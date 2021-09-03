Settlement Approval in Class Action on Behalf of Former Inpatients at the Child and Parent Resource Institute - Yeo v. Ontario

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved a settlement of up to $12 million in a class action lawsuit involving the Child and Parent Resource Institute (also known as CPRI, and formerly known as the Children's Psychiatric Research Institute) in London, Ontario.

The lawsuit alleged that between 1963 and 2011, inpatients at CPRI suffered various harms, including injuries resulting from the wrongful acts of their peers. The lawsuit also alleged that the Province owed a duty to supervise and failed to adequately protect the safety of CPRI inpatients. The Province denies these claims and a Court has not decided whether the Class or the Province is right.

The settlement applies to all persons, who were alive as of February 22, 2014, who were inpatients of and resided at CPRI during the time period from September 1, 1963 to July 1, 2011, exclusive of any time for which an individual was an inpatient and resided in the Glenhurst or Pratten 1 units.

The settlement agreement provides for compensation to class members who experienced sexual assault or physical assault while they were inpatients at CPRI.

If you experienced sexual assault or physical assault as a CPRI inpatient, you can now make a claim to apply for compensation under the settlement. Claims must be submitted to the Administrator by no later than May 24, 2022.

Claim forms and additional information are available online at https://cpriclassaction.ca. Class members may also contact the Claims Administrator by email to info@cpriclassaction.ca or by calling toll-free 1-866-640-9989.

