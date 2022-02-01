U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

Sesame Named to NYC Digital Health 100 List by New York City Health Business Leaders for Second Consecutive Year

·3 min read

The list recognizes the most exciting and innovative health startups in New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame, the only company truly lowering the price of healthcare for American consumers – whether they have insurance or not, today announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on its NYC Digital Health 100 for the second year in a row. The list showcases the most exciting and innovative health startups in New York.

Sesame Named to NYC Digital Health 100 List by New York City Health Business Leaders for Second Consecutive Year

Sesame brings traditional marketplace dynamics - found in nearly every other industry - to the world of medical care.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our 'radically normal' approach to health care," said David Goldhill, Sesame's co-founder and CEO, and the author of The Real Costs of American Health Care. "What we're even more proud of, though, is how we are creating meaningful change for Americans with our marketplace, enabling access to high-quality medical care at prices they can understand and afford."

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

For the millions of Americans with high-deductible plans, and the 28 million more without insurance, quality medical care is simply not within reach. Compounded by record-high inflation rates, it's no surprise that half of Americans have medical debt. Further, two in three Americans worry about and experience surprise medical bills, and even worse, one in four are skipping medical care because of the cost. Sesame brings traditional marketplace dynamics - found in nearly every other industry - to the world of medical care, addressing these issues head-on while enabling physician entrepreneurship.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised an historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to startups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr.

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology
To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, # of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

ABOUT SESAME
For the millions of Americans who pay for some or all of their own health care, Sesame is the health care superstore that delivers convenient, high-quality, full-scope medical care at affordable prices. Replicating the digital marketplace dynamics that have defined the modern standards of customer service and quality in online retail, travel, food delivery and more, Sesame gives consumers the most choice, convenience and quality at the best price. With a mission of "radically normal health care," Sesame offers a full range of health care services, delivered either in-person or via telehealth, and with no health insurance required. Services include acute and chronic care consults, specialty medicine, labs, imaging and more - all for as little as $25 nationwide. SesameRx, the company's pharmacy, offers hundreds of FDA-approved medications, all priced at $5 and all shipped for free.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sesame-named-to-nyc-digital-health-100-list-by-new-york-city-health-business-leaders-for-second-consecutive-year-301473138.html

SOURCE Sesame

