Settlement Approved in ASR Hip Implant Class Action

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - A settlement has been approved in a class action relating to certain DePuy ASR metal on metal hip implants ("ASR Implants"), which were voluntarily recalled in August 2010.

The settlement, which is not an admission of liability from the defendants, was approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, and provides for the creation of a $15.5 million CDN settlement fund that will be used to pay compensation to eligible Class Members as well as legal fees and other deductions.

The certified ASR Class includes all persons resident in Canada other than British Columbia or Québec who underwent the surgical implantation of the ASR™ XL Acetabular Hip System or ASR™ Hip Resurfacing System in a surgery occurring in Canada. Class Members who had their implants prematurely revised, as that term is defined in the settlement, or did not have a revision but who meet specific other requirements under the Claims Protocol, may be able to seek compensation.

The court-approved Notice informing Class Members about the settlement, Claims Deadline, and contact details for lawyers representing the Class can be found here: https://www.depuyasrclassaction.ca/. The Claims Deadline is March 14, 2022.

