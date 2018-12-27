Seton Hall Among 10 Law Schools With Highest Non-JD Enrollment

gallery ids="20162,20163,20164,20165,20166,20167,20168,20169,20170,20171,20172"
Collectively, law schools are enrolling more non-J.D. students than ever before. The number of law school students who are pursuing LL.M. and masters in law degrees has doubled over the past decade. Today, 14 percent of enrolled students nationwide aren’t in J.D. programs. That figure had been inching up before 2008, but took off when the applicant pool for J.D. programs shrunk and law schools needed to find alternative ways to fill their seats and coffers. This fall, law schools enrolled 18,523 non-J.D. students, representing an 8 percent increase over 2017. Of those non-J.D. students, 5,588 were in online degree programs. Here are the 10 law schools with the highest percentage of students outside the traditional J.D. program, according to the latest figures from the American Bar Association.