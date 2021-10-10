U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,025.09
    -17.76 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

SESEN DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Sesen To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Faruqi & Faruqi LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sesen Bio, Inc. (“Sesen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SESN) and reminds investors of the October 18, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Sesen stock or options between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SESN.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: (1) that Sesen Bio’s clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as “major”; (2) that three of Sesen Bio’s clinical investigators were found guilty of “serious noncompliance,” including “back-dating data”; (3) that Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the BLA for Vicineum; (4) that Sesen Bio’s clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 18, 2021, before the market opened, STAT published an article entitled “Sesen Bio trial of cancer drug marked by misconduct and worrisome side effects, documents show.” Citing “hundreds of pages of internal documents” and “three people familiar with the matter,” the article detailed that the clinical trial for Vicineum was “marked by thousands of violations of study rules, damning investigator conduct, and worrying signs of toxicity the company did not publicly disclose.”

The STAT article further stated that Vicineum had led to “worrisome side effects,” including “a serious risk for fatal, drug-induced liver injury.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.20, or 13%, to close at $1.31 per share on August 18, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Sesen’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Recommended Stories

  • Despite shrinking by US$152m in the past week, Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) shareholders are still up 37% over 1 year

    While Arconic Corporation ( NYSE:ARNC ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly...

  • We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is...

  • Why Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Looks Like A Quality Company

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Gas prices: Kwarteng says energy price cap won't move this winter

    But no solution is spelled out to help businesses struggling amid high energy costs.

  • Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Bill

  • He Spent a Career Building His Retirement Savings. Now He’s Reluctant to Spend It Down.

    Living in Retirement: Our semi-retired columnist muses on why he's disinclined to begin spending down the savings he worked for three decades to build.

  • Roche's Alzheimer's Candidate Secures FDA Breakthrough Designation

    Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) gantenerumab antibody received breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for Alzheimer's disease. Gantenerumab is designed to neutralize beta-amyloid plaques seen as a driver behind brain cell death. The Company said that the U.S. breakthrough designation was based on data showing that gantenerumab had significantly reduced brain amyloid plaque in ongoing trials. Related: Roche's Alzheimer's Antibody Reduces Associated Biomarkers In Subset Of AD Patients, Stu

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Unexpected Demand from Fuel Switching Put $100 Crude on Radar

    The event that could eventually send prices to $100 per barrel is that some industries have begun switching fuel from high priced gas to oil.

  • Fertilizer prices soaring as natural-gas rally adds to ‘perfect storm’

    Fertilizer prices were already running red hot this year before a European energy crisis fanned the flames, potentially adding to a pinch on farmers in the U.S. and around the world and stoking worries about food inflation. “It’s almost like a perfect storm of different reasons that probably has a lot of upside in price for different macronutrients,” said Samuel Taylor, Cleveland-based executive director of research at Rabobank, in a phone interview. Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 10th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, Shiba Inu would need to move back through to $0.000028 levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • US-Listed Mining Firms Are Holding Over $1 Billion In Bitcoins

    US-listed mining firms are currently hoarding Bitcoins worth more than $1 billion in anticipation of the cryptocurrency’s price soaring in the fourth quarter of the year.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • Zuckerberg Can Skip Testifying in Court Case, as Rough Week Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. endured an embarrassing outage and scathing whistle-blower testimony this week, but at least its chief executive won’t have to set foot in a San Francisco courtroom.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How Fr

  • What’s going on with jobs? 5 takeaways from September hiring trends

    Job growth was disappointing in September as worker shortages intensified, but a drop in COVID-19 cases could strengthen hiring in the coming months.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Perfect for New Investors

    Playoff baseball, pumpkin spice lattes, the upcoming holiday season, and what looks to be another great year for the U.S. stock market are all reasons to smile. A roaring bull market is nice when you're in one; but looking in from the outside at high valuations and seeing many stocks that have multiplied in a matter of months can feel intimidating. Here's what makes Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), and AAR Corporation (NYSE: AIR) all great buys now.

  • UK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says

    Britain is working out how to support energy-intensive industries hit by soaring gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, describing the situation as critical but declining to say what action is being considered. Producers of steel, glass, ceramics and paper and other sectors have said they may be forced to halt production unless the government does something about energy prices. "It's a critical situation clearly," Kwarteng told the BBC, when asked about possible factory closures.

  • Oil Surges to $80 as Global Energy Crisis Threatens Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude futures topped $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How Franc

  • Fertilizer Index Hits Record, Threatening Higher Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of North American fertilizer prices soared to a record high, driving up costs for farmers and threatening to worsen food inflation.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a

  • Stitch Fix Introduces Its First Elevate Collection

    The first products from Stitch Fix’s grant and mentorship program brings works from six designers of color to its e-commerce platform.

  • Apple asks judge to pause Epic Games antitrust orders as it appeals ruling

    Apple Inc on Friday asked a U.S. federal judge to put on hold orders that could require it to change some of its App Store practices and said that it is also appealing the ruling in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, according to court filings. U.S. district Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in September largely ruled in Apple's favor after a weeks-long trial. In her full 180-page ruling, Gonzalez Rogers expressed concern that developers were being prevented from communicating with iPhone users about alternative prices.