'Sesame Street' play center coming to American Dream mall

American Dream in East Rutherford and Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit behind "Sesame Street" — are opening a new center at the Bergen County megamall.

The new attraction, called the Sesame Street Learn & Play Educational Center, is slated to open later this year, though it’s not clear when. The website for the mall lists the exhibit as “coming soon.”

It will join a slew of other attractions at the 3 million-square-foot mall, including an indoor waterpark, a theme park, an indoor ski slope, a 300-foot Ferris wheel, several museums and exhibits, and over 200 stores and 50 dining options, including flagships for Toys R Us and Babies R Us.

“'Sesame Street' has been a cherished brand for over 50 years,” said Bryan Gaus, the mall's senior vice president and general manager. “Generations of children have grown up with the iconic show, and now kids and those young at heart can engage with 'Sesame Street' firsthand at American Dream.”

The Sesame Street Learn & Play Educational Play Center at the American Dream mall will be the first of several U.S. locations, said Jennifer Ahearn, a senior vice president at Sesame Workshop.

The 13,000-square-foot exhibit will allow children to learn about the rainforests as they step into Elmo’s World, role-play shopping at Hooper’s Store, check out Abby Cadabby’s magical garden, and laugh with Bert and Ernie.

Rendering of the Sesame Street Learn & Play Educational Play Center at the American Dream Mall

At the exhibit’s Community Center, kids can enjoy arts and crafts. At the Bike Shop, they can learn about the cause and effects of cranks and gears. Then at the "Sesame Street" playground, kids can climb, slide and explore, learning about nature along the way. Toddlers will have a separate play area.

Kids and their families will be able to engage in photo ops in front of the iconic 123 Sesame Street building stoop and Oscar's trash can. Big Bird will be present to tell stories from his nest, and Abby and Elmo will make surprise visits to the exhibit.

“From educational play centers to theme parks to live shows and more, Sesame Workshop has always been committed to creating engaging, joyful experiences for children, families and fans,” Ahearn said.

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com; Twitter:@danielmunoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: American Dream mall: New Sesame Street play center opening