U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,693.61
    -7.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,013.00
    -129.22 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,943.38
    -30.47 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,376.98
    -28.04 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.84
    -0.92 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.60
    +14.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    -0.0110 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3458
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5250
    -0.2750 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,561.08
    -1,393.57 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.02
    -22.64 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.78
    -27.19 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Settle bags $60M to simplify bill payments for e-commerce

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Cashflow management startup Settle announced its second round of funding in five months, this time $60 million in Series B financing as it aims to carve out a niche in the $25 trillion business-to-business payments market.

Settle was founded by Alek Koenig in 2019, after spending four years as head of credit at Affirm, to provide alternative lending to businesses. It combines payments, financing and accounting integrations into one tool so that brands can scale faster.

This has become more relevant as the global pandemic created supply chain issues that plague many brands that are selling out quickly and then experiencing inventory shortages that extend beyond the typical 30-day and 45-day pay terms. Settle takes over those upfront costs for vendors and provides a financing plan for brands.

“The really unique thing that we do is extend payment terms where we’ll pay the customers’ vendors with Settle money, and the company can pay us back 30 to 120 days later,” Koenig told TechCrunch. “They can use revenue from those purchases like inventory to pay us back.”

Settle is working with customers like Italic, Huron, Brightland, Branch and Better Booch. Rebecca Zhou, founder of Soft Services, said via a written statement that Settle was “a game changer” for her skincare company so that she could finance its inventory purchases to continue growing.

The latest investment was led by Ribbit Capital, with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Caffeinated Capital, Activant Capital and Stripes. It comes five months after Settle announced a $15 million Series A round, led by Kleiner Perkins, to give the company a total of $100 million raised to date.

The company wasn’t planning on raising additional funding, but between customer growth, volume, payments and lending, Koenig said it became clear that the company needed to think about going after additional funding. It also gave Koenig an opportunity to bring on Nick Shalek, general partner of Ribbit Capital, as a member of the company’s board.

The e-commerce space is only growing, even through COVID-19, with every business starting to think about e-commerce as core to its business, or at least a part of it, Shalek said. Rather than spend more time on back-office work, Settle enables them to prioritize what drives their business growth.

“I invested because of the team — Alek and Shane (Moriah, CTO) are terrific, but also have the right background and experience to tackle the problem,” he added. “They have a deep understanding of risk and the capital market. You could see a huge pull from the market, and every time we could check in, the company was growing by multiples, attracting talent and was benefitting from the tailwind in the e-commerce market.”

Settle raises $15M from Kleiner Perkins to give e-commerce companies more working capital

Meanwhile, so far in 2021 Settle has increased its revenues 20 times and grew to 500 merchants since last summer.

The additional capital will enable the company to introduce more products quickly and hire, primarily engineers. Koenig expects to grow from 40 to 100 employees by next year.

“This equity helps us unlock debt, which is our oxygen,” he added. “Just given the increased customer demand, we are able to raise more debt and build our future roadmap.”

5 predictions for the future of e-commerce

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to stop accepting UK Visa credit cards, Roku shares sink after MoffettNathanson downgrade

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Roku shares' fall as&nbsp;MoffettNathanson downgrades due to high revenue estimates and Amazon no longer accepting UK Visa credit cards starting in January.

  • 3 Things About Ocugen That Smart Investors Know

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) has kept investors on the edge of their seats. Earlier in the year, a deal to co-commercialize Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. equaled a 763% gain in the share price in a matter of weeks. After all, if and when regulators give the nod to Covaxin, Ocugen shares may climb.

  • Stocks: Strategist Mark Maley talks Rivian volatility, why he’s bullish on bitcoin, and China

    Matt Maley, managing director and chief market strategist of Miller Tabak, analyzes the potential volatility of heightened meme stocks like EV names Rivian and Lucid, how to invest in the cryptocurrency landscape, and competitive worries from China.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Sank Today

    Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online-gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped 3.5% through 2:45 p.m. EST Tuesday afternoon after reporting mixed results for its fiscal Q3 2021. Analysts had forecast Sea would lose $0.65 per share on less than $2.5 billion in sales for the quarter. As it turned out, Sea booked sales of $2.7 billion -- but lost $0.84 per share in the process.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Plunging Today

    An analyst slashes his price target on the EV battery stock the same day the company hits a milestone.

  • PayPal ‘now risks getting disrupted’ by competitors, analyst says in downgrade

    PayPal Holdings Inc. has a reputation for disrupting the payments ecosystem, but it "now risks getting disrupted" itself, according to an analyst.

  • Why EV Stock Blink Charging Plummeted on Tuesday

    Trust the stock markets to react the way you least expect. How else can investors in Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) explain the sharp drop in the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock the day the company appoints an executive to help expand its business? Blink Charging shares were down 8.6% as of 1:45 p.m. EST Tuesday but had dropped nearly 11.7% earlier in the day.

  • 3 High-Flying Growth Stocks With 104% to 123% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These stocks have soared since the beginning of 2020, and they could more than double over the coming 12 months, according to high-water price targets.

  • Baidu Posts Sharp Loss but Revenue Rises 13% on Cloud Growth

    Baidu the Chinese search-engine giant, reported a third-quarter loss of 16.6 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) after recording significant charges, but revenue jumped 13% and beat analysts’ estimates. U.S.-listed shares of Baidu (ticker: BIDU) fell 3.2% to $165.85. The loss in the latest third quarter included a non-cash loss in long-term investments of 18.9 billion yuan.

  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries' (NASDAQ:KLIC) five-year earnings growth trails the 34% YoY shareholder returns

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly...

  • Is Disney's Dip After Q4 Earnings a Buying Opportunity?

    The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings on Nov. 10 that disappointed investors. The market was hoping for Disney to report better results for its streaming segment. The silver lining for Disney since the pandemic onset has been the rapid growth of its streaming services.

  • Rivian Wipeout After Breathless Rally May Mean $15 Billion of Lost Value

    (Bloomberg) -- The breathless five-day rally in Rivian Automotive Inc. came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday, wiping out $16 billion from the newly public electric-truck maker’s valuation.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillShares of the startup, which made its trading debut last week and has had its stock skyrocket over five

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With so many stocks in the market trading near all-time highs, it is natural to worry about the increased potential for a market crash. As a general rule, market crashes spare almost no one, so the trick is to make sure your stocks go down the least. Stock market crashes will usually create knock-on effects in the broader economy.

  • Top 10 Stocks Picks of Apocalyptic Investor Crispin Odey

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of apocalyptic investor Crispin Odey. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Crispin Odey’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks Picks of Apocalyptic Investor Crispin Odey. Crispin Odey, who often thrives in the midst of chaos and […]

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) fell by as much as 14.4% in premarket trading Wednesday morning. The biotech's shares are sliding today in response to Roche's (OTC: RHHBY) decision to terminate its involvement in the development of the oral COVID-19 therapy known as AT-527. Atea Pharmaceuticals will reportedly regain full commercial rights to the drug on Feb. 10, 2022.

  • Suspicious Theranos Test Didn’t Stop Fund’s $96 Million Buy-In

    (Bloomberg) -- As part of his research into whether he should invest in Theranos Inc., Brian Grossman went to a Walgreens store to get his blood tested -- and deliberately didn’t tell the startup he was doing it.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillGrossman, a hedge fund ma

  • Dow Jones Falls As Lucid, Rivian Skid; Tesla Climbs; Nvidia Earnings Due

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150 points Wednesday, as Lucid Motors and Rivian skidded. Nvidia earnings are due out late.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Come at a Crucial Time. It Will Take a Lot to Lift the Stock.

    The stock is near record highs, so it will take a blockbuster result to move the needle for investors.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

    In their specific realms, Snowflake and fuboTV each have differentiators that give them a real edge.