U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,347.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,344.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,697.75
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.10
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.55
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.08
    +1.31 (+6.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4080
    +0.0860 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,452.18
    +758.63 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.82
    +0.97 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.92
    -42.93 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking services market are 8x8 Inc. , Verizon Communications, 3CX, AT&T Inc, Bandwidth, BT Group plc, CenturyLink, Colt Inc. , Flowroute, Fusion Connect, Inc.

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173906/?utm_source=GNW
, GTT Communications Inc., IntelePeer Inc., Level 3 Communications, Mitel Networks Corporation, Net2Phone, Nextiva Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Rogers Communications, Tata Communications Ltd., Telstra Inc., Twilio Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Vonage Holdings Corporation, Voyant Communications LLC., West Corporation, Allstream Inc., Plivo Inc, Ringcentral Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corporation, ShoreTel Inc., and Sprint Corporations.

The global session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services marketis expected to grow from $11.29 billion in 2020 to $13.03 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $20.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The SIP trunking service market consists of sales of session initiation protocol (SIP) trunk and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is offered by a communications service provider that uses the ability to give voice over IP (VoIP) connectivity between the on-premises phone system and public switched telephone network (PSTN).The SIP trunking service is used for call establishment, administration and teardown.

SIP trunks are sold as a replacement for the digital primary rate interface (PRI), which is based on time-division multiplexing (TDM).

The main types of SIP trunking services are hosted and on-premise.A hosted private branch exchange (PBX) allows users to use PBX features including automated attendant, automatic call distribution, voicemail, and call transfer without having to own or operate all of the essential equipment on the premises.

Calls are routed to extensions through a PBX, which allows the VoIP service provider to manage all essential equipment and software.The different sizes of organizations include small businesses, mid-sized businesses, and large enterprises.

It is implemented in various verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, and life sciences, telecommunications & IT, government and public sector, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, media & entertainment, others.

North America was the largest region in the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking services marketin 2020.Europe was the second-largest market in the SIP trunking services market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Cloud-based SIP trunking service is a key trend gaining popularity in the SIP trunking service market.SIP trunking service providers offer cloud-based SIP or VoIP (Void over IP) that can be bought and maintained virtually without any hassle.

It has reduced service cost, the provider takes all the responsibility for SIP trunks, bandwidth and the best part of a cloud-based SIP trunk is that the system can be accessed from anywhere at any time. For instance, according to Onsip, a unified communication service provider, small businesses that migrate to VoIP might save costs up to 40% on local calls and 90% on international calls.

In March 2021, Sangoma Technologies Corporation, a Canada-based voice, and unified communications solution provider acquired StarBlue Inc. from Star2Star Holdings, LLC for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition of StarBlue Inc. will allow Sangoma Technologies to broadcast a set of cloud-native Containers as a service (CaaS) and solutions to the industry. It will also enable Sangoma Technologies Corporation to grow and evolve in the group of leading cloud service companies. Star2Star Communications is a US-based company that offers communications services by providing telephone voice and data communications. It has been constantly delivering and innovating solutions for the betterment of business communications.

The reduction in communication costs is contributing to the growth of the SIP trunking service market.Switching over to SIP (session initiation protocol) provides benefits to the businesses such as lower cost, flexible bandwidth allocation, better video and audio quality, and so on.

According to Atlantech Online, a US-based company offering telephone, internet, and data center services to business and government organizations, on average a company can save up to 20% to 60% of the communication cost by switching to SIP. The SIP call charges are lower which range from $1.67 to $15 per month per channel. Therefore, the reduction in communication cost is expected to drive the growth of the SIP trunking service market over the coming years.

The countries covered in the SIP trunking services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173906/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Hedge Funds Prefer These 10 Stocks Over Square (SQ)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that hedge funds prefer over Square. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds Prefer These 5 Stocks Over Square. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), the California-based payments firm, recently announced that it had signed a deal with social media platform […]

  • How Carvana will reach profitability by 2023

    Wedbush Securities Seth Basham&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Carvana will meet consumers' demand, why Wedbush upgraded its price target and the outlook of growth for the company.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    Whether investors realize it or not, they've borne witness to stock market history over the past 19 months. For investors with a long-term mindset, social media up-and-comer Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) might be one of the smartest stocks to buy right now with $1,000. A quick look at Pinterest's share-price performance since late July might put some investors off.

  • Tesla Keeps Cruising Higher As Production Is About To Begin In New Factory

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday after CEO Elon Musk said Saturday the company plans to start rolling cars off the production line at its new factory Giga Berlin. Cars may begin to roll off the line as early as next month, and plans are made to produce 5,000 to 10,000 a day. Tesla shares are up 1.2% at $794.90 at publication time. See Also: Tesla Plans To Roll Out First Cars From Berlin Next Month, Elon Musk Warns Of Volume-Production Challenges Tesla Daily Chart Analys

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • Cramer Likes Ford, But Suggests Waiting For Dips To Buy These Stocks

    On Friday's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he had liked Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) since the $30s. Even now that the stock is in the $120 range, the company is doing a great job. He recommended waiting for a slight dip to add positions. Cramer said Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) had got too high and added that he liked Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) more than Lucid. Cramer believes Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is a “wild stock.” It rises every time the company annou