a two-year low.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Twitter is ALIVE’: Elon Musk hits back at his critics just days after the ‘RIPTwitter’ trend, considers even more layoffs to slash costs. Bet on the billionaire with these other assets

    He could get the last laugh, after all.

  • Zoom shares boosted by Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down Zoom's third-quarter earnings results.

  • Why Amarin (AMRN) Stock Might be a Great Pick

    Amarin (AMRN) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

  • Intel Faces ‘Exceptionally Difficult’ Years

    Cowen Matthew Ramsay reinstated coverage of Intel stock at Market Perform. He sees 2023 and 2024 as big challenges after "a rough 2022."

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Cathie Wood Goes On Coinbase Buying Spree as Wall Street Sours

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s waning conviction in Coinbase Global Inc. has done little to deter Cathie Wood. Instead, she’s been scooping up shares of the struggling cryptocurrency exchange in the wake of the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before D