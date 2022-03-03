U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.45
    -35.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.59
    -2.01 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.70
    +18.40 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3344
    -0.0060 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4370
    -0.0830 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,008.36
    -1,796.91 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.14
    -32.54 (-3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

SERVOTRONICS RECEIVES NOMINATIONS FOR ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SVT

-- Company shareholders are not required to take any action at this time --

ELMA, N.Y., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American - SVT) this week received a communication purporting to give notice of shareholder nomination of individuals for election as directors at the Company's 2022 annual meeting.

Servotronics and its Board of Directors welcomes constructive input from shareholders and will be reviewing the communication from Star Equity Fund, LP, which is believed to be an affiliate of Star Equity Holdings, Inc., Star Equity Fund, Star Equity Fund GP, LLC, Star Value, LLC, Star Investment Management, LLC.

Servotronics' shareholders are not required to take any action at this time and the Company recommends that the shareholders make voting decisions after they receive definitive proxy materials from the Company, which will include the date and time for the 2022 annual meeting.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Servotronics, Inc. ("Servotronics" or the "Company") will file a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the solicitation of proxies for its annual meeting of shareholders. The Company will furnish the definitive proxy statement to its shareholders. Shareholders are strongly advised to read the proxy statement because it will contain important information from the Company. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy statement and other documents that the Company files with the SEC from www.sec.gov or the Company's website at https://servotronics.com/investor-relations/ as soon as reasonably practicable after such materials are electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.

The Company, its directors, its executive officers and its nominees for election as director may be deemed participants in the Company's solicitation of proxies from shareholders in connection with the matters to be considered at the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders. Information about the Company's directors and executive officers is set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement for its last Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 14, 2021 and is available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at https://servotronics.com/investor-relations/. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders will be included in the definitive proxy statement that the Company will file with the SEC.

ABOUT SERVOTRONICS

The Company is composed of two groups – the ATG and the CPG. The ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications (i.e., aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment, etc.). The CPG designs and manufactures cutlery, bayonets, pocket knives, machetes and combat knives, survival, sporting, agricultural knives and other edged products for both commercial and government applications.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding a potential proxy contest. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that will influence the Company's future operations, including: uncertainties in today's global economy, including political risks, adverse changes in legal and regulatory environments, and difficulty in predicting defense appropriations, the introduction of new technologies and the impact of competitive products, the vitality of the commercial aviation industry and its ability to purchase new aircraft, the willingness and ability of the Company's customers to fund long-term purchase programs, and market demand and acceptance both for the Company's products and its customers' products which incorporate Company-made components, the Company's ability to accurately align capacity with demand, the availability of financing and changes in interest rates, the outcome of pending and potential litigation and the additional risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SERVOTRONICS, INC. (SVT) IS LISTED ON NYSE AMERICAN

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servotronics-receives-nominations-for-its-board-of-directors-301495381.html

SOURCE Servotronics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Activist shareholders begin quest for change at Servotronics

    Activist shareholder could help determine the fate of Western New York public company with hundreds of local employees.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Why BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Plunged 16% at the Open Today

    Shares of the club store fell sharply despite the retailer reporting the best year in its history. Here's what you need to know.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Market reacts to Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, Victoria's Secret earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, and Victoria's Secret.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • Why Okta Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock, the cloud-based cybersecurity company, crashed today despite beating expectations in its earnings report last night -- down 10% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Heading into the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, analysts had forecast that Okta would lose $0.24 per share (adjusted) on less than $360 million in sales. As it turned out, Okta lost only $0.18 per share, and scored $383 million in sales -- but investors didn't care.

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Why Rivian Stock Keeps Going Down

    One day after electric truck company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) voluntarily blew up its stock price by announcing it would raise the price of its R1T pickup truck by 17%, and its R1S SUV by 20%, Rivian stock is tumbling once again on Thursday. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Rivian is down another 5% -- a total of an 18% drop since this debacle began. After announcing yesterday that "inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)" necessitated the price hikes just yesterday, today Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised that Rivian would eat some of those costs itself.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.

  • Here’s Why Longleaf Partners Continue to Own Alibaba (BABA) Despite Being its Top Detractor

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners International Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners International Fund added 1.51% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI EAFE’s return of 2.69%. For the full year, the Fund fell 0.89%, while the […]

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Snowflake Stock Falls as a Software Tweak Hits Revenue. Analysts Remain Bullish.

    The company is one of the fastest-growing publicly traded software stocks, with a valuation to match, so even as hint of negativity can spur volatility.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Canaan Explodes Higher on Blockbuster Earnings Report

    For China-based chipmaker Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), today's price action certainly suggests there's a lot for investors to cheer. The maker of Bitcoin mining machines reported blowout fourth-quarter numbers today, resulting in a surge of more than 14% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. Today's move comes on the heels of a number of strong days for Canaan over the past week, as investors seemed to be pricing in excellent results.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of telemedicine specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) won a rare buy rating on Wall Street today when Argus Research announced it was upgrading the shares from hold to buy -- and assigning the company a $95 price target that implies 36% upside from today's prices. Early in his note covered by StreetInsider.com, Argus analyst John Eade wrote, "After years of operating losses despite robust revenue growth, Teladoc is now on a clear path to profitability."

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.