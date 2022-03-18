Servus's roots in Ukrainian community drive creation of financial relief packages and refugee supports

Servus Credit Union

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating crisis in Ukraine, Servus Credit Union leaned on its ties to the Ukrainian community in Edmonton's Delton area to inform how the organization could best support those impacted during this time of need.



"From the onset of the crisis we heard from our Ukrainian members and staff about how Servus could support the Ukrainian community, both here in Alberta and overseas," said Debbie Neddow, Branch Manager at Servus's Delton branch. "A committee was immediately set up and worked closely with our Ukrainian Community Council to understand what was needed."

Established in 1946, 1948 and 1961, Edmonton's first three Ukrainian credit unions delivered financial services and worked to preserve the community's cultural heritage. In 1970, the three amalgamated to form the Ukrainian (Edmonton) Credit Union, which later was part of a large amalgamation with Servus's Delton branch in 1987. Since then, the Delton branch has continued serving members, many of whom have Ukrainian heritage. It's also home to Servus's Ukrainian Community Council, which works closely with the credit union to advise on ways the credit union can contribute to the Ukrainian community.

"I'm very proud of how quickly Servus created financial relief packages to support both existing members and Ukrainian refugees," said Neddow.

The creation of these specialized member financial relief and refugee banking supports comes following the organization's $50,000 donation to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation on February 25, 2022.

"We know the many Albertans who have been impacted by the situation in Ukraine are going through an unbelievably stressful and worrying time," said Ian Burns, President and CEO of Servus. "This donation will help with urgent needs such as medical supplies, emergency shelter and food security. Servus remains committed to doing what we can to support our members and the Ukrainian community."

Servus financial supports for members and communities impacted by the crisis in Ukraine

Servus's commitment to supporting those impacted by the current crisis includes the development of programs offering relief to members who are financially supporting family or friends trying to leave Ukraine, as well as the creation of specialized banking packages for refugees who settle in Alberta. More detail about these financial relief and refugee supports can be found on the Servus website.

