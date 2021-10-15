U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

SESN, SLQT SHAREHOLDERS – ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action Lawsuits Filed on Behalf of Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Class Period: 5/20/2020 - 8/25/2021, or shares issued pursuant to the May 2020 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 15, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-slqt/

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Class Period: 12/21/2020 - 8/17/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-sesn/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668303/SESN-SLQT-SHAREHOLDERS-ALERT-BY-FORMER-LOUISIANA-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-Class-Action-Lawsuits-Filed-on-Behalf-of-Investors-Lead-Plaintiff-Deadlines-Set

