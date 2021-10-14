U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.57
    +55.77 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,803.02
    +425.21 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,762.58
    +190.95 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.13
    +29.16 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.94
    +0.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5260
    -0.0230 (-1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6190
    +0.3720 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,575.44
    +2,464.59 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,384.70
    +9.47 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.58
    +63.76 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

SESN 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Sesen Bio (SESN) Investors to OCT. 18TH LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) investors with losses in excess of $250,000 to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Dec. 21, 2020 – Aug. 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 18, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SESN
Contact An Attorney Now: SESN@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented clinical trial data for Sesen’s lead product candidate Vicineum for the treatment of certain non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Specifically, Defendants concealed that: (1) the company’s clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 protocol violations, including 215 classified as “major,” (2) three of the company’s clinical investigators were found guilty of “serious noncompliance,” including backdating data, (3) the company submitted tainted data for Vicineum to the FDA, (4) the company’s clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body and caused serious side effects and increased risks for fatal liver injury.

The truth began to emerge on Aug. 13, 2021, when Sesen announced the FDA did not approve the BLA in its present form and sought additional clinical/statistical data.

Then, on Aug. 16, 2021, the company revealed it needed to conduct an additional clinical trial to provide the FDA with additional efficacy and safety data.

Finally, on Aug. 18, 2021, STAT published an article entitled “Sesen Bio trial of cancer drug marked by misconduct and worrisome side effects, documents show.” STAT cited hundreds of pages of internal documents and three people familiar with the matter reported the Vicineum clinical trial “was marked by thousands of violations of study rules, damning investigator conduct, and worrying signs of toxicity the company did not publicly disclose.”

These events sent the price of Sesen shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Sesen lied to them about the prospects for Vicineum,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Sesen and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Sesen should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SESN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Recommended Stories

  • Howie Mandel Collapses At Starbucks And Is Rushed To Hospital

    The "America's Got Talent" judge, who was on a coffee run with his wife, had good news for fans later.

  • Generic drug maker Teligent files for bankruptcy protection, explores sale of the company

    South Jersey specialty generic pharmaceutical firm Teligent Inc. filed for voluntarily bankruptcy protection on Thursday as it pursues the sale of the company or its core assets. Teligent Inc. of Buena in Atlantic County also said it is arranging for $12 million debtor-in-possession financing from its senior secured lenders. The company also announced that CEO Tim Sawyer and Philip Yachmetz, Teligent's chief legal officer and executive vice president, resigned effective Oct. 8.

  • One of Facebook's Earliest Investors Says People Have Lost Trust in Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. has lost people’s trust “for good reasons” and isn’t responding well to whistle-blower claims that the social-media giant prioritizes profit over user safety, according to one of its earliest investors, Reid Hoffman.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“I’m disappointed,” Hoffman said Wednesday in an interview with Emily Chang on Bloomberg Television. Facebook

  • Toyota Is Accused of Using Stolen Motor Technology in Rare Lawsuit

    A longtime Toyota supplier, Nippon Steel, alleges the car maker and a Chinese supplier, Baoshan Iron & Steel, infringed on its patent on material used in steel sheets that make up Toyota engines.

  • As Evergrande default looms, what legal options do offshore creditors have?

    With China Evergrande Group's default deadline drawing closer, offshore bond investors in the property developer are pondering their legal options to safeguard their investments. DO EVERGRANDE'S OFFSHORE BONDS CARRY ANY GUARANTEE FROM ISSUER? To work around this, offshore corporate bonds, in many cases, are issued by Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and feature a so-called keepwell structure.

  • Deutsche Bank vows vigorous defence in lawsuit by Spanish hotel group

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it would vigorously defend itself against a lawsuit by a Spanish hotel group claiming 500 million euros ($578.3 million) in losses on derivatives products. The suit is the latest development in an issue that first came to light earlier this year, and is a setback for the bank which has been working to restore its public image. The Ibiza-based company, Palladium Hotel Group, said in court documents dated Sept. 30 that Deutsche's bankers sold products knowing that the hotel executives "did not have any (or any significant) experience in dealing with complex financial derivative transactions".

  • Vape Maker Stocks Are Rising After FDA OKs an E-Cigarette in U.S. for the First Time

    Shares of British American Tobacco and other makers of e-cigarettes were rising Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration approved an e-cigarette in the U.S. for the first time. U.S.-listed shares of British American Tobacco (ticker: BTI) were up 2% to $35.44. The FDA authorized e-cigarettes and tobacco-flavored pods made by Vuse, which are produced by RJ Reynolds, a unit of British American Tobacco.

  • UK drivers delivering for Amazon seek employee rights

    Thousands of Britons delivering items for Amazon should receive entitlements such as the minimum wage, according to a law firm which is launching an employee rights claim against the U.S. giant. At least 3,000 people making deliveries via 'Delivery Service Partners' are currently self-employed but should be reclassified as employees with rights such as sick pay, according to law firm Leigh Day. "Drivers delivering for Amazon have to work set shifts and book time off, yet Amazon claim they are self-employed," said Kate Robinson, a solicitor in the employment team.

  • Google Countersues Epic Over ‘Unapproved’ Fortnite Version

    (Bloomberg) -- Google ramped up its antitrust battle with Epic Games Inc., countersuing the game maker for launching its blockbuster Fortnite game last year on Android and sidestepping the Google Play billing system.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowGoogle claims Epic intentionally breached its developer contract by updating Fortnite in 2020 with a “hotfix” to avoid paying Google Play

  • Port truckers win $30 million in wage theft settlements

    XPO Logistics, one of the world's largest trucking companies, settled with drivers who had alleged it paid them less than minimum wage.

  • Slain reporter’s family takes on Facebook over violent video

    The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death.

  • Apple CEO’s Anti-Leak Edict Broke Law, Ex-Employee Alleges

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s restrictive employee handbook rules and Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s recent pledge to punish leakers both violate U.S. law, according to new complaints that a fired activist filed with the National Labor Relations Board.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowIn filings Tuesday, former Apple employee Ashley Gjovik alleged that a September all-staff email fro

  • Ireland's draft GDPR decision against Facebook branded a joke

    Facebook's lead data protection regulator in the European Union is inching toward making its first decision on a complaint against Facebook itself. Privacy campaign not-for-profit noyb today published a draft decision by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on a complaint made under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The DPC's draft decision proposes to fine Facebook $36 million -- a financial penalty that would take the adtech giant just over two and a half hours to earn in revenue, based on its second quarter earnings (of $29 billion).

  • The ultra-rich are a threat to democracy, the Pandora Papers show

    The difficulty of that task attests to how well lawyers, legislatures, and courts have tilted the law in favor of elites. To hide their wealth, today’s rich and powerful have availed themselves of centuries-old legal coding strategies. In 1535, King Henry VIII of England cracked down on a legal device known as “the use,” because it threatened to undermine existing (feudal) property relations and served as a tax-avoidance vehicle.

  • Feds want answers about why Tesla didn’t issue recall notices after update

    Tesla updated its autopilot system, but didn't issue recall notices for existing owners. Now the NHTSA wants information

  • Judge: Purdue Pharma can resume groundwork on its settlement

    A federal judge on Wednesday allowed Purdue Pharma to resume its work carrying out the recent $10 billion settlement plan that allowed the Oxycontin maker to emerge from bankruptcy. The decision from U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon denied a request from an arm of the U.S. Department of Justice to keep Purdue's work on hold pending an appeal of the settlement. McMahon partially reversed a position she took over the weekend when she temporarily halted the company's efforts at the request of the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee.

  • Al Dahana Announces Dubai Court Decision: Nissan Motor Co and its Middle Eastern subsidiary found Diverting Profits from its Partner for a decade and loses in Court in favour of Al Dahana FZCO in a landmark lawsuit Amounting to approx. AED 1.3 Billion

    Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and Nissan Middle East have been charged to pay in excess of AED 1.3 billion (including interest) to the Partner "Al Dahana FZCO" in a landmark ruling in the case filed by the latter.

  • Federal Corruption Charges Announced Against Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas And Former USC Dean Marilyn Flynn

    Political reporter Tom Wait discusses the latest developments in a new federal indictment announced Wednesday against prominent LA politician City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, along with Marilyn Flynn, a former dean at USC's School of Social Work.

  • Runner sues ex-coach, Nike for millions over alleged abuse

    Distance runner Mary Cain, whose career fizzled after what she has called four miserable years at the Nike Oregon Project, has filed a $20 million lawsuit against her former coach, Alberto Salazar, and their employer, Nike. Cain accused Salazar of emotionally abusing her when she joined the team in 2012 at age 16, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The lawsuit portrays Salazar as an angry control freak who was obsessed with Cain’s weight and publicly humiliated her about it.

  • ‘Hamilton’ Trans Actor Claims Retaliation Over Gender-Neutral Dressing Room Request; Producers Dispute Charge – Update

    UPDATE, with Hamilton response Suni Reid, a non-binary performer who appeared in the Broadway, Chicago and Los Angeles productions of Hamilton in both ensemble and principal roles, has filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint alleging that their contract was not renewed in retaliation over a request for a gender-neutral dressing room during the L.A. […]