Settlement Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement in McCormick Products Class Action

Angeion Group
·3 min read

If you purchased certain McCormick products, you may be eligible for a cash payment from a class action settlement

A federal court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Settlement administrator Angeion Group announced that a settlement has been reached with McCormick & Company, Inc. (“McCormick”) in a class action lawsuit about the labeling, marketing, and advertising of certain McCormick Products. Plaintiff alleges that McCormick made false and misleading claims regarding the Products as “Natural” or “All Natural.” McCormick denies all of the allegations in the Litigation. The Court has not decided which side is right.

Who is Included?
You are included in this settlement as a Settlement Class Member if you purchased certain McCormick products labeled as “Natural” or “All Natural” from January 1, 2013, through September 23, 2021. For a complete list of Products, please visit www.McCormickSettlement.com.

What does the settlement provide?
The Settlement provides for a Settlement Fund in the amount of $3,000,000 to pay (1) Settlement Class Members who submit valid and timely Claim Forms; (2) Attorneys’ Fees and Expenses that the Court awards; (3) Class Notice and Administration costs; and (4) any Incentive Award to the Plaintiff approved by the Court.

If you submit a valid Claim Form with Proof of Purchase, you will receive a cash payment of $1.00 for each Product purchased, with no limit or cap.

If you submit a valid Claim Form without Proof of Purchase, you will receive a cash payment of $1.00 for each Product purchased, up to a maximum of fifteen (15) Products.

The final payment amounts may be proportionately increased or decreased on a pro rata basis depending on the total amount of timely, valid, and approved Claim Forms received.

How do I get a payment?
You must submit a valid Claim Form no later than 90 days after Final Approval. Claim Forms may be submitted online at www.McCormickSettlement.com or printed from the website and mailed to the address on the Claim Form. Claim Forms are also available by calling 1-855-557-0058 or emailing info@McCormickSettlement.com.

Your other options.
If you are included in the settlement and do nothing, your rights will be affected, and you won’t get a payment. If you don’t want to be legally bound by the settlement, you must exclude yourself from it by December 21, 2021. Unless you exclude yourself, you won’t be able to sue or continue to sue or be part of any other lawsuit against McCormick about any of the legal claims this settlement resolves. If you stay in the settlement (i.e., don’t exclude yourself), you may object to it or ask for permission for you or your lawyer to appear and speak at the Final Approval Hearing – at your own cost – but you don’t have to. Objections and requests to appear are due by December 21, 2021. More information about these options is available at www.McCormickSettlement.com.

The Court’s hearing.
The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing at 9:30AM on January 11, 2022, at United States District Court for the Western District of New York, 100 State Street, Rochester, New York 14614. At the Final Approval Hearing, the Court will consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. It will also consider whether to approve Class Counsel’s request for an award of Attorneys’ Fees and Costs, as well as the Class Representative’s Incentive award. If there are objections, the Court will consider them. Judge Geraci will listen to people who have asked to speak at the hearing. After the hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve the settlement. You or your lawyer may appear at the hearing at your own expense.

This notice is only a summary.
For more information visit www.McCormickSettlement.com or call 1-855-557-0058.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Angeion Group Douglas S. Clauson Director, Communications (215) 563-4116


