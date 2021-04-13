Set-top Box Market to grow by $ 3.39 million in 2021|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has monitored the set-top box (STB) market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to garner USD 3.39 million and accelerate at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period. This consumer electronics industry report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a positive impact on the set-top box market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What are the major trends in the market?
The increasing number of product launches is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 3% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.39 million.
Who are the top players in the market?
ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Technicolor SA, are some of the major market participants.
What is the key market driver?
The integration of voice control into set-top boxes is one of the major factors driving the market.
How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute to 44% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Technicolor SA are some of the major market participants. The integration of voice control into set-top boxes will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this set-top box market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Set-top Box Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Set-top Box Market is segmented as below:
Type
Geography
Set-top Box Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The set-top box market report covers the following areas:
Set-top Box Market Size
Set-top Box Market Trends
Set-top Box Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing number of product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the set-top box market growth during the next few years.
Set-top Box Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist set-top box market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the set-top box market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the set-top box market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of set-top box market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Satellite set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
DTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
IPTV set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
OTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cable set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Resolution
Market segments
Comparison by Resolution
HD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
SD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
4K set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Resolution
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABOX42 GmbH
Advanced Digital Broadcast SA
Broadcom Inc.
CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
DISH Network Corp.
Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd.
Roku Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Technicolor SA
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Report Link:
