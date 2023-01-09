Setting goals the smart way, CIBC Smart Planner™ helps clients achieve their ambitions

Clients can set, track and keep sight of goals through new digital tool

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - As many Canadians set their financial goals for the year ahead, CIBC announced today the launch of CIBC Smart Planner, an easy to use, self-serve digital tool that takes the complexity out of managing finances and offers personalized advice.

CIBC Smart Planner helps clients easily set, track and keep sight of their goals through the CIBC Mobile Banking® App. Once clients set up a goal in the tool, they begin to receive tailored advice from the CIBC Coach which serves as a digital money mentor, helping clients where they are today and with planning for tomorrow.

"While managing finances may feel overwhelming to many people, CIBC Smart Planner makes it easy to set clear financial goals, and track progress towards achieving your ambitions," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Group Head, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. "Whether your ambition is a short-term goal such as saving for a trip or a long-term goal like buying a home or saving for retirement, CIBC Smart Planner gives you the ability to map out goals in a simple way, and helps you get there with tailored advice."

CIBC Smart Planner has a number of interactive features that enable clients to customize their goals and the road to achieving them such as setting up push notifications to keep their goals on track or creating automatic contributions towards their goals.

Clients are also able to book an appointment to get in-person support at a CIBC Banking Centre at any time through CIBC Smart Planner. The tool helps simplify the banking experience for clients by enabling CIBC banking representatives to easily view a client's goals and engage in expert advice about progress or challenges to achieving those goals.

"We're excited to help further simplify managing finances for Canadians, and offer clients a unique way to plan for their future wherever and whenever best meets their needs," added Ms. Dottori-Attanasio.

CIBC Smart Planner adds to the suite of digital self-serve tools that CIBC has launched in the mobile banking app to help clients do more with their finances including:

CIBC Smart Balance Alerts™, which enable clients to avoid negative account balances, declined payments and NSF fees through proactive alerts;

CIBC Virtual Assistant, which can help clients perform banking transactions and answer questions about everyday banking;

CIBC Insights, which offers clients personalized and actionable recommendations based on their financial transactions.

