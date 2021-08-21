U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,393.57
    +482.22 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

SESN DEADLINE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Sesen Bio, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit charges Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Sesen Bio class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of Sesen Bio securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Sesen Bio class action lawsuit was commenced on August 19, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Bibb v. Sesen Bio, Inc., No. 21-cv-07025.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 18, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Sesen Bio class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Sesen Bio's clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major"; (ii) 3 of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data"; (iii) Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with its Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Vicineum; (iv) Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (v) as a result, Sesen Bio's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (vi) consequently, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (vii) as such, defendants' positive statements about Sesen Bio's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") declined to approve its BLA for Vicineum in its current form. The FDA provided certain "recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality." On this news, Sesen Bio's share price fell approximately 57%.

Then, on August 16, 2021, Sesen Bio further revealed that "it appears that [Sesen Bio] will need to do a clinical trial to provide the additional efficacy and safety data necessary for the FDA to assess the benefit-risk profile, which is the basis for approval." As a result, Sesen Bio expected that it could not resubmit its BLA until 2023. On this news, Sesen Bio's share price fell an additional 42%.

Finally, on August 18, 2021, the health and medicine news site STAT published an article entitled "Sesen Bio trial of cancer drug marked by misconduct and worrisome side effects, documents show." Citing "hundreds of pages of internal documents" and "three people familiar with the matter," the article detailed that the clinical trial for Vicineum was "marked by thousands of violations of study rules, damning investigator conduct, and worrying signs of toxicity the company did not publicly disclose." On this news, Sesen Bio's share price fell an additional 13%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Sesen Bio securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Sesen Bio action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:



Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP


655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101


J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900


jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sesn-deadline-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-the-sesen-bio-inc-class-action-lawsuit-301359971.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Compass Mining Says Chase Shut Down Bank Accounts Without Warning

    The accounts held about 7% of the company's cash.

  • Judge shoots down law that kept Uber and Lyft drivers from being employees

    A judge Friday shot down a law that would have allowed app-based companies to continue treating drivers as contractors instead of employees in California, ruling unconstitutional a proposition passed by voters after a record-breaking campaign.

  • The biggest takeaways from Tesla’s AI event

    Seth Goldstein, Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance the discuss Tesla’s AI Day, Elon Musk unveiling the ‘Tesla Bot’, and Tesla’s autopilot system under investigation.

  • Mediocre Returns on Capital At General Motors (NYSE:GM) Aren't Supporting the EV Turnaround

    The transition from internal combustion to electric power is arguably the greatest transformation in automotive history so far. Yet, transitionary changes often spark some problems, especially in a race against the clock to either capture or keep the market share. In the wake of the latest news, we will examine how efficient is the company in using its capital.

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) had a tumultuous Friday. On a generally fine day for stocks, the company's shares fell by almost 10%. A clutch of law firms are coming for it, and investors are stepping away.

  • The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

    The investment surge by both new and established automakers in the electric vehicle market is a bonanza for factory equipment manufacturers that supply the highly automated picks and shovels for the prospectors in the EV gold rush. The good times for the makers of robots and other factory equipment reflect the broader recovery in U.S. manufacturing. After falling post-COVID to $361.8 million in April 2020, new orders surged to almost $506 million in June, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

  • The Oil Price Collapse Continues

    As uncertainty over new Covid outbreaks combined with a strengthening U.S. dollar, oil prices came under pressure this week and are on course to finish the week 7 percent down.

  • Brookfield Wins Investor Support for Inter Pipeline Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has won enough shareholder backing to push ahead with its C$8.6 billion ($6.7 billion) takeover of Inter Pipeline Ltd.Inter Pipeline shareholders agreed to tender 65.6% of the common stock not already held by Brookfield Infrastructure, the Toronto-based company said in a statement late Friday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. It will file a mandatory extension of the offer to Sept. 3 to allow remaining shareholders time to tende

  • NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman said. Blue Origin has said its lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week, was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." NASA said in a statement it paused work with SpaceX on the human landing system through Nov. 1.

  • Deere Earnings Beat But DE Stock Falls As Farm-Equipment Giant Warns On Costs, Supply Chain

    Deere earnings more than doubled vs. a year ago. Deere stock fell as the farm-equipment giant guided higher but warned on supply chain.

  • The Best Funds for the Infrastructure Boom

    The new, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is sweeping, and the most obvious beneficiaries—cyclical companies like machinery and construction firms—have been bid up. Here are ETFs that own stocks that could benefit as money moves through the supply chain.

  • California’s gig worker Prop 22 ruled unconstitutional by superior court

    In a late Friday night blow to Uber, Lyft and other gig worker-centered companies, a superior court judge ruled that California’s Proposition 22, which was passed in 2020 and designed to overrule the state’s controversial AB-5 law on the employment status of gig workers, violates the state’s constitution. Frank Roesch, a superior court judge in Alameda County, which encompasses Oakland, Berkeley and much of the East Bay, ruled that the law would limit “the power of a future legislature” to define the employment status of gig workers. The lawsuit was filed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) in January, after a similar lawsuit was rebuffed by the California Supreme Court and referred to a lower court.

  • Oil futures log a 7th straight drop, with U.S. prices down nearly 9% for the week

    Oil futures finished lower for a seventh straight day on Friday as worry about the impact on energy demand from the spread of the coronavirus delta variant took a toll.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Tencent, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) posted its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Tencent's stock price rose slightly after the report, but it's still shed over 20% of its value this year amid China's crackdown on its tech sector. To decide, let's examine three reasons to buy Tencent -- and one compelling reason to sell it.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Tesla Touts AI Capabilities Beyond Electric Vehicles

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Oil’s Losing Streak Extends to 7 Days. Some See a Rebound Coming.

    Oil prices, down for the seventh consecutive session on Friday, are poised for their longest losing streak since 2019. The spread of the Delta variant and recent strength in the value of the dollar are weighing on the commodity. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, were down 0.7% on Friday, to $66 a barrel.

  • Here's What's Concerning About MediaCo Holding's (NASDAQ:MDIA) Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • News and analysis for those planning for or living in retirement

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY From MarketWatch: How can I make sure that the money I’ve saved will last my whole retirement?: One of Americans’ biggest fears is that they’ll run out of money in their old age, but there are ways to prevent that.

  • Oil Down Again In Early Friday Trade; Pumps Not Feeling It Yet

    If the price of ultra-low sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settles Friday where it was trading at about 10:45 a.m., it will mean that the building block for all diesel prices will have plummeted more than 26 cents in just three weeks of trading. ULSD on CME kicked off August by settling at $2.1994 a gallon, the highest price since November 2018. But the decline since then has been steady for most of the month. The settlement for ULSD on CME has been down 11 trading days; it has risen

  • Analyst Report: salesforce.com, inc.

    Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company’s main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.