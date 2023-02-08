U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,136.92
    -27.08 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.62
    -77.07 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,986.65
    -127.13 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,958.14
    -14.47 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0090 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4780
    +0.4060 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,924.55
    -22.86 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.18
    -7.72 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,897.40
    +32.69 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

SES, ThinKom and Hughes Enable Multi-orbit Resilient Connectivity for Critical Airborne Missions

·5 min read

The demonstrated high-performance solution leverages phased-array antenna and ultra-fast-roaming capabilities between satellites to support critical manned and unmanned C2/ISR government missions

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SES, ThinKom and Hughes demonstrated revolutionary high-performance multi-orbit service capable of supporting multiple solutions for government airborne missions, the companies announced today. The open architecture ThinKom ThinAir Ka2517 airborne satcom terminal was successfully demonstrated over SES's Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary (GEO) satellite networks during testing at ThinKom's Hawthorne, CA, facilities and on an aircraft in Mojave, CA. To enable roaming across the satellites, the architecture included the Hughes Network Systems software-defined ruggedized HM400 airborne modem. The testing validated the formal release of the latest ThinAir Ka2517 software, interfacing with the Hughes HM400 modem for MEO and GEO operations.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo.
Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo.

The latest generation Ka2517 antenna is designed for full commercial Ka-band and mil-Ka band satellites operating over 17.7 – 21.2 GHz (forward link) and 27.5 - 31 GHz (return link), providing governments and the military with broad airborne communications capabilities.

The Ka2517 is based on ThinKom's field-proven patented VICTS (Variable Inclination Continuous Transverse Stub) phased-array technology, that has proven its unparalleled spectral efficiency and reliability with installations on over 1,600 commercial aircraft or more than 33 million operating hours, over eight years of service. The Ka2517 is operational on SES's GEO satellite services and the innovative high-throughput SES-17 satellite. The antennas have also been providing continuous service on U.S. government aircraft for five years, and boast a very low profile, minimizing drag and increasing time on station. The new demonstrated MEO and GEO capability enables industry-leading performance and multi-orbit resiliency for critical mission success, especially in contested environments.

"As the industry shifts towards a multi-orbit model to boost performance and resiliency, ThinKom is leading the way with a flexible open architecture platform to support connectivity from every orbit to every mission," said Bill Milroy, ThinKom's co-founder and Chief Technical Officer. "We are proud to be flying in continuous service on U.S. government aircraft since 2018 and look forward to extending that partnership with the next generation of ThinAir solutions."

"The demonstrated architecture leveraging the phased-array antenna and open-standards modem has the versatility to interoperate with satellites in GEO and non-geostationary (NGSO) orbits, ensuring global connectivity that meets the governments' Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) requirements for multi-orbit operations," said Will Tong, Vice President of Strategic Government Initiatives and head of the Aero ISR market at SES. "This demo showcases that through our partners' and SES's innovative satellite technology, such as the O3b mPOWER system, we can address the rapidly growing sensor needs and future-proof tomorrow's fleets of C2/ISR aircraft programs, enabling manned and unmanned ISR and C2 high-workload missions."

"The success of the Joint All Domain Command and Control mission depends on secure, resilient and reliable high-bandwidth satellite communications," said Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of Hughes Defense and Government Systems Division. "In cooperation with SES, ThinKom and others, Hughes continues to deliver innovative software defined modem technology for missions around the globe, ensuring comprehensive, efficient service delivery for our warfighters."

At the start of operation, SES's O3b mPOWER MEO system featuring thousands of high-performance, low-latency steerable spot beams, will provide truly uncontended seamless connectivity service for sending and receiving high-volume data and unlock full access to real-time information, high-resolution images and video for government airborne missions.

Read our Blogs >
Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES
SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges. Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About ThinKom Solutions, Inc.
ThinKom Solutions, Inc., is a leading provider of innovative, ultra-low-profile broadband antenna solutions for government and military aviation applications, delivering fast, resilient, and reliable connectivity across a broad range of mission profiles. The ThinAir® product line delivers X-, Ku-, Ka-, Q- and V-band connectivity options suitable for installation on aircraft ranging from small executive transports to large cargo aircraft and is compatible with GSO and NGSO constellations. ThinAir antennas consume less power while delivering high spectral efficiency and greater throughput for a given channel bandwidth. Packaged in a low-drag design to save fuel or increase time on station, ThinAir's proven, proprietary, patented solutions are trusted by leading inflight connectivity providers and government customers around the globe.

About Hughes
Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2023 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SES Logo
SES Logo
ThinKom Solutions, Inc. Logo
ThinKom Solutions, Inc. Logo
SES’s multi-orbit satellite network comprising Geostationary (GEO) and second-generation Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) system O3b mPOWER
SES’s multi-orbit satellite network comprising Geostationary (GEO) and second-generation Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) system O3b mPOWER
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ses-thinkom-and-hughes-enable-multi-orbit-resilient-connectivity-for-critical-airborne-missions-301742064.html

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    ViaSat (VSAT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -74.29% and 3.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Google announces new AI search features, as race with Microsoft heats up

    Google debuted a number of new AI-powered search features at an event on Wednesday, as it fights off a new advance by Microsoft into the search market.

  • Silicon Valley Giants Battle for AI Supremacy: Microsoft, Google, Baidu Compete in AI Race

    Silicon Valley’s tech giants are poised for a fight over AI superiority. Here’s what you need to know: The emergence of ChatGPT has led to an arms race in the tech sector as Microsoft and Google scramble to integrate generative artificial intelligence into their search platforms. Microsoft revealing it will begin using OpenAI’s ChatGPT in some of its products, including its Bing search engine, as the company looks to capitalize on ChatGPT’s popularity to take market share away from Google. “It is definitely a new day for search. The opportunity to bring and infuse AI and new chat-like experiences with the tools that people use the most on the web today, which is the search engine and browser, is the opportunity to do something completely new.” Microsoft Head of Devices and Search, Yusuf Mehdi told Yahoo Finance. Just this week, Google releasing its own AI chatbot to compete with the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. Google CEO Sundar Pichai introducing the newest entry in the AI revolution.

  • Google Unveils AI Search Features After Early Bard Rollout

    The Alphabet unit described new types of search results days after it opened Bard, an artificial-intelligence service, to testing.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It

    It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different. Marketing At its core, mar

  • Microsoft's ChatGPT-Powered Search Is Ready for Prime Time. Here's What It Means for Investors

    Just weeks after OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT, the transformational chatbot that has already attracted 100 million users, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has announced it's launching a version of its Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT technology. The move has the potential to upend Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dominance of internet search, a massive, high-margin business that has made Google the most valuable advertising property in the world. Search also contributes more than half of Alphabet's revenue and profits, and that could be up for grabs as the next iteration of search arrives.

  • ChatGPT Is Just The 'Tip Of The Iceberg' In Content-Creating Artificial Intelligence; Get Ready For 'A Lot Of Disruption'

    ChatGPT and other new content-creating artificial intelligence tools could disrupt Google's internet search business and lots of industries.

  • AI Stocks Are Soaring. It’s a Feeding Frenzy That Won’t End Well.

    The debut of the cutting-edge chatbot has spurred investors to buy up stock in artificial-intelligence plays.

  • History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023. Here Are 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound.

    The Nasdaq Composite fell sharply in 2022, but the tech-heavy index has rarely fallen in two consecutive years.

  • Alibaba Is Joining the AI Race. It’s Developing a ChatGPT Rival.

    Alibaba is putting a ChatGPT-style tool it through internal testing, the company said Wednesday. It's just the latest tech giant to do so.

  • Can Microsoft Win the Race to Dominate Artificial Intelligence?

    Microsoft has finally declared to the world that it intends to be a significant leader in artificial intelligence.

  • STMicro leans on AI, cloud as chip designs become more complex

    European chipmaker STMicroelectronics and chip design software maker Synopsys on Tuesday said STMicro had for the first time used artificial intelligence software running on Microsoft Corp's cloud to design a working chip. The achievement would help solve the growing problem of getting increasingly complex designs ready for customers in an acceptable time, STMicro said. Synopsys, the maker of the AI software used by STMicro, said on Tuesday it had now been used to aide in designing 100 different chips from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, SK Hynix and others since it was first released in 2020.

  • What is Google Bard and how does it rival ChatGPT?

    Google has announced ‘Bard’, its latest artificial intelligence (AI) feature that it hopes will help it remain the dominant search engine on the internet.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) climbed more than 4% on Tuesday after the software giant announced some highly anticipated, AI-powered upgrades to its web browser and search tools. Microsoft is adding a new chat box to its Bing homepage. The new AI-driven tool can provide more complete and relevant answers than traditional search engines, according to Microsoft.

  • Microsoft’s next-gen Bing uses a ‘much more powerful’ language model than ChatGPT

    Microsoft's oft-forgotten search engine is about to get a new lease on life, with the help of a next-generation large language AI model.

  • Why Microsoft Is the Safest Big Tech Stock

    Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) did not escape last year's tech stock sell-off; however, its 28.7% decline was more than 4 percentage points better than that of the Nasdaq Composite, which fell 33% in 2022. Not only does Microsoft tend to fall less than the Nasdaq in downturns, but the stock has also handily beat the index over the past 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods. While Microsoft certainly has some concentration in the high-growth cloud services and server products segment, no single category makes up more than 50% of the business.

  • AMD's PC Business Crashes Back to 2017

    2017 was a pivotal year for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). After years of shipping inferior CPUs and losing badly to rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), the company launched the first iteration of its blockbuster Ryzen chips. Unfortunately for AMD, the PC market is going through a historic downturn at the exact same time that Intel is aggressively pursuing a comeback of its own.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Hover Above Support

    Silver has gone back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday, as we are sitting just above the crucial 200-Day EMA.

  • Why Cloudflare Looms Among Emerging AI Stocks Amid OpenAI Cloud Deal

    Cloudflare looms among emerging AI stocks amid its partnership with ChatGPT-owner OpenAI. Cloudflare reports earnings on Feb. 9.