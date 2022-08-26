U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

SESAMI WELCOMES GLOBAL LEADER ARCA AS IT STRENGTHENS ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP IN CASH AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS

·3 min read

ARCA significantly broadens Sesami's intelligent device offering for financial institutions and consumer businesses; deepens its global R&D and manufacturing capabilities

MONTREAL and AMSTERDAM and DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesami Cash Management Technologies ("Sesami"), a global cash ecosystem integrator and financial technology company, is pleased to welcome ARCA as it strengthens its global leadership in cash automation. ARCA is a global leader in cash technology solutions and a global market leading manufacturer of teller cash recyclers for financial institutions.

Sesami X ARCA Logo
Sesami X ARCA Logo

"With its talented team, robust teller cash recycler product portfolio and impressive global product development and manufacturing capabilities, ARCA significantly broadens Sesami's intelligent device offering, deepens our in-house R&D capabilities and further expands our global footprint and client base," said Steph Gonthier, Chief Executive Officer of Sesami. "This latest acquisition of a best-of-breed global cash technology solutions company further cements Sesami's unique global market positioning as the only true end-to-end, tech-enabled cash ecosystem solution provider for financial institutions and consumer businesses."

ARCA is the world's second largest provider of teller cash recyclers (TCRs) and related support services, with a significant market share in North America and Europe, with the leading market position in Canada, Spain and Mexico. TCRs enable the automation of cash deposits and withdrawals helping financial institutions simplify in-branch cash handling activities. With customers in over 50 countries, ARCA's products and services have been sold to over 500 financial institutions globally.

"I am so incredibly proud of the global leader ARCA has become since its founding nearly 25 years ago, recognized by our clients for our commitment to innovation and excellence. I am confident that the next chapter for ARCA and its talented team will be a fulfilling one as part of Sesami and in pursuit of ARCA's next phase of growth," said Mort O'Sullivan, Founder of ARCA.

"With our industry leading product portfolio and service platform, as well as evolutionary products and future innovation in the pipeline, we are highly enthusiastic about the significant growth opportunities ahead as we join Sesami. We look forward to growing our financial institution client base globally in support of continued retail bank network automation – a transformation in which our intelligent cash handling devices play a key role," said Hank Winfield, President of ARCA.

Headquartered in North Carolina, ARCA has about 320 employees with offices in the United Kingdom, France and Italy, and a state-of-the-art primary production facility in Italy. Founded in 1998, ARCA is a global leader in cash automation technologies with a reputation for delivering reliable products with the shortest lead times which are unmatched in the market, and a commitment to excellence in service and support throughout the life of its products. Financial institutions, retailers, and OEM self-service and kiosk manufacturers all over the world rely on ARCA products to streamline their cash operations and save them time and money, while increasing the efficiency and security of cash.

About Sesami

Sesami, an independent entity of Garda World Security Corporation, is the only true end-to-end global cash ecosystem platform, offering software, intelligent devices and managed services that help financial institutions and consumer businesses optimize their cash ecosystem performance through a single custody solution provider. For more information visit www.sesami.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Amanda Mantiply, Abel Communications, amanda@abelcommunications.com, (443) 961-2418

SOURCE Sesami

