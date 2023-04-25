Servo Motors and Drives Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for integrated servo motors and brushless motors to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the servo motors and drives market, and it is expected to grow by USD 3,958.7 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Technological advances and new product developments is an emerging trend in the market during the forecast period. Servomotors and drives are used in a wide variety of industrial applications. Faced with the need for servo motors in new application areas, suppliers offer advanced servo systems, including controllers, servo motors, and servo drives with enhanced features and special designs. Vendors offer robust engines that meet the extreme operating requirements of process industries such as oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemicals. Click & get Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our servo motors and drives market report covers the following areas:

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027 : Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for integrated servo motors and brushless motors is driving the market growth. Servo and brushless motors are used in a variety of applications including robotics, conveyor belts, compressors, and material handling equipment in process and discrete industries. The extensive use of precision motors in harsh environmental conditions in industrial processes in the oil and gas, power, chemical and petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries has increased the demand for servo motors and brushless motors.

Major Challenges

Intense competition from low-cost Asian manufacturers is a major challenge hindering market growth. Asian countries are known for their ready availability of cheap labor, land, and raw materials. Therefore, these countries are attracting large amounts of investment in manufacturing. However, in recent years, cheap imports from Chinese and other Asian manufacturers have entered the American and European markets. Asian companies like Kollmorgen manufacture servo motors and drives at significantly lower costs compared to global suppliers who are based in Europe and America. This is due to the availability of cheap labor and abundant resources in Asian countries. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027 : Segmentation

Servo Motors and Drives Market is segmented as below:

Product

Type

Geography

The market share growth by the DC servo motors/drives segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Due to the development of renewable energy, the construction of power distribution networks that distribute direct current is progressing. Most global grid solution providers such as ABB Ltd. (ABB) provide high-voltage DC systems for transmission and distribution (T&D) over the grid. Therefore, the demand for medium voltage DC servo motors is expected to increase during the forecast period. Thus, such factors influence the growth of the segment, which, in turn, drives market growth.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Servo Motors and Drives Market, including some of the vendors such as Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rozum Robotics, Schneider Electric SE, SEW EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., ADTECH SHENZHEN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., and Parker Hannifin Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Servo Motors and Drives Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Danfoss AS - The company offers servo motors and drives that are used for diverse industrial applications such as packaging, textile, printing, food and beverage, electronics and electrical.

Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers servo motors and drives that offer great benefits in diverse applications, such as turntables, labeling, capping, and packaging of food and pharmaceuticals.

FANUC Corp. - The company offers servo motors and drives that are provided with a superior digital signal processor (DSP) which represents a high-speed performance of the control circuit loop.

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist servo motors and drives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the servo motors and drives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the servo motors and drives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of servo motors and drives market vendors

Servo Motors And Drives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,958.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.86 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rozum Robotics, Schneider Electric SE, SEW EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., ADTECH SHENZHEN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., and Parker Hannifin Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

