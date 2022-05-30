Set-Top Box Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021 - 2025)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview

The Set-Top Box Market Share is expected to increase by USD 3.39 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 3%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

The integration of voice control features into set-top boxes to make them more convenient to use will subsequently fuel the growth of the set-top box market during the forecast period.

The integration of new technologies such as Android-based set-top boxes is one of the critical set-top box market trends as it helps consumers to access digital content, play games, and surf the internet.

Security threats associated with next-generation set-top boxes is one of the key challenges hindering the Set-Top Box Market growth.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions. Therefore, the set-top box market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The set-top box market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the satellite set-top box segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Scope of the Report

Set-top Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Technicolor SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Satellite Set-top Box Held the Largest Market Share

The set-top box market share growth by the satellite set-top box segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Satellite set-top boxes are devices that are used to decode and tune digital signals received from transmitting satellites and convert them into a proper viewable television format.

The increasing demand for high-definition televisions among consumers will help in the growth of the segment during the forecast period as satellite set-top boxes provide a wide variety of programs with clear visuals and immersive surround sound.

APAC is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for set-top boxes in APAC.

Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rising number of households with TVs, the decreasing TV subscription charges, and the decreasing prices of set-top boxes will facilitate the STB market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABOX42 GmbH

Advanced Digital Broadcast SA

Broadcom Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

DISH Network Corp.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Roku Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Technicolor SA

The STB market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

ABOX42 GmbH- The company offers M20 smart set-top box. Moreover, it caters different segment of the hardware manufacturing such as IPTV, OTT, Set Top Boxes, STB, IoT, Smart Home, and Cloud Services.

Broadcom Inc.- The company offers set-top-box SoC solutions for video delivery. Moreover, the company works for Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.- The company provides set-top box which offer video services with apps and web services including Netflix and YouTube.

